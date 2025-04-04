C-former president (2002-2010) and senator (2014-2020) Álvaro Uribe, with Marco Rubio

The informal summit between Mr. Trump and former Colombian presidents Álvaro Uribe and Andrés Pastrana took place last weekend at Mr. Trump’s private resort, Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Trump’s official schedule made no mention of the meeting, nor was it disclosed to reporters who had traveled with him to Palm Beach. The two men are opponents of current Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who is expected to meet Mr. Trump for the first time next month. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said five days after the meeting that he was “unaware of the circumstances” of the meeting. The White House later said the men “briefly said hello when the president walked past them.” News of the encounter has created concern the Trump administration may come out against Colombia’s peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, commonly known as the FARC. Colombian media has been reporting the Mar-a-Lago meeting was set up by Rubio, a critic of the FARC peace agreement. Rubio’s office had declined to comment. However, in an interview scheduled to air Sunday (April 23, 2017) on CBS Miami’s Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede, Rubio said the reports of his involvement were simply wrong. “I’m a big fan of President Uribe,” Rubio said. “I didn’t even know he was in Florida. And beyond it, I would say to you, I don’t see what the problem is. But my understanding is it wasn’t even a meeting. My understanding is that President Uribe and the former President [Pastrana] happened to head over to the Mar-a-Lago and bump into the president while he was there. But I didn’t even know President Uribe would be in Florida.” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rubio-denies-setting-up-mar-a-lago-secret-meeting-with-trump-former-colombian-presidents/

In case you’re wondering, Marco Rubio absolutely knew Uribe was the leader of all of Colombia’s criminal organizations, which included law enforcement and the judiciary. Rubio supported the U.S. forever war, Plan Colombia, and was “a critic of the peace agreement” between the government and the FARC. Peace is bad for the kind of businesses the Brotherhood runs, which thrive on conflict, suffering, death and destruction. Rubio even called the former president ‘President Uribe’, as if he were afraid of offending him. Did Uribe fund Rubio’s senate campaigns as he funded those of María Elvira Salazár? Or is Rubio afraid of Uribe because he has a high position in the Luciferian Brotherhood and can literally eat him for supper?

In the House office of María Elvira Salazar she hung a photograph of herself with Álvaro Uribe

Top-María Corina Machado; Bottom-U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar

WATCH a short video produced by the production team of Con el Mazo Dando (X and Substack are adversaries, so you’ll have to click this link): https://x.com/ConElMazoDando/status/1907905786355003639

Translation of video:

“It turns out that María Corina Machado and María Elvira Salazar have more in common than many people think. They are certainly both on the payroll of ExxonMobil and the energy capitalists who want to steal our oil reserves. But they are also daughters of the same political father—Álvaro Uribe. They are children of Colombian paramilitaries and drug trafficking. María Corina took the easy way out and got involved in the shady dealings of Álvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque. In María Elvira's case, there are precedents, even legal ones, for Álvaro Uribe's involvement. That is to say, Colombian drug trafficking has a representative in the U.S. Congress. In 2021, María Elvira Salazar received a warning of a penalty from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) for excessive and suspicious donations—among them, from a famous Colombian lawyer and his wife, who also happens to be the lawyer of Álvaro Uribe Vélez. Now everything is starting to make sense in the puzzle. María Corina Machado and María Elvira Salazar's interest is to promote the narrative of a nonexistent Cartel of the Suns. This was an order given to them by Álvaro Uribe to divert attention from the real cartel, which they control. María Elvira, along with Cori, use Colombian drug trafficking money to advance their political projects: Cori in Venezuela, and Elvira in Florida, but with their eyes on Cuba.” (See “FEC slaps U.S. Rep. Salazar’s campaign for accepting tens of thousands of dollars in illegal contributions”

Unparalled genius Donald Trump has outwitted Satan’s master planners—the Jesuits

I’m going to try to describe something so brilliant that it’s like Trump is playing 3-dimensional chess, helped by AI. (Anyone who thinks The New York Times is Marxist can unsubscribe now. Please.)

The right in Latin America are evil; they’re all Luciferian Brotherhood. The Brotherhood is a world government, a world crime syndicate and a world religious cult. I say ‘world’, but I could have said ‘global’.

Now pay attention. Trump hates the Luciferian Brotherhood. If he has to choose between supporting a Brotherhood government, e.g., Daniel Noboa, and a communist government, e.g., Nicolás Maduro, he will choose the latter.

But since Trump is a Republican, and Republicans believe communism is a bad thing, Trump has to pretend to be anticommunist. At the same time, he must defeat the Luciferians, who are ALSO anticommunists.

Somehow, Trump has figured out a way to pretend he supports anticommunists while he takes away their financing, and also succeeds in getting them to fight with each other and expose their black hearts to the public.

To give you an idea of how evil and depraved the Latin American right is, look at a photograph that Daniel Noboa’s wife posted to Instagram; it’s from when she was a ‘child model’. Note the forced smile and bruises on her arms.

So, here is the latest infighting taking place on the murderous drug-and-human-trafficking Latin American right—all provoked by the inimitable Donald John Trump.

