Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
4d

With the explanation of clones, I wondered if some of the leaders in the world today are avatars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Inverted Pyramid's avatar
Inverted Pyramid
5d

His feelings were hurt? The guys a general, he knows how the military operates… maybe he should resign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture