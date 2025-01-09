Venezuela 'read in' on the Luciferians by Trump team
Maduro refuses to criticize Trump; Trump says he will work with Maduro
An article on RT yesterday caught my attention. President Nicolás Maduro, who will be sworn in to his third 6-year term tomorrow, according to President Trump (Sen. Bernie Moreno says Trump will work with President Maduro) is calling former Latin American presidents “Sodomites” and “pedophiles,” as well as “drug addicts and drug traffickers.”
U.S. funding ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ – Venezuelan president
With these accusations, Maduro made a leap from the materialism upon which socialists everywhere base their world view—i.e., the working class vs. the capitalist class—to the spiritual realm of God vs. Lucifer.
(By God, I mean YHVH and His one-begotten son, Yod-Heh-Shin-Vau-Heh, or Yeshuva, whom He has left in charge—see YHWH's Kingdom was Attacked in 2012, the Year the World Was Scheduled to End)
President Maduro wasn’t simply casting about like a fisherman for new adjectives. Sodom and Gomorrah, as you will recall, were like a nonstop Sean Combs party—or the Reagan White House.
To make his point absolutely clear, Maduro said these former heads of state were pedophiles and drug addicts. Which drug do Satanic child abusers use and trade in?
How would Maduro know that ex-presidents of Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Paraguay trade in children and adrenochrome, unless the U.S. military or a representative of Trump told him?
Today it was reported that Maduro is so outraged by what the Trump team has told him about Venezuela’s enemies that he is ordering the military to post WANTED posters with their pictures.
Diosdado Cabello announces that ex-presidents are wanted for conspiring against the peace of Venezuela
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, announced that he ordered the Armed Forces to distribute “wanted” posters with the images of foreign ex-presidents.
Cabello stated that these ex-presidents are wanted “for invasion and for the crimes of conspiracy and complicity in terrorist acts, as well as threatening the peace of Venezuela.”
The former heads of state include Andrés Pastrana (Colombia, 1998 - 2002), Vicente Fox (Mexico, 2000 - 2006), Felipe Calderón (Mexico, 2006 - 2012), Ernesto Pérez Balladares (Panama 1994 - 1999), Jorge Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador, 1998-2000), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay, 2018 - 2023) and Mireya Moscoso (Panama, 1999 - 2004). In addition, he said that more photographs are on the way.
Molon Labe
The minister ordered these posters to be placed “in ports, airports, roadblocks, roadways, because these are criminals.” He pointed out that Mireya Moscoso [Panama] “said that she had personal matters that prevented her from coming to Venezuela. Let her come.”
“Comrades of the Armed Forces and police, we are going to distribute this in all the streets, ports, because they are criminals,” said Cabello.
It is important to note that this group of former presidents intends to accompany loser Edmundo González to Venezuela to “be sworn in as president.” That is why they are wanted for arrest, given that these actions represent a conspiracy against the head of state, Nicolás Maduro Moros, who was democratically reelected by the people on July 28, and who will be sworn in on January 10 in the company of the people who elected him.
U.S. funding ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ – Venezuelan president
Washington has opened its checkbook to a collection of crooks and liars in order to destabilize Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro has claimed.
The U.S. has refused to recognize Venezuela’s 2024 elections, calling them rigged and undemocratic. Maduro, who will be sworn in to a third term in office on Friday, has accused Washington of funding “corrupt and criminal” former leaders across Latin America to destabilize his country.
“Every word, every little message, every act, every plane ticket – pay, pay, pay, and the outgoing U.S. government and the U.S. State Department is there with an open checkbook,” Maduro said on Wednesday.
He took special aim at the Lima Group, an informal pact of 12 governments backing the U.S. policy of isolating Venezuela since 2017.
“We confronted them, we resisted, we defeated them, and one by one they fell, they all dried up, one by one. And where is the Lima Group? Who remembers it?” Maduro said. “Now they want to revive the Sodom and Gomorrah group of groveling governments and former presidents who are pedophiles, corrupt, drug addicts and drug traffickers.”
“Enough of interventionism, enough of extremism, enough of Lima groups,” the Venezuelan leader added.
On Tuesday, Maduro announced the capture of seven mercenaries, including two U.S. nationals, two Colombians and three Ukrainians. The authorities in Caracas have accused them of plotting terrorist actions against Venezuelan infrastructure as well as a plot to assassinate Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
According to Maduro, another 125 militants from 25 countries have been detained by Venezuelan authorities since November.
”They are of the highest level, like never before captured in Venezuela,” the president said of the detained Americans.
Then-president Donald Trump spearheaded the effort to oust Maduro in 2019, backing opposition politician Juan Guaido who had declared himself the “interim president” of Venezuela. The US did not change its policy under President Joe Biden, continuing to claim that Maduro was illegitimate and maintaining sanctions on Caracas. Guaido’s effort ultimately failed and he fled to the U.S. in October 2023.