Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello

“There are individuals (captured) with their phones and the phones were part of the plans, and what we are doing is pulling the string. That is why, bang, bang, it’s Christmas tonight,” said Diosdado Cabello during his TV program, “Con El Mazo Dando.”

“Yesterday a heavyweight from the FBI was arrested in Venezuela, a heavy heavyweight from the FBI, plus another gringo from the FBI, 20 years working in the FBI: they were sent on a mission to Venezuela. And two Colombian mercenaries who work for Ukrainian contractors,” he reported about the most recent foreign agents arrested in a plot to violently disrupt the inauguration of President Nicolás Maduro.

In a joking tone, Cabello said that this information was transmitted to him by his “friend,” the Interior Minister, who is himself. The revelations occurred during the reading of the report by Cooperating Patriot “Valle Arriba Country Club,” who warned him that the desperate strategy of María “Sayona” Machado is to cause the death of innocents in order to request the intervention of the international community and the Venezuelan military, as was done in the 2002 coup against Commander Hugo Chávez.

She [Cooperating Patriot] said that the operation begins with a fear campaign through social networks, with a sudden appearance of motorcyclists.

“But at this time, Cori is stressed, because most of the motorcyclists we hired are backing out because of the great security deployment that the handsome guy with lovely eyes is doing,” he said in reference to himself.

Cabello reported that the leader “in clandestinity” [Maria Corina Machado] received a significant donation of satellite Internet connectors, while the media mercenaries are going to bombard Venezuela and the world day and night with fake news of uprisings and chaos, including videos of fake hooded soldiers, and send calls to rebel.

Musk seems to be helping the Alliance on multiple fronts

“Well, Corina is not just any crazy person; Cori's pact with the Tren de Aragua and the Tren de Los Llanos is the other resource that ‘Sayona’ has to generate violence and terror. They will be joined by the few mercenaries who have managed to slip through, but I am sure that your friend, the minister, is letting them roll to hunt them down,” Patriot said.

Cabello corroborated the assessments of Cooperating Patriot.