If continuity of government was triggered in 2020, it could nullify objections from courts corrupted by traitors, keeping Trump’s fight within the Constitution’s hallowed bounds. As a former professor and prosecutor, I offer a civilian lens to trace this legal path, blending it with military standards to reveal how Trump and allies, like House Speaker Mike Johnson, who calls himself a wartime speaker, could restore the republic.

Trump’s own words claiming vast presidential powers and a wartime mantle, underscore a commander-in-chief’s resolve against a fractured government. And that’s the topic for today, the enigma of April Fool’s Day, Trump’s hidden war to save the republic.

On July 13th, Trump defied death in Butler. He pointed to an immigration chart declaring he left office on April 1st, 2020, a date belied by his service until January 20th, 2021. In our premise, elections rigged since 2000 via hacked machines and foreign ballots, media hiding treason, this note sparks intrigue.

Continuity of government is a classified system born in the Cold War* to ensure governance survives crisis like nuclear war or a coup guided by presidential policy directive 40. It allows the president to relocate leaders to secure bunkers like Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado. or transfer power to trusted officials if Washington falls.

*Cold War: When Franklin Roosevelt died in 1945, his vice president, Freemason Harry Truman, became president. Being a Satanist, Truman immediately put fellow Satanists in positions of power, eg, creating the CIA, the NSA and the Majestic 12. Truman’s fascist coup was covered up by creating an enemy out of a nation that had never threatened the United States, nor any ally: Russia. Russia, fighting alongside the U.S. and England, had defeated Germany at a cost of the lives of 27 million citizens. - Editor of Good News

Did military advisers alerted by 2016 spying on Trump’s campaign exposed in 2025 by declassified intelligence reports, warn him that the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon had two ends—first, to set into motion the bio-engineers’ depopulation agenda; second, to create panic to undermine his presidency and shape the conditions to rig the 2020 election through machine subversion and mail-in ballots?

Could continuity of government have been activated on April 1st, 2020 to counter the insurgency, shield a sting operation with Trump’s departure, a coded signal of a shadow presidency?

This aligns with the sting: tracking fraud through ballots or data from Space Force, a military branch created in 2019 to oversee space and cyber operations, possibly using Starlink, Space X’s satellite network, with early 2020 Defense Department contracts.

The chart’s note, a patriot signal, suggests Trump devolve power to those loyal to their oath of office, retaining control over critical assets—nuclear codes, secure bunkers—while captured civilian arms like FBI Director Christopher Wray or Attorney General Merrick Garland turn the bureaucracy against the people.

Trump’s own rhetoric supports this. On September 30th, 2025, addressing 800 generals and admirals at Marine Corpse Base Quanico, he proclaimed himself the 45th, 46th, and 47th president, emphasizing the 46th, Biden’s term, as one he shuns credit for due to its disasters.

If continuity of government was active, this implies he held shadow authority over essentials during Biden’s tenure, a wartime fracture where patriots guarded the Republic’s core against rogue elements.

As a former prosecutor, I know investigations must be lawful to withstand scrutiny in the civilian justice system. We follow a clear process, starting with a reasonable, articulable suspicion, specific facts suggesting wrongdoing, a low bar, escalating to probable cause, enough evidence for legal action like warrants. Then, clear-and-convincing-evidence, a strong standard applied for civil matters, and finally, beyond-a-reasonable-doubt, which is the standard for criminal convictions. This is how I would have built a case against election fraud or treason, betraying the nation to foreign powers per Article III of the Constitution.