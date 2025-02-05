Venezuela’s Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (COPEI - also known as the Green Party), today will present to the Justice Ministry a report naming beneficiaries of the USAID financing scam, including Juan Guaidó. Members of the Green Party support the FBI investigation into the payment of $1 billion to the “interim government” of Guaidó under the guise of humanitarian aid.

COPEI left the CIA-backed opposition coalition, Democratic Unity Table (MUD), at the end of 2015 (https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/13926/). However, it continued to do the CIA’s bidding—as it had done since 1946—as evidenced by the fact that its own members were on the CIA payroll through USAID.

“What we said a long time ago regarding Tren de Aragua is confirmed. We ask the United States to deport and send to Venezuela the Tren de Miami: Juan Guaidó, Carlos Vecchio, Leopoldo López, Lilian Tintori, David Smolansky, Julio Borges and their collaborators for embezzlement of funds. How much money did these gentlemen use in Venezuela to benefit themselves and not help the people? We are talking about more than one billion dollars, which today could have built 12 public hospitals, for example,” said Copei’s secretary, Juan Carlos Alvarado.

Guaidó, Vecchio, López, Tintori, Smolansky, Borges

Officials also called on Venezuelan institutions to identify those who received money, generated violence and anxiety in the population. “This is not a witch hunt. They stole money from Venezuelans and those responsible must pay.”

On his part, Alvarado, the secretary of COPEI, stressed that they applaud the meeting held by President Maduro with U.S. Special Envoy Richard Grenell. “We must say that we are satisfied that this communication will begin and will bear important fruits for understanding, without interference by pimps.” (Yeah, he said ‘pimps’.) “We have a favorable view of the possibility of a second visit.”

Wikipedia:

The main components of the opposition coalition, Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), were Democratic Action and Copei, the two parties who dominated Venezuelan politics from 1959 to 1999. In February 2018, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) announced that it would boycott the presidential election, saying the electoral system was rigged in favor of incumbent President Nicolás Maduro and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). Smartmatic, the electoral product company which had participated in the majority of elections under the Bolivarian government, ceased operations in its native country in March 2018, stating that they could not guarantee the validity of election results through their machines. - Wikipedia

See Wikileaks CIA cable on Smartmatic. The company was a CIA front and was founded by enemies of President Hugo Chavez. The CIA used Smartmatic machines to do beta-testing to find out how much they could rig the vote tabulation against Chavez without being detected. The warehouse with all of the machines was destroyed in a fire on March 9, 2020. It appears someone tipped off the government that the CIA was using their own voting machines against them.

The fire tore through the warehouse east of Caracas on March 9, 2020

Between the May 2018 presidential election and Maduro’s inauguration, there were calls to establish a transitional government. In January 2019, the National Assembly declared the results of the election invalid, and invoked clauses of the 1999 Venezuelan Constitution to appoint National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaidó as acting president of the republic, precipitating the Venezuelan presidential crisis. Maduro's supporters refused to acknowledge the move, and Guaidó was briefly placed under arrest. - Wikipedia

The Venezuelan government took advantage of an attempted coup d’ etat in May of 2019 by revoking the parliamentary immunity of seven deputies of the National Assembly. To do this, the government appealed to the National Constituent Assembly.

Merida, May 8, 2019 – Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC) has revoked the parliamentary immunity of seven opposition deputies, opening the way for criminal prosecution for their purported role in last week’s failed coup d’etat. “ANC Revokes Lawmakers’ Immunity over Alleged Role in Coup Attempt”

Unsurprisingly, after all of the voting machines were destroyed in the warehouse fire of March 9, 2020, two things happened. First, the will of the people prevailed as the PSUV took the majority in the National Assembly. Second, there was a low “turnout” because PHANTOM VOTES were not injected into the vote totals.

December 7, 2020

Mérida, December 7, 2020 – The ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) and its allies have swept Venezuela’s parliamentary elections and regained control of the National Assembly (AN). One of the most striking headlines of the day, however, was a high abstention rate. According to the CNE, only 30.5 percent of the electoral roll participated in the vote, well below the 74 percent in the 2015 Assembly elections. Both the PSUV and opposition blocks saw their total votes drop considerably on Sunday, by 20 and 77 percent, respectively. - Venezuelanalysis