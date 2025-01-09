An article on RT yesterday caught my attention. President Nicolás Maduro, who will be sworn in to his third 6-year term tomorrow, according to President Trump (Sen. Bernie Moreno says Trump will work with President Maduro) is calling former Latin American presidents “Sodomites” and “pedophiles,” as well as “drug addicts and drug traffickers.”

With these accusations, Maduro made a leap from the materialism upon which socialists everywhere base their world view—i.e., the working class vs. the capitalist class—to the spiritual realm of God vs. Lucifer.

(By God, I mean YHVH and His one-begotten son, Yod-Heh-Shin-Vau-Heh, or Yeshuva, whom He has left in charge—see YHWH's Kingdom was Attacked in 2012, the Year the World Was Scheduled to End)

President Maduro wasn’t simply casting about like a fisherman for new adjectives. Sodom and Gomorrah, as you will recall, were like a nonstop Sean Combs party—or the Reagan White House.

To make his point absolutely clear, Maduro said these former heads of state were pedophiles and drug addicts. Which drug do Satanic child abusers use and trade in?

How would Maduro know that ex-presidents of Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Paraguay trade in children and adrenochrome, unless the U.S. military or a representative of Trump told him?

Today it was reported that Maduro is so outraged by what the Trump team has told him about Venezuela’s enemies that he is ordering the military to post WANTED posters with their pictures.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, announced that he ordered the Armed Forces to distribute “wanted” posters with the images of foreign ex-presidents. Cabello stated that these ex-presidents are wanted “for invasion and for the crimes of conspiracy and complicity in terrorist acts, as well as threatening the peace of Venezuela.” The former heads of state include Andrés Pastrana (Colombia, 1998 - 2002), Vicente Fox (Mexico, 2000 - 2006), Felipe Calderón (Mexico, 2006 - 2012), Ernesto Pérez Balladares (Panama 1994 - 1999), Jorge Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador, 1998-2000), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay, 2018 - 2023) and Mireya Moscoso (Panama, 1999 - 2004). In addition, he said that more photographs are on the way. Molon Labe The minister ordered these posters to be placed “in ports, airports, roadblocks, roadways, because these are criminals.” He pointed out that Mireya Moscoso [Panama] “said that she had personal matters that prevented her from coming to Venezuela. Let her come.” “Comrades of the Armed Forces and police, we are going to distribute this in all the streets, ports, because they are criminals,” said Cabello. It is important to note that this group of former presidents intends to accompany loser Edmundo González to Venezuela to “be sworn in as president.” That is why they are wanted for arrest, given that these actions represent a conspiracy against the head of state, Nicolás Maduro Moros, who was democratically reelected by the people on July 28, and who will be sworn in on January 10 in the company of the people who elected him.