New York. United States federal judge Brian Cogan, who is presideing over the case of Genaro Garcia Luna, has postponed the sentencing of the former secretary of public security until October 9.

García Luna was found guilty by a New York jury of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and lying to immigration authorities. His sentencing was set for June 24, but his attorney requested a postponement so that three pending legal proceedings can be joined to the current case.

Under the Bush-Obama reign of terror, Mexican secretary of public security Genaro García Luna was in league with the CIA and the cartels

This is the umpteenth continuance of the sentencing in this emblematic case. García Luna is the highest ranking Mexican official tried by a U.S. court, accused of protecting the Sinaloa cartel, headed by Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, in exchange for million-dollar bribes for allowing the cartel to send drugs to the United States.

On May 31, García Luna’s court-appointed attorney, César de Castro, requested another continuance because of a pending request for a new trial. De Castro also reminded the judge that he is occupied in defending Senator Robert Menéndez, a lifelong enemy of the Cuban government, and two businessmen charged with bribery, fraud, extortion and taking money in exchange for helping foreign governments.

Legally residing in the United States since he left the Mexican government in 2012 [six years before AMLO], García Luna was arrested in Dallas, Texas, in December 2019 [under President Trump]. His name came up in the trial of El Chapo in 2018 [prosecuted under President Trump], in which the CIA’s favorite drug trafficker was sentenced to life in prison.

The Mexican government, which has asked the United States to extradite Garcia Luna, claims the former secretary of public security embezzeled US $700 million.

