I’ve previously published examples of CIA mind-controlled terrorist groups perpetrating crimes against humanity in order to cause chaos and despair in these last days.

The first mind-controlled terrorist groups that I became aware of were paramilitary death squads and U.S.-trained army batallions in El Salvador and Guatemala, which emerged in the late 1970s. I then noticed others: the Nicaraguan Contras, the Colombian military, Haiti’s Tonton Macoute, African cult armies, the Kosovo Liberation Army in the former Yugoslavia, Islamic terrorists in Chechnya, al Qaeda and ISIS, Pakistanis from Mirpur, and finally, Uyghurs in western China. This is just a partial list.

The CIA has had great success using ethnic minorities and indigenous peoples. These groups, living in rural areas far from their countries’ capitals, were easy prey for the Satanists. When they took up arms, “human rights” organizations—also controlled by the CIA—would champion their cause with cliches such as “Support the Afghan freedom fighters,” “Support the Nicaraguan freedom fighters,” or “Stop the genocide of the Uyghurs.”

In the case of the Uyghurs, the ones committing the genocide were actually the CIA, who carried out torture (for mind control), murder, genetic engineering, slavery and organ harvesting. But because all of this occurred underground and the victims were MK Ultraed, the atrocities could be attributed to the Chinese government.

People without any knowledge of recent history will look at the names of the two groups fighting in Colombia—the ELN and a splinter-group from the FARC—and wrongly conclude that they are communists. But the original FARC and the ELN ceased to exist in 1999-2002 under the Pastrana government—if not earlier.

In 2008, President Hugo Chavez called on Colombian rebels to lay down their weapons, either because he saw the futility of armed struggle, or because he recognized that the holdouts were mind-controlled by the CIA. I don’t know in what year the Colombian rebels got involved in the cocaine business, but this would be the same time they were taken over by the CIA.

The relationship between Maduro and President Gustavo Petro, who took office in 2022, isn’t good. Petro was certainly subjected to MK Ultra mind-control in 1985 after he was arrested by the army, tortured for ten days and spent 18 months in prison. I spoke with a Salvadoran guerrilla fighter who gave me an idea of the mind-control programming he was subjected to while detained in the same period.

“It was during his incarceration that Petro shifted his ideology, no longer viewing armed resistance as a feasible strategy to gain public backing. In 1987, M-19 engaged in peace talks with the government.” Wikipedia

I’m sure that President Petro is honest, but I don’t think he has been able to undo whatever the CIA did to his mind in 1985. He refused to recognize Maduro as the winner of Venezuela’s presidential election last year and suggested that new elections be held—which is stupid.

“No podemos reconocer las elecciones que no fueron libres y esperamos que estas puedan realizarse pronto sin bloqueos ni intimidaciones internas”, subrayó.

Petro then refused to attend Maduro’s inauguration on Jan. 10, citing the arrests of two individuals.

“Igual que nuestro amigo Enrique Márquez, destacado progresista venezolano, ha sido detenido Carlos Correa, destacado defensor de derechos humanos en Venezuela. Esto, y otros hechos, impiden mi asistencia personal al acto de posesión de Nicolás Maduro”

The fact that Venezuela has to deal with Colombian drug cartels on its border (which call themselves by the names of the old revolutionary groups) instead of the Colombian military taking care of it is further evidence of Petro’s incompetence.

Left Colombia’s confused president, Gustavo Petro, with President Nicolás Maduro in Nov. 2022