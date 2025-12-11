Maria Corina Machado greets scores of paid supporters

December 10, 2025

Grand Hotel Oslo

PATRIOTA VIP https://conelmazodando.com.ve/no-pegan-una-sepa-por-que-fracaso-show-de-la-sayo-en-oslo-y-el-arroz-con-mango-que-tienen-en-la-casa-blanca

It turns out the mastermind behind this political circus in Oslo was Thor Halvorssen Mendoza, the cousin of Leopoldo López. And here’s the kicker: Thor ordered Crazy Leo to remove Juan Guaidó from the private plane departing Miami for Oslo.

A friend within the Voluntad Para Robar (Voluntad Popular) group—you know, the usual suspects—told me that Thor had warned Cousin López to stop Guaidó from going at all costs, and that if he showed up in Oslo, they were going to make him suffer a diplomatically embarrassing situation.

According to my source, Thor also asked that the members of the “interim government” be kept away, including Carlos Vecchio. Even so, Crazy Leo made his entrance with some of them as if nothing were amiss, which has ignited an internal war between these groups.

Now they’re repeating the exact same strategy as in the Vatican: María Corina’s entire team has express orders not to allow those people near them, much less to take pictures together.

Meanwhile, what’s truly nauseating about today isn’t the charade of the protagonists, but the shameful role the Nobel Committee has chosen to play. There’s no elegant way to put it: they prostituted themselves. They sold what little prestige they had left to turn the event into a platform from which to conspire against peace, against governments and countries.

Those of us observing from within know perfectly well that this isn’t a tribute to peace or justice: it’s the consecration of a charade that, in the right light, reveals an international conspiracy to attack our country and our sovereignty.

THE SMOKE-SELLERS IN OSLO

Brother! The propaganda spectacle staged in Oslo is simply breathtaking, with politicians and journalists parading around like circus performers. But here’s the big question: where did the money come from to transport everyone and their entourage to Oslo? I’ll tell you plainly: from the resources that this extremist opposition has plundered for years following the nonexistent “interim government” and national assembly of 2015. Yes, that same national assembly that no longer exists but, miraculously, continues to disburse millions of dollars with the promise of “achieving freedom for Venezuela.” Diosdado, let me sum it up for you. Dinorah Figuera, a woman of color and a leftist, who lived with a Chavista, could never have been seen with Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo or Magallí Meda, if it weren’t for the fact that she’s the goose that lays the golden eggs. Brother! Dinorah would have watched the Nobel ceremony on television if she hadn’t pulled out that $14 million check.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes: these pseudo-journalists and pseudo-politicians live the high life without batting an eye. They have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in expensive restaurants, stay in the best suites of five-star hotels, and, of course, nobody dares to question anything.

And all of this has a very clear objective: I pay you to promote narratives, not to think, ask questions, or offer insights. Diosdado! They’re actually claiming that Machado left Venezuela on one of the repatriation planes sent by Trump, escorted by F-18 fighter jets.

In short, what we see here in Oslo is not politics or strategy, but a multi-million-dollar circus of theater, inflated egos, and fantasies.

THE SITUATION IN WASHINGTON

My friend, all this theater in Oslo has another very clear purpose: to divert attention from what’s really happening in Washington. Because between you and me, my friend, Blondie Trump, still hasn’t decided how he’ll resolve the impasse with Venezuela, and the White House seems like a labyrinth of decisions.

Our friend, Murphy, always plugged into his connections at the White House, sums it up with brutal honesty: what’s happening inside the administration is a complete mess. Meanwhile, Blondie knows that Hegseth and Rubio are leading him to the precipice, but he prefers to keep them close.

Another detail, no less important: according to Murphy, Trump feels pressure not only from the polls, which show that Americans do not support military action in Venezuela, but also from his own party. Some members of Congress are demanding greater oversight of the extrajudicial attacks that Washington has carried out since September in international waters of the Caribbean and, to a lesser extent, in the Pacific.

The incident in which they admitted to finishing off survivors from a boat put Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the White House in a tight spot. The White House quickly rushed to blame Admiral Frank Bradley, in a classic exercise of damage control that has demoralized the U.S. military.

By the way, Special Envoy Richard Grenell is still listened to in Washington. His opinions continue to reach the president, and his role could grow in importance, although some still doubt it. As for Little Marco, he’s under pressure: he sold Trump on the idea that he wouldn’t need to send troops, that Maduro would leave if enough psychological warfare was employed. Now Blondie realizes it wasn’t as easy as he’d been led to believe.

Be that as it may, if they’re willing, we’re willing. What’s clear is that today, more than ever, we are a united and cohesive nation, determined to fight for our independence.