Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett's avatar
Elizabeth Barnett
10h

OMG Gen. Flynn I just posted a day or so ago the question ,"Is there a reason the People of Iran can't be trusted to govern themselves?" It was meant 100% from the Heart! I can't imagine too many who want bombs going off, bullets flying death all around. God Bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture