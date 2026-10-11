https://realrawnews.com/2026/10/united-states-and-russian-special-forces-team-up-to-hunt-global-deep-staters/

October 11, 2026 - Five-D chess grandmaster President Trump last week scored huge wins: an energy pact with Vladimir Putin that guarantees the U.S. 300 million tons of Russian diesel; and a provisional, consequential agreement that (once again) should see a joint U.S. Special Forces-Spetsnaz team targeting global Deep Staters ensconced in Eastern and Western Europe, Asia, and Australia.

This information comes from two sources—one at the White House and the other a White Hat—who know only sparse details about Trump and Putin’s historic phone call.

As reported yesteryear, White Hats and Russian operators fought side-by-side in 2023, after General Eric M. Smith and former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pooled their resources to eliminate international child traffickers and adrenochrome plants in Ukraine. In August 2023, the joint special ops team rescued 73 malnourished, adrenal fluid-drained children from an adrenochrome siphoning facility near the Ukraine-Poland border. Days later, the same team assassinated a 62-year-old child trafficker at his guarded compound in Crimea. And in October 2023, they systematically annihilated a sprawling adrenochrome cartel operating out of both Ukraine and Poland. It’s unclear if they performed additional covert ops, but they disbanded after Putin, for reasons unknown, removed Shoigu as defense minister and appointed him Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Now, based on our sources’ info, America’s and Russia’s elite soldiers will amalgamate and track down targets chosen by Trump and Putin or their proxies. According to our White Hat source, Putin and Trump will compile a “contemporary” list of international child traffickers and foreign entities suspected of illicitly funding socialist (ANTIFA) uprisings in both countries, as well as unspecified targets of opportunity.

Our source at the White House said, “As I understand things, Putin proposed the idea, and Trump got very excited by it. It worked before, so it can work again, right? Don’t know when they’ll make the list or who’s gonna be on it, but Trump said that it’ll be a ‘big list, huge list’ on the call.”

Currently, there are many unknowns, such as the size of the team, who exactly will be the shot-caller, and how the commandoes will arrest or kill targets on foreign soil without sparking an international crisis and global outrage. Would Putin and Trump inform, for example, tell Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, that a joint U.S.-Russian paramilitary force was en route to Australia to arrest George Soros at his off-the-record estate in New South Wales? Or would it be black ops, with Soros inexplicably disappearing? And which country, Russia or the U.S., will incarcerate captured Deep Staters, assuming any are taken alive.

In 2023, the bilateral task force was comprised of two Special Forces A-Teams (24 soldiers and 16 Spetsnaz, plus a translator), who received instructions from an unknown intermediary chosen by Gen. Smith and Shoigu. They had entered Ukraine and Poland covertly and took no prisoners.

A theoretical possibility: U.S. Joint Special Operations Command and Russia’s Special Operations Forces Command might erect temporary command centers, forward operating bases, where capture teams could resupply and rearm between missions, rather than scrounge for food and ammo, as happened in 2023.

We will update once we learn more.