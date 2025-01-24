Venezuela suddenly stops denouncing U.S. imperialism as Grenell meets with government
Focuses on right-wing Latin American leaders instead
I was the first, and I am still the only person who is talking about the increasingly obvious fact that President Trump supports the Venezuelan government.
Almost daily, President Nicolás Maduro and Interior Relations Minister Diosdado Cabello are providing details of links between the country’s far-right political opposition and violent gangs. They would only know of these details if the Trump administration (or the U.S. military) were sharing them with Venezuela.
Drug and human-trafficking cartels are created by the CIA using MK Ultra techniques, which include demon attachment. There is no difference between Islamic terrorist groups, African cults and Latin American cartels. In Latin America, cartels were the CIA’s preferred method of sowing violence and conflict (blood and suffering are appreciated by demonic entities) as well as making billions of dollars.
The two worst gangs in Venezuela are Tren de Aragua and Tren de los Llanos—both of which are “articulated” with the political opposition, and, as we learned today, with foreign former presidents.
What the Venezuelan side doesn’t say is also revealing. It is very careful in its language, not talking about President Trump or the United States, and changing the focus from imperialism to interventionism. There has been a pivot away from denouncing the U.S. government to denouncing right-wing Latin American leaders.
The 13 countries that rejected Venezuela’s election results, thus interfering with the country’s internal affairs, are Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, República Dominicana, Perú and Uruguay. El Salvador is a special case, since President Bukele went to Caracas on the day that President Maduro was sworn in, and posted a few friendly messages to his X account. (Bukele posted a picture of a blue purse to show his solidarity with Maduro, because that day, the government snatched Maria Machado’s blue handbag with her phone in it.)
Given that the CIA has been defeated, why are their assets still active? The CIA was, as I have said before, an arm of the Luciferian Brotherhood, and many Latin American presidents are members of Luciferian bloodline families. President Trump and good leaders throughout the world are very cautiously taking that entire system down, but it won’t happen overnight.
Duque, Uribe y Piñera took criminal gangs to Colombia and Chile after Venezuela defeated them
Former Colombian presidents Iván Duque and Álvaro Uribe took in the remnants of the criminal gangs that were defeated in Venezuela, and the late Sebastián Piñera welcomed other criminals to Chile. This is the information President Nicolas Maduro shared with a crowd gathered on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the dictator, Marcos Pérez Jiménez, in 1958.
Maduro was on the People’s Balcony of Miraflores Palace to address a mass rally that had participated in Bolivarian Shield, an exercise in defense of the nation’s sovereignty that brings together military, police and popular organizations.
“It was the sell-out, extremist, anti-Bolivarian right which put its hopes in a massive attack, an invasion of criminals in Venezuela, and then, when we defeated them, they took them and spread them in their own lands,” Maduro told the crowd.
The president recalled that in 2019, Ivan Duque and Alvaro Uribe tried to invade Venezuela from Cúcuta, Colombia, purportedly in support of the loser of the 2018 elections, Juan Guaidó.
“I can say, six years later, that we have been right to persevere. We have gone down the right path, we are on the right side of history, and we have had great victories for the people of Venezuela, for peace and for national sovereignty.”
Maduro rejected the recent manipulation of the Colombian oligarchy, which tried to accuse Minister for Internal Relations Diosdado Cabello of invading Colombia when he visited Zulia State to inspect humanitarian assistance given to Colombian refugees.
“Diosdado was there in Catatumbo on the Venezuelan side, and then they tried to say that Diosdado had invaded Colombia. We love Colombia, we respect it, and we support it in its fight for peace. And President Gustavo Petro knows this, and Colombian society knows that it has Venezuela on its side. They will always have our full support for peace, to build peace in Colombia, because Venezuela is a region of peace, of prosperity, of unity in Bolívar.”
The president praised the presence of the people in this revolutionary march, together with the Combat Corps of the working class, and urged everyone to safeguard independence and freedom against the interventionist enemies of the country. He also stated that there would be no more betrayals such as happened on January 23, 1958.
“We have defeated, first with Chávez, the curse of betrayal. And through these years of struggle, neither cowards nor lackeys nor turncoats nor traitors have been able to defeat us. They have not been able to defeat us, and in all these struggles, and above all in 2024 and now in 2025, we have broken betrayal forever, and there has not been and there will not be betrayal. What there will be is revolution: empowered, educated and conscious people,” he predicted.
For his part, Minister Cabello told the crowd that he had participated in one of the many marches that passed through Caracas to converge at Miraflores.
“And we have to say that in the last stretches we trotted, because we practiced, in the Bolivarian Shield Exercise, everyone trotting, and the rearguard, doing their job, taking care of the flanks.”
Finally, Cabello was emphatic: “Today our people are at peace and happy. And this January 23, we went out to the streets so that they will never be betrayed again. The last betrayal was on January 23, 1958. And now, together with Chavez and you, Mr. President, we defend the rights of the people.”
Beautiful! Soon, there will be many countries worldwide working for peace & prosperity