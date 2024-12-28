La Jornada is reporting that in the first 11 months of 2024, 190,490 nationals were repatriated from the U.S. This is an average of 17,317 deportations per month. If we add 17,317 to 190,490, we get 207,800 Mexicans deported for 2024.

According to Mexican authorities, Jan. - Nov. deportations in 2024 are down 5% from 2023. Again assuming that deportations in December followed the monthly average from Jan. - Nov., there would have been 218,700 Mexicans deported in 2023.

Of course, that’s only if we believe government reports. The reason why I believe it’s the U.S. military that is repatriating migrants is because former military men who track flights have been suggesting this possibility since 2021.

Then there’s this article in the Wall Street Journal:

Trump’s Border Czar Says Military Bases Could Aid Deportation Effort

Homan said he views the military as a ‘force multiplier’ to build infrastructure such as certain detention facilities

Now, assuming that military planes are already taking people home, and that receiving countries are told that military flights are classified for “operational security,” the numbers of people being deported to all countries would be far higher.

La Jornada - December 28, 2024

The United States deported more than 61,000 Guatemalans during 2024, the Guatemalan Migration Institute reported yesterday upon receiving the last four flights of the year.

Meanwhile, between January and November 2024, U.S. immigration authorities repatriated 190,491 Mexicans, down 5% from the same period in 2023.

According to statistics from the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior, 162,221 (86 percent) of those returned are adults and 28,279 (14 percent) are minors. Of all ages, 77 percent are male and 23 percent are female.

So far this year, the month with the lowest number of deportations was January, with 13,698, while June saw the highest number, with 20,271. Most came from Chiapas, 18,332, followed by Guerrero, 16,658; Nuevo León, 14,631; Oaxaca, 14,412, and Puebla, 14,037.

More than 34% of the deportations were made through Sonora, while 24% were made through Tamaulipas and 21% through Baja California.

Additionally, 18,000 Mexicans were expelled by air. Of that number, 88 percent were sent to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, and the remaining 12 percent arrived in Morelia and Guadalajara.

Of the 28,270 minors returned to Mexico, 16,303 (58%) were between 12 and 17 years old, while 11,967 (42%) were under 12. Of this last group, 154 were unaccompanied.

According to the government, between January and November, Canada deported 1,789 Mexicans; all were flown to the Mexico City International Airport.

Women with small children

An AFP team observed the arrival of one of the last four flights of 2024 at the capital's La Aurora airport from Laredo, Texas, with more than a hundred people, most of them women with small children.

Migration reported that from January 3 to December 27, the U.S. deported 61,680 Guatemalans: 42,049 men, 14,477 women, and the rest children. It noted that they were returned on 508 flights.

In 2023, the U.S. deported 55,302 Guatemalans, which surpassed the record of 2019, when it expelled 54,600. The Foreign Ministry estimates that about 2.7 million Guatemalans are in the United States, but only 400,000 are there legally.

Guatemala denied that it had made an agreement with Trump to receive migrants from other countries in the region. The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry stated that “no meeting has taken place [...] that has addressed the issue of migration or courses of action in this matter.”

However, Guatemala it acknowledged that the government "has had constant preliminary and positive contacts with the team of the next [U.S.] president.”

The day before yesterday, Reuters reported that Guatemala is open to receiving nationals of other Central American countries deported from the U.S.