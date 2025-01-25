http://www.cubadebate.cu/noticias/2025/01/24/venezuela-diosdado-cabello-denuncio-que-la-oposicion-extremista-comanda-la-red-de-coyotes-que-opera-desde-estados-unidos/

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the PSUV and Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, on 2 Sept. 2024

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, denounced this Friday that the so-called coyotes, who operate as a criminal organization from the United States to smuggle migrants through the Darien jungle, are associated with the extremist opposition in Venezuela.

“It’s not as if I’m going to go to Darien from here in Venezuela and leave. No, no. If you go to Darien and you’re not contacted by the coyotes, you don’t get in. The coyotes? (Carlos) Vecchio, (David) Smolansky, (Julio) Borges, (Leopoldo) Lopez, Juan Guaido, (Miguel) Pizarro and others,” he said, explaining that migration is a business for the political opposition.

During the new radio program that he hosts together with the deputy Tania Díaz, Cabello said that “the coyotes are a criminal structure that operates from the U.S. The U.S. has them [the traffickers] there. If the U.S. wants to solve or attack the issue of migration, it has to go after the coyotes who make politics from the U.S.”

The Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace said that this criminal organization has offices in the U.S., and “they hide them behind NGOs, but they are criminals who move people... (Carlos) Vecchio, (David) Smolansky, (Julio) Borges, (Leopoldo) López, Juan Guaidó and (Miguel) Pizarro are the ones who are at the front of the network of coyotes that operate.”

Migrants in the Darien pass in 2023. The pass runs between northern Colombia and southern Panama.

For her part, Tania Díaz called on mothers to not allow their children be manipulated by sectors of the radical opposition.

“They [the opposition] are using your children as a weapon of war, and it is important that families know this,” she said.

Díaz also claimed that migration is a business for the extremist opposition. At the same time, she made a distinction between migration to the U.S. and what is happening now in Colombia. Colombians are coming to Venezuela to escape violence, while Venezuelans left for economic reasons as a consequence of the sanctions and blockade, she explained.