Diana Barahona (true name)@dlbarahona
The OSS was run by Nazis and American Satanists, just like its successor. Bill Barr's father, Donald Barr, who gave Epstein his first job, was from the OSS. dianabarahona.substack.com/p/project-omega Ironically, Pete Hegseth took over Crossfire Hurricane after Satanist John O. Brennan was…
Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth
The OSS is back.
5:18 PM · Nov 14, 2026 · 3 Views
MJTruthUltra@MJTruthUltra
About a month and a half ago, the CIA posted this Letter from President Truman to William J. Donovan. Which makes the news more excitingly interesting that War Sec Pete Hegseth announced the OSS is back… This is the letter President Truman sent to OSS Director William J.…
MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
“I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds”??? 👀 With the news that the OSS is back, I was reminded that In February 2025, the CIA became the first major national security agency to offer buyouts to its entire workforce. It appears we are https://t.co/vG4YH45BFM
5:20 PM · Nov 13, 2026 · 56K Views
52 Replies · 959 Reposts · 2.82K Likes
Full Disclosure
Project Omega
I learned about Project Omega from James Rink’s book, Lone Wolf (2021). Rink is a super soldier who has interviewed many SSP veterans on his media platform, Super Soldier Talk. The other source used for this article is Erik Berman’s The Bush Connection…
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2 years ago · 133 likes · 16 comments · Diana Barahona
I hope he splinters the CIA into a million pieces. That’s an evil agency.