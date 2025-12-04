The talks with President Maduro are being well-received by a significant segment of Republicans and the administration.

https://conelmazodando.com.ve/puro-show-enterese-los-planes-de-maria-la-chick-flada-para-rescatar-su-millon-de-dolares-en-oslo

Washington, Diosdado Cabello (DC)

Hello, my friend from Furrial! How are you? How do you prepare for Christmas?

Brother! Amidst all smoke-selling, fake news and psychological terrorism to which they’ve tried to subject our people, I regret to inform the embittered that December has arrived, Chavidad [“Chávez-mas”] has arrived, and there are millions of good Venezuelans who feel peace and joy. Unfortunately, there are still a few dissociated ones orbiting around María “La Chik-Flada”* Machado. They aren’t happy; on the contrary, they feel rage, frustration and deep disappointment.

(*From chiflada, crazy, possibly also referring to a restaurant chain that specializes in chicken)

It’s incredible. How is it that, after so many years, they haven’t learned? The level of madness that opposition extremism has generated in its few followers has driven them to the point where they get sad each morning when they realize that the bombs didn’t explode and the marines didn’t arrive as Carla Angola, Emmanuel Rincón and Orlando Avendaño promised them.

Meanwhile, we revolutionaries who love our country are preparing to celebrate the best time of the year, with a Venezuela that wants peace. Brother! I truly feel sorry for those who still fall for La Sayo’s theatrics, for those who believe that Chik-Flada Machado’s word is gospel even though every prediction crumbles like a sand castle.

Brother, I said it once and I’ll say it again with pleasure: reason and truth move at a speed that always leaves the extremist opposition with brain fog—in other words, practically insane. They continue speaking to an imaginary country, try to stay politically relevant by spreading fake news in WhatsApp chains, and live off the interventionist fantasies they conjure from their golden exile, while real life passes over them without even sounding a trumpet.

The extremists have lost all vestige of sanity. When they swore that a conversation between Blondie Trump and our president, Nicolás Maduro, was absolutely impossible, what they feared the most ended up happening. But even so, with the true story right in front of their noses, the machinery of psychological manipulation, the factory of lies, grinds on, flailing like a drowning man. The smoke-sellers spend 24 hours a day glued to social media, trying to find phrases from Blondie to mold them in their favor and figure out how they can translate the undeniable truth for their followers. We are speaking out without giving in. Whoever messes with Venezuela will get what’s coming to him, and we will prevail, as always.

Diosdado! Just as I saw many pseudo-journalists deleting messages and turning their backs after the deluge of lies they peddled during the interim presidency [Juan Guaidó], I expect to see them doing exactly the same thing soon when they face the failure of La Chik-Flada. Brother! This isn’t revenge: it’s human stupidity, and it’s up to us to remind them. They’ve been fabricating the same stories for two decades—about internal rifts within Chavismo, about supposed defections and resignations, about supposed saber-rattling. Two decades of the same stories. Does anyone remember “this time it’s happening!” and “it’s going to happen”?

While they compete to see who can rack up the most likes on X, realpolitik does what it always does: effortlessly ignore them. They haven’t learned that real politics doesn’t thrive on digital tantrums or theatrics of outrage: it thrives on pragmatism and interests.

The Rubio-Hegseth adventure of provoking a “speedy regime change” based on a mountain of lies is collapsing.

Now, just between you and me, our friend Murphy—the patriotic collaborator who has more connections in the White House than power strip—gave me some juicy tidbits. Murphy tells me that, despite the internal chaos the Rubio-Hegseth duo has created for Trump with their bellicose agenda and their attempts to sabotage dialogue between Washington and Caracas, the talks with President Maduro are being well-received by a significant segment of Republicans and the administration. Americans don’t want war—especially not near their neighborhood. Only the gusanos [anticommunists] keep squealing.

According to Murphy, both leaders not only discussed the present, but there are people in the White House who broached the possibility of a face-to-face meeting. Why? Because the Rubio-Hegseth adventure of provoking a “speedy regime change” based on a mountain of lies is collapsing. They are sinking in a swamp of high political costs, legal risks, and strategic blunders that no one in Washington can hide anymore.

At this point, the White House still hasn’t managed to contain the scandal that is coming their way like an avalanche due to the attacks and extrajudicial killings in the Caribbean.

The day after announcing that airlines should consider Venezuelan airspace “completely closed,” making people believe that an attack was imminent, Trump calmed things down and warned against “making a big deal out of it” or “too much reading between the lines.”

Murphy tells me that Trump will continue playing what he does best: driving journalists crazy and confusing them. The day after setting off all the alarms by announcing that airlines should consider Venezuelan airspace “completely closed,” making people believe that an attack was imminent, he calmed things down and warned against “making a big deal out of it” or “too much reading between the lines.” Diosdado! Imagine the collective heart attack this caused among the extremists.

So, while they continue writing tragedies that no one sees, real politics moves at its own pace, making it clear—once again—that extremism is trapped in its own narrative, and worse, the narrative doesn’t even have a happy ending for them.

SPEAKING OF THE BAGGAGE THAT IS PETE HEGSETH

Diosdado! Pete Hegseth’s situation is no longer just a problem: it’s an official embarrassment. Since the Senate confirmed Hegseth—barely, since he needed Vance’s tie-breaking vote—this man has become a headache that Trump never asked for, but now doesn’t know how to get rid of.

Hegseth not only survived confirmation but also the embarrassing Signal chat leak that exposed his limited experience in defense and national security. Now, the lord of war is trying to distance himself from an incident that is currently shaking the White House and has prompted a congressional investigation: the operation in which the U.S. military killed two survivors of an attack on a suspected drug-trafficking boat on September 2nd, which resulted in the deaths of eleven people in international waters in the Caribbean.

The curious thing is that Hegseth, so brave when it comes to giving orders and making threats, has now turned shy when it comes to facing the consequences.

In what appears to be Hegseth’s last attempt at institutional survival, the highly irresponsible figure is adopting the classic position: he is blaming underlings. According to Hegseth, the blame for this crime lies with Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, head of Southern Command—in other words, the old trick of “I only signed, but I didn’t know what I was signing.” The curious thing is that Hegseth, so brave when it comes to giving orders and making threats, has now turned shy when it comes to facing the consequences.

The problem for him is that in Congress—and this is the truly serious issue—both Democrats and Republicans are pushing for investigations. This isn’t a partisan issue; it’s about military responsibility, about procedures that violate both domestic and international law. Hegseth, brother, anyone who messes with Venezuela gets what’s coming to him!

The truth is that with each passing day, the political cost of keeping Hegseth at the Pentagon rises faster than the foam on a beer. At the Pentagon, however accustomed they are to chaos, they don’t usually tolerate a secretary who starts more fires on the inside than external enemies. Hegseth arrived as the “strongman,” the hawk, the showman of security. Today, he’s a first-rate conspirator who is leading Trump to his downfall.

Instead of worrying about meddling in Venezuela, Hegseth should be investigating the conspiracy to remove President Trump from the White House.

SPITE

If anything became abundantly clear in Little Marco’s interview last night on Fox News, it’s that he had to internally accept that he could have handled things differently and better regarding Venezuela. Our friend Charlotte (don’t forget to greet her in English), who’s still by Rubio’s side at the State Department, told me that Little Marco is still surprised that Trump put a stop to his fantasies of destroying Venezuela, even against the opinion of the American people themselves. Marco knows that his arrogance put him and Trump’s leadership at risk. Little Marco learned nothing from how badly things went with Leopoldo López and Lilian Tintori; he went overboard with María Corina and the “Crazy Cubans,” and now the consequences are coming, and it’s time to clean up the broken dishes.

Little Marco is still surprised that Trump put a stop to his fantasies of destroying Venezuela, even against the opinion of the American people themselves.

We at El Mazo Dando, we’ve advised him to get back on track, but these people don’t listen. During the interview, although he didn’t say it explicitly, it was clear that Little Marco had to swallow a bitter pill when he implied that Trump and Maduro are in some type of exchange or communications channel.

Brother! If those words were stones, they would have hit him like a piano falling from a seventh-story window.

The most curious thing is that famous “ultimatum,” which some media outlets have been publishing everywhere for days, was not mentioned by Trump or Little Marco. Diosdado! This time Rubio preferred to stick to his role as Secretary of State. He didn’t try to stir up trouble, he looked around, whistling softly, as if hoping no one would notice the awkward silence.

Reading between the lines, what he did make clear, although surely unintentionally, is that if Trump is talking with Maduro, something has to come of it: agreements, understandings, or at least a change in tone. Diosdado! Not even Rubio dared to say that President Maduro wanted to leave or that he had capitulated, because that’s a lie from the smoke-sellers. If that were true, Rubio wouldn’t have held it in, since he knows it was a devastating dart, but the naive souls who still want to believe our president speaks on his knees don’t know him and they don’t know us!

That said, as your friend, the minister, always says: don’t believe the empire one bit, because they change their tune faster than they change their ties. Meanwhile, we reaffirm the policy of our President Nicolás Maduro: “if you are willing, I’m willing”—but always with respect, and the understanding that this revolution belongs to the people, and therefore, giving in is out of the question.

THE SHOW IN OSLO

My friend from Furrial! Hold on tight, because the circus hasn’t just set up the tent: they’ve already turned on the lights, released the artificial smoke, and are selling popcorn at exorbitant prices. The preparations for next week’s show by María “La Chik-Flada” Machado—that red carpet spectacle where she’ll collect the “award” that seems more bought than earned—have been underway for some time. You know how that imported applause industry works: the more mystery they add, the more obvious the script becomes.

Our dear friend La Michi, who works with the ineffable Inmundo [‘Filthy’] González, gave me the scoop: the team has been based in Norway for days now, and although the media machine is running the story that “nobody knows where La Sayo is,” the reality is less poetic. She left the country with the same elegance with which Inmundo managed his express departure. No disappearance or drama: pure textbook logistics and planes traveling silently with diplomatic immunity. Because let’s be clear: between last Friday and Monday, María Corina went 72 hours without answering calls or going online, not a single audio message, not an emoji, not even an “I’m on airplane mode”—nothing! Total silence. According to La Michi, that only means one thing: she’s on the move. The rest is just posturing for social media and consumption by her fan club.

Watch out! Let no one be fooled: María “La Chick-Flada” Machado isn’t going to Oslo to liberate nations or deliver epic speeches about universal democracy. She’s going for her own gain: to seek her million dollars, her borrowed applause, her editorial photo so that a couple of foreign media outlets can continue to sell her as the protagonist of an epic that fewer and fewer people want to fund.

Meanwhile, various political actors are moving toward that same stage like vultures circling fresh meat. They all want their share, their slice, their selfie on the diplomatic carpet. Get ready for version 2.0 of Ali Baba and the Fifty Thieves, only this time with hashtags, prefabricated speeches, and consultants charging dollars per minute.

They will seize the opportunity to try to revive the political corpse of the old Lima Group. Now, from the outside and with Chick-Flada as their new poster boy, they’ll rehearse the same old song and dance: international pressure and all the “salvation” rhetoric that always sounds so heroic when you don’t live in the country they’re talking about.

So, my friend! The show is set, the lights are on, and the characters are ready for their annual performance. Now all that’s left is for her to decide whether or not to get out of the car and go into the theater, because since fear is a powerful thing and her plans haven’t gone well, we might see some surprises. But don’t worry, we’ll have all the information in real time.

For now, I’ll say goodbye. Before traveling to Furrial York for Christmas, I’m off to Oslo, because from there I’ll bring you all the details first-hand.

REMEMBER, I’M YOUR FINE, FIT, AND IMPORTANT FRIEND.

OVER AND OUT