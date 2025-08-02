https://mazo4f.com/la-sayo-desesperada-conoce-sus-nuevos-planes-criminales-contra-venezuela

SúperBigote

Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Maracaibo, Santa Lucía sector

Patriot Patricio the Maracucho

What’s up, Diosdado? How are you my dear brother? Look, cousin, I'm happier than a dog with two tails because the tremendous victory of Chavism in the municipal elections last Sunday is more good news for Venezuela.

Brother! Let’s start with María Corina, alias “La Sayo.” Thanks to the information given to us by our cooperating patriot, La Sayo’s community manager, we dismantled the penultimate terrorist plan that woman had for the last week of July. The plan was to kidnap two senior government officials, take them to the border with Colombia, hand them over to paramilitaries under the command of ‘Alpha 1’, transfer them to Colombia, accuse them of drug trafficking, and set up a media show to make people forget that María Corina is a failure.

Cousin! When I say “penultimate terrorist plan”, it's because La Sayo still has another card up her sleeve, but we've already leaked it. I sent you all the info through WeChat so that you can send it to your friend, the minister.

Diosdado! La Sayo’s community manager also told us that María Corina sent her troop of propagandists to beat up on her former ally, Marco Rubio, alias “Little Marco”, because the guy promoted the release of Venezuelan migrants kidnapped in El Salvador and, to top it off, betrayed her by supporting the renewal of Chevron’s oil license. But that's not all, brother! La Sayo received gossip from Washington that Donald Trump, alias “Blondie,” told Rubio to authorize more licenses and to not pay attention to María Corina because she is more of a storyteller than a seller of lottery tickets.

Diosdado! Other information that came to us from the community manager and that I confirmed with our patriot, “El Gringo,” is that La Sayo is in secret meetings with some big shots from the Democratic Party. The bitch is conspiring against Blondie Trump. According to El Gringo, María Corina is offering to support the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2027 elections and to help win the Latino vote. In exchange, La Sayo wants the Democrats to close the U.S. embassy when they come to power. And, to top it off, La Sayo wants a total blockade of Venezuela, to cut all licenses and squeeze the country until people die of hunger and take to the streets to overthrow Super Bigote.

Cousin, that sounds like a horror movie script, but it's true! La Sayo has her dark side, and some Democrats are on the same wavelength. I sent you the list of the Democrats that La Sayo is meeting with via the WeChat group, “Resteados con Super Bigote.”

Diosdado! Grab the chair and tell Coquito to focus on you, because some delicious gossip about La Sayo is coming up. Our patriot “VitaFer”, who is still infiltrating the Vente Venezuela group on Signal, told me to tell you that María Corina's dwindling political team is pressuring her harder than a debt collector. They don't understand why she called for electoral abstention since no one listened to her and people still went out to vote, leaving them without political space. They asked La Sayo what comes after this failed boycott and the news that she is planning to seek political asylum in the United States.

Diosdado, VitaFer says La Sayo was quieter than a fan without electricity! Brother! In that same Signal group, La Sayo’s team told her that she has to admit that, one year after the presidential elections of July 28, hardly anyone remembers Edmundo González, alias “Inmundo,” and rejection of her grows faster than weeds in vacant lot.

Cousin! Our cooperating patriot “El Madrileño,” who refuses to let go of Inmundo González, told me that last Thursday Inmundo put on his pants and told La Sayo to fuck off. It turns out that she, through Pedro Urruchurtututu, alias Erectile Dysfunction, asked him to record a video calling on people to abstain on July 27. But Inmundo, who isn’t that stupid, told her that he wasn’t going to carry that corpse and to do it herself.

Diosdado! Our cooperating patriot, the owner of the paddle tennis courts in Miami frequented by Juan Guaidó, alias “Juanito the Vacuum Cleaner,” sends you information about one of the informants we have in the State Department. It turns out that Blondie Trump and Marco Rubio agreed last week to turn up the heat in what they said about Venezuela in order to calm the radicals, who are angry because they were left bird-watching with the issue of oil licenses. The Crazy Cubans, that is, the Cuban congressmen, are throwing off sparks because they were left in the street with the license renewals.

Diosdado! Changing the subject a bit, did you see the electoral beating we gave to Henri Falcón, alias “El Chimón,” in Barquisimeto? Another one who is upset is Manuel Rosales, alias “The Philosopher of Zulia.” The beating we gave him in the municipalities of Zulia was no small thing. Rosales is already thinking about playing invisible for awhile, because the number of votes for his UNT party are laughable.

Diosdado! In Maracaibo, people are happier than children on holiday because of the victory of our comrade Gian Carlo Di Martino. The driver behind the Bella Vista trolleys told me to tell you that the grassroots militancy of UNT, Unión y Cambio, and other opposition parties mobilized more than 50,000 votes for Di Martino to ensure the victory of the PSUV. Cousin! Di Martino has already said that as soon as he takes office as mayor, with the support of our commander, Super Bigote, and Governor Luis Caldera, he will turn Maracaibo into a great place to live.

Brother! Our cooperating patriot “Pokémon” told me to tell you that the 50 elected mayors of the opposition are already scheduling a meeting with Super Bigote to recognize him as the legitimate president and put himself in charge of the national government.

July 30, 2025

Location: Valle Arriba Golf Club

Patriota del Valle Arriba Country Club

Hello, Gordo! How are you, my fat little ‘politzía’?

Diosdado, you're such a rascal! You knew everything and didn't say anything. On the other hand, Cori had to be given an IV tranquilizer when she learned from the media that Chevron's license had been approved, because the poor thing didn't know anything.

Cori can't take another blow from the gringos or from the handsome Interior Minister [Diosdado], who, by the way, just snatched up another drug shipment from Cori's associates. Cori can't take another political move from Nico Maduro either, who has proven to have precision timing. Diosdado! I’ve warned Cori about this many times, but my stubborn friend just won't listen.

July has been Cori's fateful month. Since May, Cori has known that serious rapprochements have been taking place between my friend, Nico Maduro, and my friend, Blondie Trump, through their emissaries and facilitators. In other words, this space that opened between Washington and the White House didn't take Cori by surprise. What really made my girl Cori feel bad is that she tried to be included in the negotiations, but they ignored her. That's why Cori tried to sabotage the talks, but IT HAPPENED (Cori’s latest slogan is “It’s going to happen”), and continue to happen!

Cori's fateful July began with the rescue of the 252 Venezuelans kidnapped in the CECOT (Bukele’s maximum-security prison). Then came the oil licenses granted a week before the municipal elections. In addition to this, the United States refused to approve the plan to swear in Edmundo González as president on July 28th. Don't forget that the turnout in the municipal elections was a success, and Chavismo painted the map red again—what crimson glamour! As the icing on the cake for Cori, Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced, and that's a very hard blow for her, considering Uribe is her political father, advisor, operator, financier and partner.

In her stages of grief, Cori has gone from sadness and tears to denial, but now she's in the rage phase. In addition to everything I've told you, Cori was terribly humiliated because at the same time she was giving an interview on Fox News and calling for more sanctions against Venezuela, Blondie Trump was authorizing oil licenses.

Cori found out about the oil licenses through international news agencies. I mean, you knew what was coming, but Cori didn't. Cori doesn't understand American pragmatism. I tired of telling her that Americans aren't her Best Friend Forever and that they always act in their own interests, not hers—she’s naive for a high-society girl! Besides, Cori knows that the Americans can’t be associated with her because she’s worth less than a 15-dollar bill printed in an internet cafe.

Cori hasn't been able to make good on the promises she made to the Americans, her followers and the financiers to whom she offered the country as collateral. That is to say, she owes a candle to every saint.

Cori is so stubborn that when they were rescuing the 252 Venezuelans kidnapped in El Salvador, Cori told me "Sifri, don't worry: the exchange of those 252 criminals in CECOT will be the last handout the US government will give Maduro.”

Diosdado! According to Cori, Christopher Landau himself promised her that the oil licenses wouldn't be approved. Imagine, Gordo! If the number two in the State Department makes these kinds of promises, either he didn't know anything about it or he's as crazy as Cori.

And speaking of the licenses, Gordo! When Cori received the news, she went blank! She dropped her phone on the floor, stared at me, and said in a very soft voice, "This is treason." Diosdado. I was scared. She turned red, lit cigarette after cigarette, calling everyone at the State Department, but no one answered.

Cori urgently requested an interview on Fox News to "put pressure"on Little Marco. There, using her "I'm the only one who can save Venezuela" tone, she said that reactivating Chevron's permit was "a very serious strategic mistake.”

By the way, Cori said a few days ago that if they catch her, if they take her prisoner, she has no doubt they'll physically disappear her. Watch out for that! Because in this country, even the ice cream vendors know where Cori is, and she’s thinking about disappearing herself in order to blame you.

It turns out that in the middle of the news, my friend Cori called the three Crazy Cubans [Salazar, Gimenez and Diaz-Balart], and when María Elvira Salazar answered, she demanded that she do something, begging her to pressure all the Republicans to convince Blondie Trump to back down on the Chevron issue. But hold on, Diosdado! It turns out Cori is furious with María Elvira, whom she called a lackey, compulsive, and even said she smelled bad—what bad manners! Cori vowed that María Elvira wouldn't win her 2026 election, because the Crazy Cuban didn't post a single message on her social media about the Chevron issue, and on July 28th she simply posted the obligatory message about not recognizing Nico Maduro, but without asking for recognition of Uncle Edmundo, much less for Cori as the supreme leader.

The story doesn't end here. My friend Cori also spoke ill of Crazy Cuban Mario Díaz Balart and Carlos Giménez, who also limited themselves to vituperation against Nico Maduro, but also didn’t directly support Cori or my uncle Edmundo. What a betrayal! Instead, the three Crazy Cubans, in unison, have dedicated themselves to defending Álvaro Uribe with all their might.

Diosdado! Cori told me that the Crazy Cubans are cutting their wrists for that lousy Uribe because they, too, have received funding from Uribe's narco-paramilitaries. Cori also let it slip that the three Crazy Cubans, on Uribe's orders, promote the fiction of the Cartel de los Soles to distract public and institutional opinion in the U.S. The idea is to divert attention from the real cartel that they run. I repeat, Cori herself says this.

Cori also said that Marco Rubio receives money from the Colombian drug trafficking. Sometimes I don't know whether to believe her or not, but you know Cori can't be trusted because when she gets upset, she blurts out everything. Cori will never forgive Marco Rubio for not letting her know about the licenses, for not saying that my uncle Edmundo was the president of Venezuela or for not throwing flowers at her, and no matter how much Cori lobbyed and pressured, Rubio is saying what he wants to say, not what Cori is asking for.

Cori was waiting for Little Marco to publish a post like the one by crazy Mike Flynn, a retired U.S. general who was an advisor to Trump in his first administration. Crazy Flynn came up with the idea that María Corina Machado was Venezuela’s “duly-elected president”; in other words, they staged a coup against Edmundo González. But that's not the worst of it. Cori, without any shame, responded to Flynn, thanking him but not correcting him. Diosdado!

Cori staged a coup against my Uncle Edmundo, and that’s why on July 28th, when she was expected to take to the streets, make a spectacle and call for the march of no return, Cori posted an 8-minute video calling for war and clandestinity, while she instructed Edmundo to post a 2-minute video.

But speaking of my uncle Inmundo, Gordo! Can you believe that after a year of deceiving people, my uncle Edmundo told a Spanish media outlet that he would be returning to Venezuela as president on July 28, 2026? Obviously, this generated an avalanche of criticism and comments from the few followers they have left. But since everything is going wrong, they tried to fix the situation. They got him an interview with the BBC, where Uncle Edmundo says he never gave a date for his return. Diosdado! That was worse! Just go on social media and read the comments. What a fiasco!

My uncle, Edmundo, who knows he's finished, said in that interview that he's been receiving "non-subliminal" threats, that is, that supposedly Chavismo has sent people to Spain to watch him and take photos of him. What a gala film! Diosdado, listen carefully. Uncle also told a huge lie that I'll never forgive. Imagine, Edmundo claimed that you put him on the show and make him look like a drunk when he doesn't drink alcohol, and never will again. What Uncle doesn't say is that it's Cori herself who's watching him and leaking all those videos and photos, so that the international community doesn't forget that she's the leader and that Uncle is just an accident.

BABY! When I read that lie, I immediately called my aunt Mercedes to ask her why Uncle was lying like that. And she said, "Oh, dear, I don't even know what to tell you! Before giving the interview, Uncle Edmundo took a sip of whiskey, supposedly to clear his throat."

Diosdado! Whatever they say, whatever they do, there are two realities that they are desperately trying to hide with very poor damage control by both the State Department and Cori's media machine: there were negotiations, there are licenses, and everything is in order. The United States didn't buy Cory’s idea of creating a disaster on July 28th; there was no international recognition for Edmundo or for her. Except for a few posts on X from Cori's friends, no president or important leader has spoken out on the issue, which is why she is upset with Pedro Urruchurtu, who didn't get the avalanche of statements and videos of support from the political world's greats that he had promised.

Now Cori is obsessed with her latest plan, which I'll tell you about. She finished the entire supply of Lucky Nova and Eclipse cigarettes when she learned of the sentencing of Álvaro Uribe. Days before, Cori and Uribe had discussed a plan to boycott the recently created binational zone between Colombia and Venezuela.

Diosdado! Cori told me her world is collapsing. Without Uribe, without the United States, and without the support of the people on the street, there's only one way out, and it's through a dirt road or Maiquetía. And she told me again: "Sifri, misfortune, defeat, and an airplane to the United States are breathing down my neck."

Notice that Cori doesn't mention the Europeans, about whom she speaks very crudely. Cori told me that, except for the Netherlands and Poland, everyone is two-faced. She speaks horribly about the European ambassadors and diplomatic staff in Venezuela. Cori claims they're all unwashed, useless, and incompetent, because, despite saturating them with her lobbies and operatives, she still can't get the European Union to back her plans, and they haven't recognized Edmundo as president-elect.

Diosdado! Cori knows that, starting this Monday, July 28th, she's become the opposition's worst political failure, a position that until now was held by Juan Guaidó. Corina Parisca, Cori's mother, is very sad seeing her daughter's political demise. She even told me, "Your friend, Diosdado, is to blame." I replied that the only one to blame for what's happening to Cori is herself; her ego, her characteristic despotism, and her hatred for Venezuelans have buried her. By the way, Cori's story is similar to "Surprises!" by Rubén Blades. What a fashionable coincidence!

Diosdado! This is Cori's last shot. In her July 28th video, Cori tried to present herself as a strong player. She raised her voice and repeated the same old narratives, but with a twist: she called for war and clandestinity with the goal of organizing to carry out terrorist acts. Cori's idea is to raise funds and make a deal with the Albanian mafia—the ones that control international drug trafficking—to carry out a mercenary attack on the country.

As for clandestinity, Cori has thought about creating secret cells communicating through encrypted applications; your friend the minister has the entire plan clearly outlined. Of course, she will continue with her narrative and fake news machine that justifies an armed attack against our country. Cori, knowing she's no longer Marco Rubio's favorite star, is feeding the ego of John McNamara, who has a Simón Bolívar complex but doesn't realize he's Santander.

Diosdado! Cori promised McNamara that if he helped her become president, she would give him a replica of Bolívar's sword and ask the United States to send him to the embassy in Caracas. What a generous gift! Cori also offered McNamara oil deals, because he’s no angel and is very interested in establishing his own crude oil trading companies. What a businessman! At the same time, note this fact: McNamara met with Richard Vans West-Charles, Guyana's ambassador to Venezuela, and they are working on a plan to escalate the dispute over the Essequibo. So stay tuned.

Diosdado! McNamara is working on a coup d'état in Colombia and Venezuela. I don't know what Colombian intelligence is waiting for to report him and Petro to expel him.