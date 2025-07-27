Patriota Patricio el Maracucho

Wednesday 23 July 2025

Maracaibo

How are you, dear brother? Diosdado, let's start with Maria Corina, aka La Sayo.

La Sayo was again like a rabid dog, because once again Donald Trump, aka Blondie, is negotiating directly with our commander-in-chief, Super Moustache, and she was left out.

Our cooperative patriot, who is María Corina’s community manager, told me to me to tell you that when La Sayo learned on social media about the release of the 252 Venezuelan migrants held in the Salvadoran concentration camp, her heart almost stopped. That news hurt her more than when one hits his little toe against the bed leg, and of course she accused her former ally, Marco Rubio, alias Little Marco, of being treacherous, since he didn’t even have the decency to inform her through her associate, María Elvira Salazar, that they were negotiating with Super Moustache.

Diosdado, another who felt betrayed was Nayib Bukele, alias Popi the Clown, because after Little Marco had offered him $6 million for having kidnapped Venezuelan migrants in his concentration camps, Marco Rubio called him the next day and ordered him to release our compatriots, to put them on a plane and sent them to Venezuela. Popi el Clown had no choice but to comply with the order of the State Department and keep his mouth shut.

Bukele, who has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and pacted with gangs for votes, feels entitled to rule the country because his family is in the Muslim Brotherhood

Cousin, our cooperating patriot, Pokémon, who was on the commission that received our Venezuelan compatriots taken to the airport in El Salvador, heard first-hand the testimonies of those freed from the so-called “Hellish CECOT.” Among other things, they said that they had been fired at with buckshot at point-blank range, and that they once threw tear-gas cannisters into their cell. Brother! Many people do not know that 60% of the rescued compatriots had bruises; the guards would humilliate them because they were Venezuelans and threatened them with death. They prevented them from communicating with relatives.

Diosdado! Pokémon says tears came to his eyes when he heard the testimony of our brothers rescued from the concentration camps in El Salvador, and he told me to tell you that Nayib Bukele, alias Popi el Clown, is more diabolical and cruel than Hitler and Netanyahu put together.

Brother, do you remember our cooperating patriot, Pupusa, whom we have under cover in El Salvador for the past few years? Well cousin, Peo de Culebra told me to tell you that Bukele invented the story that he deserved credit for the negotiations with the Venezuelan government taking place; this was to prevent his followers from realizing that he had handed over El Salvador's sovereignty to the U.S. But it backfired when the White House reported that the negotiations took place directly between Venezuela and the United States, exposing Bukele.

Let's go back to Maria Corina, aka La Sayo, because I have great news.

Do you remember when I told you that Marco Rubio decided not to talk so often with María Corina? According to Little Marco, La Sayo is more useless than a ceiling fan without blades, and that is why María Corina must now talk with the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, John McNamara. Well, brother, La Sayo agreed to talk to McNamara, because Rubio ignored Maria Corina when she asked him for a video call to save her reputation after she was left out of the negotiations over our kidnapped nationals.

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Venezuela John McNamara

John McNamara is a native of New York City and a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. He became Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, at the Venezuela Affairs Unit, located at the United States Embassy in Bogota, Colombia on February 1, 2025. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Master of Arts degree from the United States Army Command and General Staff College. He is fluent in Spanish. He taught at the National Defense University, worked twice in the Office of Mexican Affairs, and was Senior Venezuela Desk Officer during Washington assignments. Other tours abroad included the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Provincial Advisor in Babylon, Iraq, and in a later tour, at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In two Afghanistan tours, he served in the Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team and at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Cousin! Our cooperating patriot, María Corina’s community manager, told me to tell you that during La Sayo's meeting with Mr. McNamara, she first demanded to know why the United States had not taken her into account in the negotiations. She then told him that they had to do something to compensate her for her loss of credibility. La Sayo also asked McNamara to suspend American visas to Venezuelan artists who recorded a video encouraging people to vote in the July 27 municipal elections. But this guy, McNamara, told La Sayo that the orders he had from Little Marco were to resume communication with the Venezuelan government, and they even instructed him to work on reopening the U.S. embassy in Caracas. Cousin! The community manager says that La Sayo almost ate McNamara alive and they had to abruptly end the call.

Diosdado! Another piece of information is that the Chargé d'Affaires informed María Corina that her asylum application in the United States has already been approved, which is supported by Congressman Rick Scott, alias The Phantom. He also told her to get ready because she would soon have to leave Venezuela as her leadership in the country was nonexistent. Cousin! McNamara told La Sayo that the only thing left was to arrange a safe conduct, such as the one they gave to the leaders of Vente Venezuela who were holed up in the Argentine embassy.

Brother! It turns out that the commander of the paramilitary camp stationed north of the department of Santander, alias Alpha 1, communicated with María Corina and told her that it was impossible to relocate the camp to Venezuelan territory this week as planned, since the intelligence services and the FANB were monitoring all points of access by land, sea and air to Venezuela, and furthermore, the telephone of alias "Cachete" is still talking. Therefore, they decided to take protective measures.

The paramilitary commander alias Alpha 1 recommended to Sayo to postpone Operation Jupiter until the month of September. But María Corina said she had no time, as she had lost the confidence of the United States because of her ineptitude, and so she was going to invent something for this weekend with the aim of sabotaging the municipal elections. Diosdado, Alpha 1 insisted that La Sayo stay calm, but she is quite desperate.

PATRIOTA VIP

July 23th, 2025.

Harry Truman Building.

State Department headquarters.

Washington D. C.

VIP PATRIOT. Hellooooo my friend from Furrial. How are you? Brother! Today I'm contagiously happy, but unfortunately for extremists and stateless people, you'll never understand my happiness, nor will I explain it to you. Here, we've always anticipated events. Definitely, sin truco ni maña, el mazo no engaña! Remember I warned you weeks ago what was happening: "The phones are ringing, they keep ringing, and in Miraflores they're answering."

María "La Loca" is hanging on by a thread! Brother! The facts speak for themselves, and what most of the analysts and Trump’s top officials have insisted on for months has finally prevailed in the White House: US policy on Venezuela must focus on having a clear understanding with Caracas and seeking common ground, despite the vast ideological differences between the two governments.

Our dear friend, Charlotte, (don't forget to greet her in English) was there connected to all the negotiations that have taken place in recent days, which led to the miraculous rescue of our 252 Venezuelan brothers and sisters who were unjustly held hostage in Nayib Bukele's concentration camp, where they were victims of torture, sexual abuse, and cruel treatment.

The first thing Charlotte tells me is that these negotiations were indeed direct, that is, one-on-one, between Caracas and Washington. Who would have imagined Little Marco negotiating and recognizing any authority of the Bolivarian Revolution? Diosdado! The truth of the story is that there was no space or time wasted on third parties, much less fourth parties. Neither the serial kidnapper, Bukele, nor María "La Loca” were given a voice or vote in the discussions.

From Washington, when the agreement was finalized, the order was given, and both Bukele and La Loca had no choice but to accept what their masters ordered. In the midst of the negotiations, Charlotte tells me that the role played by Richard Grenell, who has been building an understanding with Caracas, was vital, and in the end, he achieved a great silent victory: he managed to demonstrate with actions before Blondie Trump that Chavismo honors its word, and in politics, that is worth more than anything.

Special Diplomatic Envoy Richard Grenell

Charlotte tells me that whoever believes the story that Grenell is out of the game is lost.

Brother! As was evident, many of the spokesmen of Venezuelan extremism, who don't even know where they stand and are watching El Mazo to find out what's going on, tried to distort what happened and are only seeking to cover up an obvious reality: the Trump administration already recognizes that the pseudo-opposition led by María "La Loca” Machado is dying. So much so, that the few supporters La Sayo still has in these parts of the world, who insist on the failed "maximum pressure" policy, have begun to question María Corina's domestic and foreign influence. That's why La Sayo has been seen frantically and desperately holding meetings with senators and requesting emergency meetings with US congressmen to try to salvage what little she has left. The world has come crashing down on the so-called "Tin Lady." Time is running out, and I repeat that it is not in her favor.

What is coming, Diosdado, is that we are on the threshold of a new stage in relations between the United States and Venezuela, which, evidently, will continue to be complicated by ideological differences, but that does not prevent agreements within the framework of respect, independence, and sovereignty. What happened this week is the preamble to many things that are still in development, and will not be to the liking of that stateless sector that remains determined to harm the Venezuelan people. The story of these negotiations is not over, and more is still to come.

Whatever happens, we are prepared for whatever comes next. If the United States wants a dialogue between equals, we are ready; if, on the contrary, they choose to continue betting on fascism, violence, and aggression against our homeland, they will be defeated again. What is in plain sight doesn’t require glasses.

DAMAGE CONTROL

Brother! Little Marco has fallen, for the umpteenth time, for the schemes of María "La Loca” Machado, and now he doesn't know how to get out of this mess. Little Marco fears being the next to fall into the same abyss into which La Sayo sent the "Crazy Cubans”—María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez, and Mario Díaz-Balart.

A few days ago, I warned you that anything Little Marco did regarding Venezuela wouldn't be to save María Corina's skin, but to save his public image. That's why the office of his deputy, Christopher Landau, number-two in the State Department, began rehashing accusations against Venezuela, and at the same time, there was a highly publicized Zoom meeting between La Loca and John McNamara, the head of the U.S. Mission for Venezuela (who works in Colombia).

A little friend who works at the embassy in Bogotá told me that the meeting in question was merely a formality, as it used to be with alias Toy Story or with alias Palma de Coco when there was a crisis with Juan Gaidó, or even with herself. The conversation lasted 25 minutes: what can you talk about in that time? It was a simple hello and goodbye.

At that meeting, McNamara informed La Sayo that negotiations with President Nicolás Maduro will continue, come hell or high water. You can imagine the woman's deflated expression was a poem. In her desperation, María "La Loca” only asked for more sanctions and greater damage to Venezuela's economy, as she insists the Bolivarian Revolution is about to collapse.

McNamara just listened. Finally, after all her tantrums and complaints, La Sayo asked the American ambassador for a public statement to counter her decline. What McNamara didn't expect was that his first interview to address recent events in Venezuela would earn him the scolding of the century from Washington. McNamara got twisted like a pretzel and completely deflated when asked, "What is Maduro made of if he considers María Corina the ‘Scarlet Lady’?” Brother, anyone who messes with Venezuela finds out.

FAMILIES OF PRISONERS ENRAGED WITH LA SAYO

Diosdado! La Sayo's visceral hatred knows no bounds. Not only was she the one who incited violence, terrorism, and the murder of Venezuelans almost a year ago after the presidential elections, but she also abandoned those arrested for these violent actions. Now, shamelessly and hidden in a sewer we all know the location of, she has deployed her entire machinery to attack any mediation seeking the release of these prisoners, such as the attack on Spain’s former president, Rodríguez Zapatero.

Today, the families of many of these prisoners—who remain behind bars thanks to María Corina—don't understand why she attacks the efforts of people of good will seeking more releases. The prisoners' families have realized that María Corina doesn't want any of them freed, and it's clear that La Sayo profits from the pain of many Venezuelans.

María Corina uses people's tragedies for her darkest and most macabre plans. La Loca’s disconnect from reality is such that even journalists linked to the Spanish far right acknowledge the role Zapatero has played in mediating the Venezuelan crisis, while María Corina attacks him.

Brother! I'm getting ready to leave for Caracas this Friday. I'll make a stop in Bogotá for some important meetings. I'll let you know.

WHAT IS HIDDEN BEHIND THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST OBAMA

Diosdado! The Trump administration today presented a graph, much like the ones you create, based on a declassified intelligence report that accuses former president Barack Obama of plotting to carry out a coup against Trump and delegitimize his 2016 victory by claiming that Russia helped him win.

In an unannounced press conference, Trump's spokespersons pointed out that Obama and his national-security team lied to the American people by claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Trump in those elections. But brother, there's a subtext behind the accusations that will eventually become known.

Your friend, La Sifrina, says that Pedro Uruchurtu knows something about a new coup d'état being cooked up against President Trump, since Uruchurtu told María Corina to forget about him. I also hope, like La Sifri, that they detain Uruchurtu in the little room when he visits Gringoland.

Diosdado! Whatever happens, today more than ever we will win. See you on Sunday at the polling stations. I have to vote in El Hatillo, and my vote will be for the candidate of Chávez and Maduro. We have to give those no-good opponents a beating.

REMEMBER I'M YOUR FINE, FIT, AND IMPORTANT FRIEND

OVER AND OUT