https://realrawnews.com/2021/02/trump-civil-war-imminent/

Following a botched assassination attempt on his life, Donald Trump withdrew to a secret location where he and trustworthy advisors continue to compile evidence of Biden’s treachery and ties to China.

Trump has gathered the support of high-ranking, active-duty officers from all military branches. While some, such as Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the United States Marine Corps., have backed him publicly, the majority operate from the shadows so as not to expose themselves and compromise their ability to obtain and funnel classified information to Trump. While we will not endanger Trump’s efforts by naming names, RRN has confirmed that Trump’s backers include several U.S. Army generals, four of the Navy’s eight admirals, six of the Air Force’s fourteen generals, and most of the United States Marine Corps., and the soldiers under their command.

On the other hand, General Daniel R. Hokanson, the 29th Chief of the National Guard and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pledged allegiance to Biden shortly after January 6. On January 21, he called on U.S. military leaders to denounce Trump and to pledge their support for Biden, saying that the Capitol riots were an act of “Trump-inspired terrorism that threatened freedom and democracy.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley echoed Hokanson’s words, and in a letter penned to all military officers of rank O-7 or higher, wrote that any support for Donald Trump after January 20 would be a clear and blatant violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It further read: “Joe Biden is POTUS. Any officer supporting Trump, publicly or privately, will face a general court martial and be charged with treason.” He also said “his” military stood ready to quash any insurrection or threat to Biden’s presidency.

A source in Trump’s orbit speaking under promise of anonymity told Real Raw News that Trump caught wind of the general’s brief and was so outraged he immediately telephoned him.

“Trump was furious. He reminded Milley that the military doesn’t belong to one man. Trump tore him a new one, saying that although the Posse Comitatus Act forbids the U.S. government from using federal military personnel to enforce domestic polices, he would bring his full resources to bear if Biden tried to forcibly prevent him from proving the election was fraudulent.”

Trump, he added, made clear that he had the support of 70,000,000 law-abiding firearms owners and a sizable part of the Armed Forces.

“Continue to support an illegitimate president and civil war may be imminent,” Trump reportedly told Milley.