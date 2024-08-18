I hate introductory paragraphs (just in case you hadn’t noticed), and almost always skip them. But this time, I’m going to explain why I read China Daily, and why I recommend it to my subscribers.

China’s population today stands at 1 billion, 419 million souls (ladies, 52% of them are males, just in case half of your high school graduation class was gay).

The net migration so far this year is -250,000. Nevertheless, the population increased by 4,777,000 so far this year, which suits the CPC just fine, as workers are needed to replace all of the elderly who are sitting in pools playing mahjong (see below) or practicing Tai Chi.

Everything in China revolves around making life better for it’s numerous people. It is sending 500 athletes to the Paralympics (I think paral stands for paralysis). Why are any Chinese paralyzed? My guess is the usual suspects, the Bilderberg Group. Fortunately, people are returning to traditional Chinese medicine (see below), and the CPC is cleaning up pollution and restoring the environment as fast as it’s building bridges and trains, i.e., pretty damn quick.

As uncomfortable as this is going to make conservatives (who console themselves that no matter how corrupt the U.S. is, other countries must be worse), China has a decent head start in the race to the bright future that beckons us all. Given this fact, the sooner people stop repeating slogans and start to look at what’s happening there and in other places, the sooner we will see what is possible for America.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug 10, 2024 shows a view of Guchengwan artificial wetland in the Litong district of Wuzhong city, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

Wuhan: not just a wet market and a lab

Children practice karate at the opening ceremony of a training camp in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Aug 11, 2024. ZHANG CHANG/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

We don’t call it Tibet any more, since the whole Nazi-CIA thing.

This photo taken on Aug 11, 2024 shows a view of the Daxihaizi Reservoir in Yuli county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo/Xinhua]

If the machines do all the work, why are these farmers sweating?

Farmers use a machine to harvest summer tea in Qiantan, a town in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Aug 11, 2024. The machines harvest over 5 metric tons of tea a day. LIN YUNLONG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Tram

An elevated tram service commences operations in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on Aug 12, 2024, serving the daily commuting needs of 600,000 residents. The tram route, spanning 17.2 kilometers, runs entirely on elevated tracks and provides connections to Metro Lines 3, 6 and 15. QIANG JUN/FOR CHINA DAILY

Nov. 7, 2017 Wherever he dines in the Forbidden City, Trump will be the first foreign leader to have an official dinner in the palace since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.

Tourists take pictures of the Palace Museum from Jingshan Park on a sunny day in Beijing, Aug 12, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

American kindergarteners are taught about sex; Chinese kids learn to pour tea

Children hone their tea pouring skills on Aug 13, 2024 at a kindergarten in Deqing county, Huzhou, Zhejiang province. NI LIFANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

As I said, traditional Chinese medicine

A drone photo shows citizens visiting a night traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Changning city, Central China's Hunan province, Aug 13, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

People escaping the heat

People play mahjong while cooling off at a water park to beat the heat in Chengdu, Sichuan's provincial capital, on Aug 13, 2024, as the city's meteorological service issued an orange heat wave alert — the second-highest level — for the fourth consecutive day. LI XIANGYU/FOR CHINA DAILY

Starting college. The entrance exams are brutal, by the way.

A Tsinghua University staff member (center) welcomes a new student (left) for registration in Beijing on Aug 14, 2024. HE GUANXIN/FOR CHINA DAILY

Bonus photo: vegetable market

Customers shop in a grocery store in Huaihua of Central China's Hunan province August 9, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING - China has seen a considerable increase in vegetable prices this summer, according to official data, with analysts citing high temperatures and frequent rainfall as the main causes of the price hikes.

The average wholesale price for 28 vegetables tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs rose from 4.29 yuan (about 60 US cents) to 6 yuan per kilogram from June 17 to Aug. 15, representing a 39.9 percent surge within the two-month period.

Analysts put the increases down to weather-related factors, stating that such forces typically come into play during the summer months each year.