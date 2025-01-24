L - R: Former Colombian president Iván Duque (2018-2022); late Chilean president Sebastián Piñera; Colombian president Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010)

I was the first, and I am still the only person who is talking about the increasingly obvious fact that President Trump supports the Venezuelan government.

Almost daily, President Nicolás Maduro and Interior Relations Minister Diosdado Cabello are providing details of links between the country’s far-right political opposition and violent gangs. They would only know of these details if the Trump administration (or the U.S. military) were sharing them with Venezuela.

Drug and human-trafficking cartels are created by the CIA using MK Ultra techniques, which include demon attachment. There is no difference between Islamic terrorist groups, African cults and Latin American cartels. In Latin America, cartels were the CIA’s preferred method of sowing violence and conflict (blood and suffering are appreciated by demonic entities) as well as making billions of dollars.

The Brotherhood targeted Uyghurs in China’s remote Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to create a mind-contrlled terrorist army, but China was too smart for them and quickly neutralized the threat

The two worst gangs in Venezuela are Tren de Aragua and Tren de los Llanos—both of which are “articulated” with the political opposition, and, as we learned today, with foreign former presidents.

What the Venezuelan side doesn’t say is also revealing. It is very careful in its language, not talking about President Trump or the United States, and changing the focus from imperialism to interventionism. There has been a pivot away from denouncing the U.S. government to denouncing right-wing Latin American leaders.

The 13 countries that rejected Venezuela’s election results, thus interfering with the country’s internal affairs, are Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, República Dominicana, Perú and Uruguay. El Salvador is a special case, since President Bukele went to Caracas on the day that President Maduro was sworn in, and posted a few friendly messages to his X account. (Bukele posted a picture of a blue purse to show his solidarity with Maduro, because that day, the government snatched Maria Machado’s blue handbag with her phone in it.)

Given that the CIA has been defeated, why are their assets still active? The CIA was, as I have said before, an arm of the Luciferian Brotherhood, and many Latin American presidents are members of Luciferian bloodline families. President Trump and good leaders throughout the world are very cautiously taking that entire system down, but it won’t happen overnight.

Nicolas Maduro and “first combatant” Cilia