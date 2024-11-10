La Jornada is celebrating its 40th anniversary. I’ve been reading it for months, and having myself earned a degree in print journalism, I consider it a very good newspaper.

Every media organization has its biases. Some biases are so wrong that they make the product unfit to read or listen to. The bias of La Jornada that I disagree with is the editors’ belief that people born anywhere in the world have the right to move to the United States. However, I can live with this bias because of who its readers are: educated Mexicans. Those Mexicans who set out for the United States don’t read newspapers.

Because of the editors’ pro-invasion bias, I’m interested in how they report on Trump’s deportation plans.

The following article contains two errors: one is that it ignores Trump’s claim that 21 million people have crossed the U.S. border under “Biden.” They claim the number is 8 million. Now, I firmly believe that the U.S. military has been quietly repatriating a large number of those migrants over the past four years. I hope that what Trump says about Javier Becerra and Merick Garland’s 325,000 “lost” children being dead or being used as sex slaves isn’t true, and that the military has rescued all of them. But I don’t know what happened to all of those children.

The other error made by the authors is they claim that the cancelation of CBP One, by which migrants in Mexico make appointments to apply for asylum and are then given permission to cross the border, will force them to turn to human traffickers. If the authors had read their own newspaper, they would realize that the Mexican government has been working with the U.S. government to apprehend cartel members. The articles don’t say the U.S. is involved, but the U.S. Army has been deployed in Chiapas, the U.S. Navy has been deployed off the coast of Michoacan, and the extraditions of cartel bosses to the U.S. also suggest cooperation, since one would expect them to be prosecuted first by the Mexican authorities.

The apprehension and extradition of cartel bosses also indicates that the CIA, a Luciferian Brotherhood organization, has been defeated by Trump and the U.S. military. Given that the CIA is behind all organized crime everywhere in the world, the arrests and drug seizures on the part of Mexico, El Salvador and Venezuela are evidence that the demonic scourge unleashed by Reagan, Bush and Cheney is being annihilated.

Trump Advisers Ramp Up Work on Mass Deportation Push - Wall Street Journal

A group close to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is working on ways to carry out the Republican's campaign promise to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to people working on the government transition, members of Congress and others close to the Republican, The Wall Street Journal reported. The tycoon's advisers are discussing what executive actions will be necessary for such an agenda, and how to finance it. It is estimated that carrying out the massive return of foreigners who have entered the country illegally could cost around $88 billion a year. Policy changes are expected, such as the revocation of an order by the Joe Biden administration so that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service would not pursue undocumented migrants who have not committed other crimes, to focus first on those who have received final deportation orders from a court and those with other convictions or criminal charges. Trump also promised to end the CBP One program, created in early 2023, which allows foreigners who want to live and work in the United States to make an appointment online, without having to go to the border post, in addition to resurrecting the immigration protocols of his first government, such as the Remain in Mexico program, which forced asylum seekers to wait for a response to their applications in Mexican territory. At all costs "We have no other option," Trump told NBC after his victory. "People have killed and murdered, drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they are going to return to their country of origin because they are not going to stay here. At any price," he added. The elected Executive also wants to complete the controversial wall on the border with Mexico and make the asylum application process more difficult by adding new requirements, said Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, interviewed by NBC. "You can just flip the switch and put them back in operation the way they were. They didn't need an act of Congress," he said. The Wall Street Journal reported that the new administration also intends to eliminate the humanitarian shield against the deportation of millions of migrants who benefit from "temporary protected status," which covers hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Venezuelans. Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy believes that the next president should ignore these protections because "they were issued illegally."

Migrants captured yesterday crossing the Turquesa River, after passing through the Darien Pass between Colombia and Panama to continue their journey to the United States. AP Photo