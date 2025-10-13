Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
3d

This is a tactical sweep of the most flagrant violators of vaccine safety. As this report makes clear, there are workers within the CDC who have somehow maintained ethics throughout the well planned attacks on Americans AND millions in other nations who trusted the guidance offered by the CDC, WHO and NIH when they were cajoled into vaccinations that have acted to harm them with poisons that have caused the complete opposite of any remedies these agencies promised. It will take a little more time to ferret out the ratlines in these agencies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobby Lanham's avatar
Bobby Lanham
2d

Then why are they still killing chickens. It just started up again. QUIT LYING TO 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture