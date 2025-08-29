Con El Mazo Dando | Diosdado Cabello | Programa #540

Diosdado Cabello, alias Baby Gerber

[Translation]

44:30 Cabinet Room on the west side of the White House, four doors to the left of the Oval Office. [One, two, three, and we're at the fourth door.]

Washington de Diosdado Cabello

VIP Patriot

Hello, my friend from Furrial. How are you? [Fine.] I'm telling you that the crazy hour of Venezuelan extremism, led by María la Chicflada Machado... is at its most psychotic and schizophrenic with the brutal campaign of psychological warfare they've deployed to create the false impression that Venezuela is about to be militarily intervened.

Oh, Diosdado. As always, the lies and shows of fascism, although we never underestimate it, always end up collapsing under their own weight.

But before going into details, brother, if you only knew the gesture Coquito made toward me. I wasn't going to tell you, but I'll tell you. Coquito signed up for military enlistment on Saturday. [Applause] But he made it clear to me, listen, that in addition to doing it for the country, he did it for me. [Well, that's what this gentleman here is saying. I don't know.] What better sign than that? You know he's my BFF, that's best friends forever. [Friend, right?] Don't get the wrong idea. That means 'best friends forever.' What did you think? [I don't know anything, I don't even know English.]

Anyway, let's get to the point. As I was telling you, the shock with reality always ends up exploding in the face of Sayo and her acolytes in the face of the smoke-peddling of recent days. I'll tell you that it has been frustrating for Venezuelan extremism that my friend, El Catire Trump, met yesterday with his entire cabinet here at the White House and didn't mention Venezuela.

[Yesterday there was a meeting, and they didn't mention Venezuela even once. And here they were, cutting their wrists because they'd been told a propaganda ad that said "Meeting! Now it's time!" Nothing happened.]

But the frustration isn't just about yesterday. The fascism she herself fueled has been dragging her down since last Friday, when rumors began circulating that Trump would announce from the Oval Office the alleged declaration of war against President Nicolás Maduro. But what he ended up doing was announcing that Washington would host the draw to determine the 2026 World Cup groups. They were left looking like what they are: traitors, smokemongers.

Diosdado, I've always told you that my friend, El Catire Trump, is no fool. He's an intelligent guy and knows that Leader Marco can lead him to ruin, just as happened during his first term, when he was precisely responsible for the failure of his foreign policy regarding Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

It must be remembered that at that time, it was Rubio who installed his own man, Mauricio Claver Carone, in the Office of Homeland Security. He was the same man who opened the doors of the White House to the stateless opposition and turned it into a chicken coop where anyone could enter—something that Claver Carone's predecessor never allowed. Rubio was among the small group of senators and congressmen who helped make El Catire Trump look ridiculous by bringing a brat like Juan Guaidó to the State of the Union address.

Diosdado, Rubio also supported the fascist opposition so they could receive billions of dollars, which were granted through USAID and other complementary channels, becoming co-responsible for one of the worst corruption scandals in the history of the United States, one which will one day have to be investigated. That's why I tell you, Trump must take care that Leader Marco doesn’t lead him down the path of failure again, seeking a confrontation between Venezuela and the peoples of the Caribbean.

Our dear friend, Charlotte—don't forget to greet her in English, [Hello Charlotte]—told me that the pressure-filled atmosphere in the halls of the State Department is not normal. According to Charlotte, Leader Marco is deployed seeking to pressure the governments of the region to support him in an attempt to destabilize the Caribbean.

Brother, this action only generates more instability, more insecurity, poverty, and what Catire Trump doesn't like: migration. [Migration. Invent stories here, and these people will invade Miami. They'll reach Washington. If anyone says, “They can attack,” they migrate. And I'm not just talking about Venezuela: I'm talking about any country.]

Charlotte tells me that this crusade hasn't been easy. No one wants Latin America and the Caribbean to go up in flames. Even the European Union itself, which is not Chavista, has remained reserved and cautious about this onslaught by Marco Rubio, who, I insist, is dragging the United States into an unnecessary conflict. What is certain is that this confirms that there is a group within the American elite that could be betting on Trump's failure in order to weaken the Trump wing of the Republican Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Be that as it may, we are here on our knees, rifles on our shoulders and bayonets fixed, prepared and ready to defend our homeland from enemies both internal and external. [Applause] To the stateless, make no mistake, because you will be confronted with the strength and dignity of a people. Rest assured: you will regret it for a thousand years.

What's going on in the halls of the White House?

Brother, but not everything ends there. If the above isn't enough for you, what comes next is worse for Venezuelan extremism. Our dear friend, Brian, the cooperating patriot who works inside the White House, took advantage of my presence here and told me that those within the level-one circle of Trump supporters have been warning that the false expectations generated by the Venezuelan pseudo-opposition, and even by some U.S. congressmen and senators, will end up causing irreparable damage to the integrity of U.S. policies.

According to Brian, the claims and conspiracy theories that many of the supposed Venezuelan and U.S. leaders have shamelessly peddled through social media have been extremely far-fetched and irresponsible. The worst part of all this is that they are doing so with the permissiveness of the State Department, which doesn't resemble the foreign ministry of a powerful country, but rather an office of Venezuelan opposition extremists and the Miami mafia.

Donald Trump's closest advisors have highlighted the mismanagement of the Venezuela issue by the South Florida congressmen, who have extremely high unpopularity ratings for their support of immigration measures against the Hispanic community in the United States.

The experts warn that rumors and fictions, such as the one that the first lady, Cilia Flores, would hand over Nicolás Maduro, or that Brazil was planning to extract Maduro, or even that an amphibious squadron would enter Venezuela last Monday, all these stories only come back like a boomerang on the opposition itself.

Another important point Brian mentioned to me is that Washington has already begun calling many of these figures, both Venezuelan and American, to urge them to exercise restraint and common sense, because these kinds of narratives do nothing to fracture the government in Venezuela—quite the opposite. And they are doubling the unprecedented level of cohesion among the military, police, and the Venezuelan people. Brian warns me that the grave error of Venezuelan extremism and its acolytes is that they always underestimate Maduro and the Bolivarian Revolution.

56:00 The Psychoterror Campaign

Diosdado, despite the warnings issued privately from the White House, the extremist plan will continue. It will generate widespread speculation, aiming to increase anxiety and anguish among the Venezuelan population to fuel its empty promise that something will happen.

María la Chicflada Machado agreed to the shills and smokemongers she keeps on her payroll to promote, replicate, distort, and push any media headline, and to associate, no matter how small, any pronouncement by authorities or countries with the supposedly offensive narrative against the nonexistent Cartel de Los Soles

This Monday, for example, they revived the failed Toy Story, who got tangled up in more than a kilo of tow during a program broadcast on NTN24. Story claimed that the story of the U.S. military invasion is fake, but the next day he was forced to declare in the BPITB sewer that the U.S. military deployment has the capacity to attack Fort Tiuna.

You know me, and you know that I know all the stooges on the Machado payroll, and I can confirm that La Sayona has given the green light for these media hitmen to be paid for views and re-posts on social media. It's all a business. María Corina opened the gates of smoke and misinformation while herself keeping quiet, so that she can distance herself by claiming that she can't control what the media and so-called analysts say. The media offensive will not stop, and will continue to stir up controversy, because, according to their calculations, this could generate the much-desired collapse that the Chicflada fantasizes about night after night in her dreams.

The Miami Mafia’s Business

Brother, we've always said that what drives Venezuelan extremism and its acolytes in Miami is money. These people have only used the Venezuelan issue to make money. Here in the United States, they've exploited a huge scandal that exposes them. It turns out that Republican Congressman Carlos Giménez, whom we now see very active on the X network, receives payments from a company in Miami owned by an advisor to Marco Rubio. Continental Strategies is a political communications company based in Florida, and it pays the gusano, Giménez, for every post he publishes aagainst Venezuela. And that's the reason we've seen a gigantic change in gusano Giménez’s behavior on social media.

But there's more. Alberto Martínez appears as the managing partner of the company. Martínez was Marco Rubio's chief of staff when Rubio was a senator, holding that position from April 2014 to January 2017. The relationship between the two goes beyond their time in the Senate. Martínez was also a senior advisor to Marco Rubio's campaign in 2012, and was Rubio's communications director when he was a state representative in Florida. An interesting fact is that this same company [Continental Strategies] was hired by President Irfán Alí for a [contractual—we don't know what happens beneath the board] $50,000 per month. The contract was signed in December 2024 by the foreign minister of Guyana.

But there's more. The founding partner of this company is Carlos Trujillo, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States and was one of the architects of Guaidó's recognition and the creation of the Lima Group. [It's the same people, and note that they are all businessmen. That's what they wanted to bring here to govern Venezuela.]

Remember that I am your fine, firm, and important friend.

Over and out.

P.S. - Coquito, I'll be back in Venezuela soon.

[Spanish]

Sala del gabinete a la oeste de la Casa Blanca, a cuatro puertas por la izquierda a la izquierda del Despacho Oval. [Una, dos, tres, y en la cuarta puerta ahí estamos.]

Washington de Diosdado Cabello, Patriota VIP

Hello, my friend furrialeño. How are you? [Fine.] Te cuento que la hora loca del extremismo venezolano, liderado por María la Chicflada Machado … está en su clima más psicótico y esquizofrénico con la brutal campaña de guerra psicológica que han desplegado para crear la falsa matriz de que Venezuela está a punto de ser intervenida militarmente.

Ay, Diosado. Como siempre pasa, las mentiras y los shows del fascismo, aunque nunca lo subestimamos, siempre terminan cayéndose por su propio peso.

Pero antes de entrar en detalles, brother, si tú supieras el gesto que tuvo Coquito conmigo. No te lo iba a decir, pero sí te lo digo. Coquito se inscribió el sábado en la jornada de alistamiento militar. [Aplausos] Pero me aclaró, escuchen, que además de hacerlo por la patria, lo hacía por mí. [Bueno, es lo que dice aquí este señor. Yo no sé.] ¿Qué más señal que esa tú sabes que él es mi BFF, eso es best friends forever. [Amigo, ¿verdad?] No vayas a pensar mal. Eso significa ‘best friends forever’. ¿Qué pensaste tú? [No sé nada, que yo ni sé inglés.]

En fin, vamos a lo nuestro. Como te adelantaba, el choque con la realidad siempre termina explotándole en la cara a la Sayo y a sus acólitos ante la vendedera de humo de los últimos días. Te cuento que ha sido frustrante para el extremismo venezolano que mi amigo, El Catire Trump, haya estado ayer reunido con todo su gabinete aquí en la Casa Blanca y no se haya referido a Venezuela.

[Ayer hubo una reunión, y no nombraron a Venezuela ni una vez. Y aquí estaban que se cortaban las venas porque le habían dicho una propaganda de “¡Reunión! ¡Ahora sí!” No pasó nada.]

Pero la frustración no es solo por lo de ayer. El fascismo que ella misma alimentó la viene arrastrando por el piso desde el viernes pasado, cuando comenzaron a rodar que Trump anunciaría desde el Despacho Oval la supuesta declaración de guerra contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro. Pero terminó fue anunciando que Washington sería la sede del sorteo para definir los grupos de la Copa Mundial 2026. Quedaron como lo que son: unos vendepatria, vendedores de humo.

Diosdado, siempre te he dicho que mi amigo, El Catire Trump, pendejo no es. Él es un tipo inteligente y sabe que El Líder Marco lo puede llevar al despeñadero, así como ocurrió durante su primer mandato, cuando fue precisamente él el responsable del fracaso de su política exterior sobre Venezuela, Cuba y Nicaragua.

Hay que recordar que en ese entonces fue Rubio quien impuso en la Oficina de Seguridad Nacional a su ficha, Mauricio Claver Carone, el mismo que le abrió las puertas de la White House a la oposición apátrida y la convirtieron en un gallinero donde cualquiera entraba—algo que el antecesor de Claver Carone nunca permitió. Rubio estuvo en el grupito de senadores y congresistas que ayudó a que El Catire Trump hiciera el ridículo llevando un mocoso como Juan Guaidó al discurso del Estado de la Unión.

Diosdado, Rubio también respaldó a la oposición fascista para que recibieran miles de millones de dólares, los cuales fueron otorgados a través de la USAID y otras vías complementarias, convirtiéndose en corresponsable de uno de los peores escándalos de corrupción en la historia de los Estados Unidos, que algún día deberán investigar. Por eso te digo, Trump debe tener cuidado de que el líder Marco lo vuelva a llevar nuevamente por el camino del fracaso, buscando una confrontación entre Venezuela y los pueblos del Caribe.

Nuestra querida amiga, la Charlotte—no olvides saludarla en inglés, [Hello Charlotte]—me adelantó que el ambiente de presión que se maneja en los pasillos del Departamento de Estado no es normal. Según la Charlotte, el líder Marco está desplegado buscando presionar a los gobiernos de la región para que los apoyen en un intento de desestabilizar el Caribe.

Brother, esta acción solo genera más inestabilidad, más inseguridad, pobreza, y lo que al Catire Trump no le gusta, migración. [Migración. Inventen para acá y esta gente se le va a meter allá en en Miami. Le van a llegar hasta Washington. Todo el que diga, "No, pueden atacar y se va." Y no hablo de Venezuela nada más: hablo de cualquier país.]

La Charlotte me comenta que esta cruzada no ha estado fácil. Nadie quiere que América Latina y el Caribe arda en llamas. Incluso la propia Unión Europea, que chavistas no son, se han mantenido en reserva y cautelosos sobre esta arremetida de Marco Rubio, quien, insisto, está arrastrando a Estados Unidos hacia un conflicto innecesario.

Lo que sí es cierto es que esto confirma que hay un grupo dentro de la élite estadounidense que podría estar jugando al fracaso de Trump para que el ala del Catire dentro del partido republicano se debilite de cara a las presidenciales de 2028.

Sea como sea, aquí estamos rodilla en tierra, fusil al hombro y bayoneta calada, preparados y listos para defender nuestra patria de los enemigos internos y externos. [Aplauso] A los apatridas, no se equivoquen, porque se enfrentarán a la fuerza y a la dignidad de un pueblo. Tengan la seguridad que se arrepentirán por mil años.

¿Qué pasa en los pasillos de la White House?

Brother, pero no todo queda allí. Si lo anterior no te parece suficiente, lo que viene a continuación es peor para el extremismo venezolano. Nuestro querido amigo, Brian, el patriota cooperante que trabaja dentro de la White House, aprovechó que estuve por estos lados, y me adelantó que el entorno del entorno del nivel uno que acompaña Trump estuvieron advirtiendo que las falsas expectativas que ha generado la pseudoopooición venezolana, e incluso algunos congresistas y senadores estadounidenses, terminará provocando un daño irreparable a la integridad de la política Estados Unidos.

Según Brian, los funciones que han sido extremadamente descabelladas e irresponsables las afirmaciones y teorías conspirativas que muchos de los supuestos líderes venezolanos y estadounidenses, sin ruborizarse, han vendido a través de las redes sociales. Lo peor de todo esto es que lo hacen bajo la permisividad del Departamento de Estado, que no parece la cancillería de un país potencia, sino parece una oficina del extremismo opositor venezolano y de la gusanera de Miami.

Miembros del equipo más cerrado de Donald Trump han destacado el mal manejo del tema Venezuela que han llevado los congresistas del sur de la Florida, quienes tienen altísimos índices de impopularidad por su respaldo a las medidas migratorias contra la comunidad hispana en Estados Unidos.

Los expertos advierten que los rumores y ficciones, como que la primera combatiente, Cilia Flores, entregaría a Nicolás Maduro, o que Brasil se propuso extraer a Maduro, o que, incluso, un escuadrón anfibio ingresaría desde el pasado lunes a Venezuela, todas esas historias sólo se devuelven como un boomerang contra la misma oposición.

Otro punto importante que me comentó Brian es que desde Washington ya han empezado a llamar a muchos de esos personajes, tanto venezolanos como estadounidenses, para pedirles mesura y sindéresis, porque ese tipo de narrativas lo menos que hacen, lo que menos hacen es fracturar a la cúpula gobernante en Venezuela, sino todo lo contrario. Y están duplicando el nivel de cohesión sin precedente entre las fuerzas militares policiales y el pueblo venezolano. Brian me advierte que el grave error del extremismo venezolano y sus acólitos es que siempre subestiman a Maduro y a la revolución bolivariana.

La campaña del psicoterror

Diosdado, a pesar de las advertencias que se han emitido en privado desde la Casa Blanca, el plan del extremismo continuará su curso. Generará grandes especulaciones, con el objetivo de aumentar la sosobra y la angustia en la población venezolana para alimentar su promesa vacía de que algo va a pasar.

María la Chicflada Machado acordó a los palangristas y vendedores de humo que mantiene bajo su nómina el trabajo de promover, replicar, tergiversar e impulsar cualquier titular en medios, y asociar, por mínimo que sea, todo pronunciamiento de autoridades o países con la supuesta narrativa ofensiva contra el inexistente Cártel de los Soles.

Este lunes, por ejemplo, revivieron al fracasado de Toy Story, quien se enredó más que 1 kilo de estopa durante un programa transmitido por NTN24. Story aseguró que es una fábula el cuento a la invasión militar estadounidense, pero al día siguiente lo obligaron a declarar en la cloaca de BPITB para asegurar que el despliegue militar tiene capacidad para atacar fuerte Tiuna.

Tú que me conoces, y sabes que conozco a todos los palangristas de la nómina Machado, puedo confirmarte que el asayo ha dado luz verde para que esos sicarios comunicacionales generen ingresos por vistas y reproducciones a través de las redes sociales. Todo es un negocio. María Corina abrió la autopista del humo y la desinformación, al tiempo que intenta permanecer en un silencio momentáneo, simplemente para tener margen de maniobra y excusarse frente a la administración gringa—es decir, poder lavarse las manos como Poncio Pilatos—al asegurar que ella no puede controlar lo que difunden los medios y los supuestos analistas. Un dato importante es que la ofensiva mediática no cesará, y continuará con la intención de pescar en ríos revueltos. porque según sus cálculos, eso podría generar el tan ansioso quiebre con el que noche a noche la Chicflada fantasea en sus sueños.

Los negocios de la gusanera de Miami

Brother, siempre hemos dicho lo que mueve al extremismo venezolano y sus acólitos en Miami es el dinero. Esta gentecita solo ha utilizado el tema venezolano para facturar. Acá en Estados Unidos han explotado un gran escándalo que los deja en evidencia. Resulta que el congresista republicano, Carlos Giménez, a quien ahora vemos muy activo en la red X, recibe pagos de una empresa en Miami, la cual es propiedad de un asesor de Marco Rubio, para que ataque a Venezuela. Continental Estrategies es una empresa de comunicaciones política ubicada en el estado de Florida, y le paga al gusanero de Giménez por cada post que publica sobre Venezuela. Y ahí la respuesta del por qué hemos visto un cambio gigantesco en el comportamiento en redes sociales del Gusano Giménez.

Pero aún hay más. En el registro de la empresa aparece como socio director Alberto Martínez. Martínez fue jefe de gabinete de líder Marco cuando Rubio era senador y ocupó este cargo desde abril 2014 hasta enero 2017. La relación entre ambos no se limita a la etapa en el Senado. Martínez también fue asesor principal de la campaña de Marco Rubio entre el 19 y el 2012, y fue director de comunicaciones de Rubio cuando este era representante estadal en Florida. Un dato interesante es que esta misma empresa [que se llama Continental Strategies] fue contratada por el presidente Irfán Alí por un monto [en contrato—no sabemos lo que pasa por debajo] de $50,000 mensuales. El contrato fue firmado en diciembre de 2024 por el canciller de Guyana.

Pero hay más. El socio fundador de esta empresa es Carlos Trujillo, quien se desempeñó como embajador de Estados Unidos ante la Organización de los Estados Americanos, y fue uno de los artífices del reconocimiento de Guaidó y de la creación del Grupo de Lima. [Es la misma gente, y fíjense que todos son empresarios. Eso es lo que ellos querían traer aquí a Venezuela.]

Recuerda que soy tu amigo fino, firme e importante.

Cambio y fuera

Postdata - Coquito, llego pronto a Venezuela.