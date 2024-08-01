Two dozen prisoners exchanged between U.S., Russia, at Turkish airfield
Eight Russian citizens return home following prisoner swap in Ankara – FSB
RT
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has officially announced that eight Russian citizens have returned to their homeland following a prisoner exchange between Moscow and the West in Ankara on Thursday.
In a statement shared by the media, the FSB announced that the exchange was made possible thanks to the systematic work of Russian government agencies and foreign partners.
The service added that the Russian citizens were exchanged for a group of individuals who “acted in the interests of foreign states to the detriment of the security of the Russian Federation.”
The FSB also noted that along with the eight Russian nationals, minor children have also been returned to their homeland.
From the Wall Street Journal:
In the largest prisoner exchange since the height of the Cold War, officials of the United States, Russia, Germany and other countries met on an airfield tarmac in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday and were swapping at least two dozen people, the Turkish presidency said — capping months of painstaking diplomacy involving negotiations at the highest levels of multiple governments.
Wall Sreet Journal “reporter” Evan Gershkovich displays his contract with Nimrod at a court appearance in Moscow
[CIA front-groups such as Reporters Without Borders] were celebrating early reports of the releases.
Some mentioned Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
President Vladimir Putin had requested in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he intervene with the U.S. for the release of Vadim Krasikov, serving a sentence in Germany. Vadim Krasikov has been returned to Russia as part of this prisoner swap.
Who Is the Russian Assassin Freed as Part of a Sweeping Prisoner Swap?
Vadim Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for a brazen assassination in a downtown park in Berlin. Now he is free.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/01/world/europe/russia-krasikov-prisoner-swap.html
Southport murderer named
17-year-old Axel Rudakubana is accused of stabbing three children to death and injuring ten others
Axel Rudakubana was born in Cardiff, Wales, to Rwandan parents.
Wow and what else that we don’t know?