10 Photos From Across China
I hate introductory paragraphs (just in case you hadn’t noticed), and almost always skip them. But this time, I’m going to explain why I read China Daily, and why I recommend it to my subscribers.
China’s population today stands at 1 billion, 419 million souls (ladies, 52% of them are males, just in case half of your high school graduation class was gay).
The net migration so far this year is -250,000. Nevertheless, the population increased by 4,777,000 so far this year, which suits the CPC just fine, as workers are needed to replace all of the elderly who are sitting in pools playing mahjong (see below) or practicing Tai Chi.
Everything in China revolves around making life better for it’s numerous people. It is sending 500 athletes to the Paralympics (I think paral stands for paralysis). Why are any Chinese paralyzed? My guess is the usual suspects, the Bilderberg Group. Fortunately, people are returning to traditional Chinese medicine (see below), and the CPC is cleaning up pollution and restoring the environment as fast as it’s building bridges and trains, i.e., pretty damn quick.
As uncomfortable as this is going to make conservatives (who console themselves that no matter how corrupt the U.S. is, other countries must be worse), China has a decent head start in the race to the bright future that beckons us all. Given this fact, the sooner people stop repeating slogans and start to look at what’s happening there and in other places, the sooner we will see what is possible for America.
Wuhan: not just a wet market and a lab
We don’t call it Tibet any more, since the whole Nazi-CIA thing.
If the machines do all the work, why are these farmers sweating?
Tram
Nov. 7, 2017 Wherever he dines in the Forbidden City, Trump will be the first foreign leader to have an official dinner in the palace since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.
American kindergarteners are taught about sex; Chinese kids learn to pour tea
As I said, traditional Chinese medicine
People escaping the heat
Starting college. The entrance exams are brutal, by the way.
Bonus photo: vegetable market
High temperatures, frequent rainfall cause vegetable price fluctuations
BEIJING - China has seen a considerable increase in vegetable prices this summer, according to official data, with analysts citing high temperatures and frequent rainfall as the main causes of the price hikes.
The average wholesale price for 28 vegetables tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs rose from 4.29 yuan (about 60 US cents) to 6 yuan per kilogram from June 17 to Aug. 15, representing a 39.9 percent surge within the two-month period.
Analysts put the increases down to weather-related factors, stating that such forces typically come into play during the summer months each year.