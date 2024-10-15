WATCH: https://rumble.com/v4jw0ti--derek-johnson-huge-update-the-meaning-of-a-military-occupation-trump-as-co.html?mref=lzerp&mc=3ifeq

I will prevent, 100% prevent World War Three. You’re gonna end up in World War Three. You look at what’s going on right now in the Middle East and Ukraine and you add it up, and we have somebody that has no clue what the hell is going on. You’re going to end up in World War Three because of this. No reason for it. Millions of people will die. I know the players, I know the job. I alone in this primary have borne the burden of having troops in harm’s way as commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces. The neocons, globalists and warmongers in the race, they like to talk to us: “Oh we’re gonna go here, we’re gonna go there.” Donald Trump on Nov. 11, 2023, in Claremont, New Hampshire