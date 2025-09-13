“Mind control programs were tried out on the inmates—programs they wanted to implement with criminals, soldiers, etc., if they worked. Governor Reagan, who was busy touring the facility, wasn't around when they tortured and programmed the prisoners. He went off with a prison official while I was taken to deliver the verbal portion of the program to the men.” - Sue Ford, from Thanks for the Memories Full Disclosure Governor Ronald Reagan "lobotomized" prisoners to keep Americans free Thanks for the Memories: The memoirs of Bob Hope’s and Henry Kissinger’s mind-controlled slave… Read more

The Department of War will aggressively pursue and take action against Armed Forces members mocking or celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, a spokesperson for War Secretary Pete Hegseth told Real Raw News Friday evening.

Kirk’s tragic and untimely death has exposed a network of treasonous officers and enlisted personnel across all branches of the military, he added. Unable to contain their excitement, and before Kirk’s body was cold, these blackhearted Black Hats indiscreetly used social media to share celebratory posts and even high-fived each other during Taps at Fort Stewart. Our source wouldn’t say how many unpatriotic servicemen have been caught denigrating Kirk’s legacy, but he did say the War Department will “spare no expense and turn over stones” to catch and punish “evildoers.”

A notable example is Marine Corps Captain Jacoby Williamson, who has held multiple positions with the Marines since 2013. After Kirk’s assassination, he posted to social media, “Another racist man popped,” with emojis of beer glasses raised in a toast. He hadn’t even tried to hide his distasteful comments behind a sock puppet account, and was fired as soon as the War Department became aware of his post.

Soon afterward, Hegseth posted to X, “It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American.”

Our source informed us that he cannot discuss individual punishments, but stated, “Let the punishment fit the crime,” adding that the Department of War can and will enforce both non-judicial and judicial punishments as per the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“No one’s going to Leavenworth for this, but they can be separated from service and lose rank and benefits,” our source said. “At the very least, it’s conduct unbecoming, and we have the right to issue discharges, even dishonorable ones, and if they want to fight it, they can request a court-martial, and that wouldn’t be good for them.”

Although the UCMJ prohibits service personnel from disparaging elected and appointed officials, such as President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, it has no article or clause inhibiting them from bashing civilians. Thus, we are witnessing a new precedent.

Kirk’s death, while heartbreaking, has had a beneficial—if you can call it that—side effect, our source said.

“Trans people in the Army who’ve somehow avoided Secretary Hegseth’s purge are crawling out of the woodwork to celebrate Charlie’s passing. I can tell you we’ve identified some trans people, both post and pre-op, who went on social media talking about how his death was great for deviant trans people. Doesn’t matter if it’s one person or a hundred; even one is too many, and they have no place in the Armed Forces.”