One of Jame’s O’Keefe’s hot undercover reporters went on a few dates with a deep-state advisor on public health. He explained that he is paid by a private organization to advance an agenda that has nothing to do with what the American people voted for. The private organization that pays his salary is called the Horizon Institute for Public Service.

Cohen tells his date that “I honestly think that there’s a good chance that the bureaucracy just crushes him,” meaning Robert F. Kennedy Jr. When the astute OMG reporter asked Cohen whether “crushing” or blocking RFK Jr. would be subverting the will of the people, he told her that the majority of Americans don’t agree with Kennedy’s views on vaccines, and therefore, preventing Kennedy from “undermining” vaccines would, “in a literal sense,” be “acting in a way that is consistent with what the majority wants as a policy outcome.”

This is called elitism. They claim to know what’s best for the masses, even if the masses don’t want that.

I looked at a few interviews of RFK Jr., and found the following one very interesting. The interviewer, Vlad, asks Kennedy about his long struggle against polluters. Kennedy reveals that he views pollution as a theft of the commons. Without permission, and often in violation of the law, the capitalist class intentionally poisons the environment that we all depend on for healthy, happy lives. They rob the people of their health, of their food, their water, their air, their wilderness—all of which are our God-given inheritance.

Vlad abruptly changes the subject to the suicide of Kennedy’s second wife. I frequently write about MK Ultra, which is high-tech Satanic ritual abuse, also known as Jesuit mind-control programming. Kennedy doesn’t name the Luciferian Brotherhood or mention Satanic mind-control, but he compassionately describes what it was like having four children with a victim of it, who finally succumbed to suicide programming. (See Joseph Kennedy and Ewen Cameron)

Okay, so you sobered up, you passed the bar, and that's when you started your whole environmental enforcement lawsuit, and you know, what basically carried you on for many decades.

Yeah.

What really was the motivation to really go after people that were ruining the environment?

Well, you know I always uh I first of all I was always an outdoors person and that you know my father raised us we were doing whitewater kayaking on the biggest rivers in the country from when we were really young. And this was a time when normal people were not doing white water. It was before it became something that people do on weekends. It was a commitment. And you know I was fishing from when I was a little kid, and I was training hawks from when I was nine years old and hunting with them, and so, I was in the woods all the time, and this is the one place I felt calm.

And I when I was a kid, the Eisenhower's highway program was kicking off, and they built a highway right next to my house. They built it through the pond where I was fishing, catching frogs and fishing, and they just plowed over. And I was like, “this is theft.” They just ruined this place. They stole it from the public. And that's how I viewed environmental injury. I viewed it as a theft of the commons, a privatization of the commons, of the things that we're all supposed to share, like air, water, wildlife, fisheries, public lands.

The law says—and this is ancient law; it goes back to the code of Justinian—these assets that by their nature are the assets of the entire community, that you can't privatize [them]. [They] are not [subject] to private property ownership: air, water, wildlife fisheries, public lands, aquifers, national forests. All these belong to the people. Everybody has a right to use them. Nobody can use them in a way that will diminish or injure their use and enjoyment by others, under the code of Justinian, which was the law, the first effort at constitutional government. If you were a citizen of Rome, whether you were rich or poor, humble or noble, African or or European, you had an absolute right to cross a beach, throw in a net and take out your share of the fish. The emperor himself couldn't stop you. And that was just one of the rights of living in a republic.

And what you see is that when democracy and a republic declines their powerful entities within Society will immediately move to privatize the public trust and that's what pollution is as a way of private I mean General Electric the constitution of the state of New York says that all the fish in h River belong to the people of New York every kid in New York every you know black kid in orlem has an absolute right to to throw in a plug and pull out a stripe bass and bring it home and feed it to their family but they can't do that anymore because General Electric privatized every fish in the river by dumping PCBs (polychlorinated biphenals) into them, so they're now too dangerous to eat. So, in order to to avoid one of the costs of bringing their product to market, they dump their waste into the Hudson, and they privatize every fish in the river.

And that's what all pollution is: somebody privatizing the air that my children— You know, I had four kids with asthma. On bad air days, they got attacks. So, the air was being privatized, stolen from them, and that's how I always looked at it.

I went to work for commercial fisherman on the Hudson River, and recreational fishermen, and figured out new ways to start suing polluters. And we built this organization called River Keeper. We helped restore the river, and today the Hudson is an international model for ecosystem protection. It's the richest waterway in the North Atlantic. It produces more pounds of fish per acre, more biomass per gallon than any other waterway in the Atlantic Ocean north of the equator. It’s the last river system left in the north that still has strong spawning stocks of all of its historical species of migratory fish.

And the miraculous resurrection of the Hudson has inspired the creation of River Keepers and Water Keepers all over. We have one here on Santa Monica Bay. Each one has a patrol boat. We have 350 organizations: each one has a patrol boat. They each have a full-time paid water keeper, and they sue polluters and enforce the law, because it's illegal to pollute. That's a law that doesn't get enforced, so that's what we do, and we're now the biggest water protection group in the world.

You've said the poor communities get most of the burden of environmental pollution you said polluters always choose the soft target of poverty and you've also said that uh Chicago south side has the highest concentration of toxic waste dumps in America.

Yeah uncontrolled toxic waste that you know that's what my first case was representing NAACP um of ausing against the city of ausing which was trying to put a waste Transfer Facility in the oldest bad black neighborhood in auson Valley and when I started fighting that case I started looking around and saying oh this is what always happens you know four out of every five toxic waste dumps in America is in a black neighborhood the highest concentration of toxic waste dumps um is in in you know in the country is Southside Chicago the biggest waste um in our country is a Alabama which is 85% black the most contaminated zip coat here in California is East LA and you go you know you can go on and on with that you know and probably the biggest you know problem and in the black community is uh you know chronic disease and and toxins that are poisoning this generation of kids you know including 44% of of black children in urban areas have dangerous levels of blad in their blood they're getting Mercury toxicity it lowers IQ and it it destroys your executive function Your Capacity to regulate your own behavior um you know a lot of these toxins uh make kids ADD and ADHD and they have a lot other damaging impacts.

Well in 1994 you married Mary Kathleen Richardson. You guys had four kids together. In 2010 you guys got divorced. In 2012 she ended up committing suicide. According to reports it was said that she had found a personal journal of yours where you had written down various encounters, sexual encounters, with 37 different women and that possibly triggered her to take her own life. Would you care to comment on that at all?

Yeah. I was not divorced at the time, by the way. I filed for divorce in 2012. But, you know, Mary was having a hard time. And I— actually, in 2014 when she took her own life, I found her and, you know, and cut her down. She had hanged herself in her—

you actually found her like that yeah wow um but and you know it was a heartbreaking and you know I had a lot of my children at that time were very vulnerable and they had been through five years of very very difficult times.

Mary was an amazing woman, and she was a very, very good mother to them, but her mental condition began deteriorating in those last years and they those kids experienced a lot of that. And you know, all of those kids, I think, were at risk at that time. They've all turned into amazing kids. They do well in school and colleges, they have wonderful friendships, they have wonderful relationships, and they've excelled in their lives, which is a miracle, and I'm very grateful to my wife, Cheryl, who became a mother to them.

Just so that you know I would say this: in all cases that people who are healthy and who are strong emotionally, no matter what other people do to them or what other people's behaviors, they don't take their own lives. And I'm sure many of things that I did hurt Mary in different ways. People take their lives for complex reasons, and because of mental illness.

And in the program I'm in, the journal that you're talking about is called your fifth step.

Oh, so it was part of the drug treatment.

JN it was part of my uh it was part of my you know my recovery and I

I was wondering why someone would write this down.

Well, I didn't write, like, names of people. And the newspapers reported that to make it look like [I] was keeping notches on the [gun]. That's not what it was. It was my own way of of trying to live and examine life, and struggling with an issue that I was struggling with at that time. And I kept that fifth step in a safe, and somehow in her— in the place that was she was, she put a lot of effort into getting that safe open, and then handing that to her sisters with instruction that if anything happened to her, it should be published in the press. And then shortly after that, she took her own life.

Oh.

Listen: I take responsibility for my own conduct, but, you know, it was part of a long history of difficulty, and for a lot of people [for him and his children].