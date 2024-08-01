RT

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has officially announced that eight Russian citizens have returned to their homeland following a prisoner exchange between Moscow and the West in Ankara on Thursday.

In a statement shared by the media, the FSB announced that the exchange was made possible thanks to the systematic work of Russian government agencies and foreign partners.

The service added that the Russian citizens were exchanged for a group of individuals who “acted in the interests of foreign states to the detriment of the security of the Russian Federation.”

The FSB also noted that along with the eight Russian nationals, minor children have also been returned to their homeland.

