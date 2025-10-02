Marine Corps Commandant and commander of the White Hats General Eric M. Smith erupted in anger at War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s meeting of admirals and generals in Quantico, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon after learning that an AI algorithm had picked him—and 250 other high-ranking officers—to take a mandatory polygraph loyalty test, a source in the general’s office told Real Raw News.
Nearly 800 flag officers attended the “warrior ethos” gathering at Marine Corps Base Quantico Tuesday morning, at which Hegseth delivered a 90-minute blistering speech assailing festering wokeness and obesity among Armed Forces members, as well as verbally thrashing male officers who had posted TikTok videos espousing LQBQT+ ideology and images of themselves wearing women’s clothing.
Before and after the convocation, though, 250 attendees received messages instructing them to report to Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Dr. Steve Ferrara for a compulsory health assessment. General Smith, our source said, was among the first to be summoned. The general, he added, reported to a room where Ferrara and three men in dark suits whom Gen. Smith had never met sat around a concave conference table atop which sat a polygraph machine and phlebotomy (blood draw) equipment.
Gen. Smith gazed at the machine and the large-bore needles, instantly appraising the scenario. “You think I’m an imposter?” he asked Ferrara.
“What we think doesn’t matter; the blood and the test will tell the truth,” Ferrara replied.
“Who the fuck are these spooks?” the general asked Ferrara about the suited men.
“They decide if you leave this room or not,” Ferrara responded ominously.
Gen. Smith, our source said, reminded Ferrara that he was an emissary of President Trump, a career military officer, and commander of the president’s anti-deep-state task force.
“This isn’t personal. The algorithm selected you,” Ferrara said.
“Whose algorithm? You’re using AI to what end—see who might be a spy or a double? Son, I was slaughtering deep-staters while you were trying to get into medical school. I’ve bled for my country; what the fuck have you done?”
“This isn’t personal, and it isn’t just about you. Two hundred fifty others are taking the same test,” Ferrara said. “If you have a problem, talk to War Secretary Hegseth; I’m doing my job.”
The general, our source, reluctantly capitulated to the blood and polygraph tests, which he passed with excellence, proving he was not an imposter or a Trojan Horse trying to undermine Trump’s presidency. Nonetheless, he felt betrayed, as if his decades of meritorious service could have been annulled by some “pencil-neck geeks.”
We asked our source what questions the polygraph examiner had posed to General Smith.
“Gen. Smith wouldn’t say. Apparently, he got told not to discuss the questions with anyone else. What I do know for sure is that some officers refused to take the tests, and they’re, well, they’ve been relieved of command.”
Cloning and growing grey-human hybrids at Area 51
Scientist Reveals Her Role in Human Enslavement and the ET Takeover
Hi! It’s Ileana. Today I am going to be talking about Area 51, specifically S1. This is the bioengineering facility in one of the first sections when you go down underground to the underground base facilities themselves.
So, what’s on top of Area 51—the military hangars, the buildings—those are just surface-level buildings where there are things that are normal. The things that are experimental—the things that are UFO crafts being reverse-engineered, ancient AI technology being studied, creating human-ET hybrids with grey DNA, the regeneration tanks, the plasma-like fluid that heals things—that’s what I had seen in S1.
And they’re doing a lot of DNA experiments. They’re mixing human DNA with ET DNA, studying it, and they’re growing hybrids in what I can only say is most like a vat system and a regeneration tank. And you’re seeing how the beings are grown, from gestation to fully grown. And it takes time for them to go through the maturation process and develop. And then, once they’re fully grown, I’m assuming somehow a soul steps into the body vessel.
When a clone is being created, the body grown, what can happen is, they might not have an original soul coming to the vessel of the clone.* They might get a little disk, very small disk implant that has the vibrational frequency with somebody else’s memories and experiences, and that’s implanted at the back of the head or the neck, and it integrates with the cranial brain capacity, that little disk implant. And it’s nanotechnology and crystalline technology, and it literally is the soul-vibration that this clone will carry. It is not an original soul, but it is an implant of a soul frequency, because not all clones get a new soul walking into the clone body.
According to John Whitberg, chipped clones have both the soul linked to the DNA and the superimposed chip-soul. John Whitberg: Clones have two souls:
Sometimes what happens is, frequency-wise, there is technology with frequency, vibration, that can entrap a soul to come into a clone body. But usually, the clone receives this little disk insertion, dermal implant, through the skin to the back of the head or the neck. And it has memories and experiences, traits and characteristics of somebody that had been alive at one point—or is still alive—and their life experience information and memories have been copied from them to put into this clone body that’s grown and maturated at Area 51 in the S1 facilities. So, again, the clone does not necessarily have to have a fresh soul walk into it, or call in a soul to come inside of it.
Sometimes beings who can do soul-transferrence, who can do soul-walking, will, on purpose, grow cloned bodies to put their soul frequency and their soul essence—or part of it—inside that cloned body to operate it. But that is done knowingly and on purpose through planning, [in order] to step into a cloned vessel, out of your own body, to step into the cloned vessel with your soul intact going in there. Then, when you’re done with the clone, [you] transfer your own soul-consciousness back into your original body, and then put the clone back into stasis. Some extraterrestrials can do that. These are called clone containers. They make them for themselves, humanoid cloned bodies, that they can transfer into and come to Earth and do whatever they’re doing [without detection]. So, cloned bodies can be used that way as well, with soul consciousness and soul transfer through the EMF devices.
So, it can happen that way as well. That’s not the case at Area 51, though. They’re using those nanotech disks, [which] store memories and experiences of other people, to put in the clone, to power the clone. And the clone won’t know that it’s somebody else. The clone will think it’s that person, unless it’s given other memories that are protonic inserts that are put on that disk. Because the disk can be reprogrammed, and more things—memories, traits, characteristics—can be added to it along with that programming of what the clone is supposed to do. The clone is programmed. That’s what they figured out how to do at Area 51 with the maturated cloned bodies of the human-ET hybrids, the genetic imprint that they have on that clone.
The extraterrestrials themselves who create those cloned body vessels, they might not look humanoid at all. So they create these humanoid-looking clone body-vessels that they can transfer their soul-consciousness into temporarily. It’s to look humanoid, to fit in. It’s so that these non-human extraterrestrials can blend in with a human culture to carry out their missions undetected.
And these humanoid-ET hybrids are then transferred into a circular saucer craft and taken away for training to integrate with the humans on the surface of the planet. That’s what they were doing in S1 where I had been taken.
With the explanation of clones, I wondered if some of the leaders in the world today are avatars.
His feelings were hurt? The guys a general, he knows how the military operates… maybe he should resign.