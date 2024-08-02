https://rumble.com/v59f24l-this-is-a-coup-and-the-cia-are-running-it-the-truth-behind-civil-war-in-ven.html

Venezuela Rejects ‘Coup-Driving’ US Position Over Presidential Elections

Maduro has repeatedly demanded that U.S. respect Venezuelan authority and refrain from meddling in the country's affairs.

by Ricardo Vaz - Venezuelanalysis

Caracas, August 2, 2024 (venezuelanalysis.com) – The Venezuelan government has blasted its US counterpart for a public statement recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of last Sunday’s presidential vote.

“Venezuela rejects the grave and ridiculous declarations that mean to take over the role of the country’s electoral authorities,” read the statement published by Foreign Minister Yván Gil on Friday morning. “It shows that the US is at the head of the coup attempt against Venezuela.”

Caracas went on to denounce the generation of a “false narrative” that means to sow violence in the Caribbean nation.

“Venezuelan authorities have acted to preserve national sovereignty,” the text added, concluding that “the Venezuelan people will face any challenge coming from imperialism.”

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a declaration stating that “it is clear to the United States […] Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election.”

Blinken “congratulated” González on a “successful campaign.”

“Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law,” the communiqué concluded.

Venezuelan held presidential elections for the 2025-2030 term on Sunday, July 28. The National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro as the winner with 51.2 percent of the vote, seven points above González, with 59 percent turnout.

The CNE’s result bulletin was based on a reported tallying of 80 percent of voting centers. However, the electoral body has yet to publish detailed results by voting center, with authorities denouncing a hacking operation that has delayed vote-tallying and publishing operations.

The hardline opposition, led by María Corina Machado, refused to recognize the results, claiming instead that González had won by a landslide. The U.S.-backed group set up a parallel website purportedly including more than 80 percent of voting records from polling stations. Venezuelan political parties can have witnesses at voting centers and obtain copies of the results.

The non-recognition of the announced results sparked protests on Monday in many Venezuelan cities which in many cases generated violent clashes with security forces.

There have also been reported cases of persecution against Chavista organizers. In one episode, an opposition mob set fire to the Socialist Party (PSUV) headquarters in Carora, Lara state, leaving three people seriously injured.

The post-electoral unrest has left an unconfirmed total of 17 dead and dozens wounded to date. Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino reported the death of a National Guard sergeant and 48 injured officers.

The response from security corps has resulted in more than a thousand arrests. A number of high-profile opposition figures, including Popular Will’s Freddy Superlano, are among those detained.

On Wednesday, Maduro filed a petition for relief requesting that the Venezuelan Supreme Court (TSJ) conduct a review of the electoral process in order to validate the results. The Venezuelan president pledged that the PSUV and allied forces were ready to provide all the voting totals in their possession. He called on the other nine candidates to cooperate as well.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court’s electoral chamber announced it had accepted Maduro’s petition and summoned all 10 candidates to appear at its Caracas headquarters on Friday afternoon.

Multiple countries, including Russia and China, swiftly acknowledged the outcome and Maduro’s new six-year presidential term. In contrast, Caracas ordered the withdrawal of its diplomatic personnel from seven Latin American countries, including Argentina and Chile, over government stances deemed to be “meddling in Venezuelan affairs.”

On Thursday, the Brazilian, Colombian and Mexican governments issued a joint statement reiterating support for Venezuelan sovereignty, pledging to “closely follow” the vote-tallying process and recommending that any controversies be sorted via institutional means.

Maduro demands U.S. respect for Venezuelan sovereignty

The Venezuelan president has provided many public statements in recent days, both in press conferences and rallies with supporters. In a Wednesday meeting with national and foreign journalists, Maduro vowed that Venezuela “would not fall into the hands of fascism and imperialism.”

He has taken special aim at the role played by the United States, arguing that dialogue was only possible on the basis of respect for Venezuelan sovereignty. On Thursday, Maduro published an alleged agreement signed with U.S. officials in Qatar in September 2023.

The document specifies conditions regarding the presidential vote that would be agreed to by the Venezuelan government and the opposition in Barbados one month later. It also pledged a six-month sanctions waiver allowing transactions with Venezuela’s oil and gas sectors. Washington reimposed energy sanctions in April, alleging that the Maduro administration had not completely fulfilled its commitments from the Barbados accords.

For its part, Caracas has accused Washington of not following through on its Qatar pledges. The so-called “second phase” of the agreement specified that the Biden administration would issue another six-month license lifting economic sanctions once the electoral calendar was published.