Caracas/Photo: Presidential Press.- Nicolás Maduro accused the Venezuelan opposition on Wednesday of stealing $5 billion during the “interim government” of Juan Guaidó.

by Marcela Castro

Attending the inauguration of the Antonio José de Sucre International School of Youth Leadership, President Nicolás Maduro brought up the scandal surrounding the political opposition, which has been accused of stealing up to $35 billion of U.S. taxpayer money.

“Did you get any benefit? They stole everything. For them, being in opposition in Venezuela became a lucrative business, and now they are multimillionaires living in mansions. We have been denouncing this for years, but now it has been revealed that it was all true. We have to persevere on the path of truth,” he said.

Likewise, the president congratulated the governments of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin for the conversation held on February 12 to end the war in Ukraine.

“I hope that the world continues on its path towards a multicentric, multipolar world, where the culture, identity and the right to exist of all peoples are respected (...) to put an end to the conspiracies against Venezuelan society, as are seen in the USAID scandal,” Maduro said.

Maduro asked Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez to be the director of the International School of Youth Leadership, which will provide a headquarters for the World Antifascist Youth Movement.

Laboratory to evaluate the content of social networks

Maduro pointed out that the school must wage a technological struggle against the social networks, because the platforms are poisoning children around the world.

“You know that capitalism rots everything. Capitalism misuses social networks and video games to poison the minds of millions of young people, to generate gambling addiction, ideas of admiration of Nazis, fascists, quietly generating anti-values so that Nazism and fascism are resurfacing in the world,” he added.

The president revealed that his administration is carrying out an investigation into the presence of youth who “admire Hitler” and are “using Nazi fascist methods to apply them in Venezuela.”

What has the government said about the investigation around USAID?

This Monday, the general secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, assured that the opposition in the U.S. is worried because the authorities of that country “are going to arrest them” for stealing “more than $32 billion” from USAID.

Cabello, who is also the minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, asserted that this is why they will have the FBI “knocking at their doors.” “Is it surprising that Guaidó, Lester Toledo, Leopoldo López, Uribe are there? Nobody. Since when are we saying that USAID was used by the U.S. to finance coups in Venezuela? Now they don't say anything. We said it, that they came to invade Venezuela,” said Cabello. “We just have to give the crooks a little time,” he added.

The official also stressed that this opposition group never worried “about fulfilling the task they were given.” “They stole from the tiger in its own house and they are going to pay the price,” he warned.

Leopoldo López says reports of an investigation into opposition are a lie

Leopoldo López said on Tuesday that neither Juan Guaidó, nor his wife, Lilian Tintori, nor other government opponents are being investigated by the FBI over their management of USAID funds.

"That is a lie. It has come out that there is an FBI investigation, but that is a lie; there is no investigation there. There is an issue with USAID on a global level. USAID handled 60 billion dollars a year, and it was closed," he said.

He noted that the agency supported the Venezuelan people by allocating resources to organizations such as Fe y Alegría, Cáritas, and civil society associations which supported those made vulnerable by to the "complex humanitarian crisis."

National Assembly rejects USAID financing

For its part, the National Assembly (AN) debated an agreement rejecting the financing. The Assembly denounced the fact that the resources were used to create a situation of destabilization in the nation.

In the ordinary session, Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez asserted that the government of Nicolás Maduro months ago presented evidence that a sector of the Venezuelan opposition was using the resources to generate destabilization and war in the country.

“We presented the documents, and they didn’t respond to the news. Now they say that they were involved,” he said. He pointed out that former Colombian presidents Iván Duque and Álvaro Uribe are immersed in the plots against Venezuela.

He also affirmed that Juan Guaidó stole the money that was supposed to be paid to the mercenaries who would carry out the crimes in Venezuela together with Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret.

“Monómeros stole (referring to Guaidó), the USAID money, the money that was supposedly for Covid, and instead they took advantage of the pandemic to accelerate the 2020 coup. They used the pandemic figure out a way to harm Venezuela. (...) They stole the USAID money to become millionaires.”