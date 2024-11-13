https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/white-and-red-hats-crush-fema-at-michigan-air-force-base/

A coalition of White and Red Hats on Sunday assaulted federal forces at a decommissioned air force base where elements of FEMA, the FBI, and the ATF were mustering troops and trucks and rehearsing for a “mass casualty” event that involved crushing civil disobedience in the aftermath of a presidential coup, a source in Gen. Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

He said the White Hats became aware of the federal presence in north-central Michigan after confirming reports of FEMA management attending an Oct. 28 Oscoda Township board meeting at which agency leadership told the board it was, with Biden’s and Harris’ blessing, commandeering Oscoda-Wurtsmith Air Force base, decommissioned in the late 90s, to store vehicles and equipment for future disasters. FEMA didn’t mention suppressing civil unrest or a coup at the meeting. Instead, they told Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer that FEMA routinely “assesses the viability of sites that may be used in future disasters” and that citizens shouldn’t be alarmed by agency tractor-trailers and support vehicles assembling on or near the air base.

WATCH: Why is FEMA staging 350 Semi-Trucks full of “Equipment” in Michigan for “Emergency Situations”

For reasons unclear but easily imagined, elected officials were kept in the dark about the board meeting and learned of it from online sleuths posting concerns and potential conspiracy theories to social media. Assumptions ran the gamut, from readying the airbase to house illegal immigrants to frightful (but accurate) envisionings of FEMA subjugating or shooting innocent civilians.

On Saturday, a four-man White Hat scout squad arrived outside the 2,200-acre base and flew civilian drones over the expansive area. Their worst fears were soon realized. They saw tractor-trailers, an armada of tactical trucks, and armed agents practicing what appeared to be field drills. No sooner had the drones photographed the nefarious activity than they were fired upon and shot from the skies.

Meanwhile, FEMA had come under scrutiny for concealing its movements from state officials, with Michigan Rep. Mike Hoadley saying he was waiting for clarification from FEMA on behalf of constituents concerning the site’s and the agency’s activities. His inquiry prompted FEMA Deputy Chief of Staff Jenna Peters, whom White Hats say has led the agency since Deanne Criswell’s arrest, to retract earlier statements and instead outright deny that FEMA placed any vehicles at the airfield.

“FEMA has no immediate plans to use Oscoda airport as a disaster response staging area, and stories about a large-scale FEMA presence are conspiratorial and fictional,” Peters said. “Disinformation often spirals out of control.”

The truth, though, was evidently the opposite.

By Saturday afternoon, Gen. Smith had decided to storm the base and assembled a Marine task force to repel or neutralize FEMA personnel and vehicles in the operational area. He chose Marines with experience fighting FEMA, Marines who had fought the evil agency on the shores of Lahaina, and other government-fashioned disaster zones. He had even phoned Colonel Kurtz, asking if Red Hats wished to contribute manpower to the mission.

“Kurtz told the general he had some scores to settle and gladly supplemented our guys with his own,” our source said.

The joint task force, or Union forces, arrived by air and land in Iosco County Sunday night and deployed scouts to surveil the base’s perimeter. To their surprise, FEMA had removed all but 20 tractor-trailers and four tactical trucks, ostensibly to minimize its footprint and ease public objection.

White Hats would learn later that the bulk of FEMA’s forces left the airbase twelve hours earlier and headed north to the Canadian Border and entered Ontario via the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, presumably owing to cooperation between the fading Harris-Biden regime and Justin Trudeau’s government.

FEMA’s remaining forces at the airport, though, had no means of escape and were unprepared to oppose the onslaught of Union forces that, under the cover of darkness, breached the airbase’s fences and began massacring roving patrols that were underequipped and underprepared to fight their foes with countervailing force. Blood and brains, our source said, spewed everywhere as Union forces crushed their opponents mercilessly, ejecting depleted magazines and priming fresh ones every few seconds in a justifiable slaughter fest. Agents dashing for armed, armored tactical trucks were among the first to fall, dying with hands on door handles and feet touching running boards.

Our source said FEMA had converted an old hanger into a makeshift barracks. The agents inside, awakened by gunfire, were pulling on their pants and shirts when Union forces smashed open the doors and unleashed a seemingly endless barrage of bullets upon the drowsy agents.

Despite the carnage, two hostiles survived—a FEMA middle-management supervisor and an FBI “advisor.” It was the former, our source said, who told Union Forces that FEMA sent most of its forces to Canada, though he claimed not to know why.

“Both men are in custody and will survive. We recovered a huge weapons cache, and we’ve impounded FEMA’s trucks. Never trust FEMA,” our source said.

The malevolent agency recently came under fire after it was discovered that a supervisor ordered subordinates to bypass the homes of Trump supporters that were damaged by Hurricane Milton. The employee has been identified as Marn’i Washington, who said in an interview with YouTube podcaster Roland Martin Monday that FEMA routinely practices targeted discrimination.

“We’ll arrest the foul beast,” our source said. “But, honestly, what she did pales compared to the laundry list of FEMA’s crimes against citizens. “I can tell you this—we’ve asked Trump to dissolve FEMA, but that’s ultimately his decision. We’ll keep doing what we do, and that’s take out the trash.”

John Stockwell talking about the Reagan-Bush plan to invade Nicaragua and round up dissidents

https://rumble.com/v5obbch-fema-was-developed-as-a-domestic-anti-terrorist-organization-not-disaster-e.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

Reagan and Bush planned to invade Nicaragua, and were going to use FEMA to imprison 400,000 Americans who opposed U.S. imperialism - John Stockwell

FEMA was created by President Jimmy Carter, a puppet of George H.W. Bush. My impression is that Reagan was a willing Luciferian and Carter was mind-controlled, and that’s why they had the CIA (Steve Pieczenik) replace Carter with Reagan.

A short documentary about FEMA by Linda Thompson, who was murdered by the government for her troubles.

FEMA was never intended for natural disasters: it was created to round up and imprison anyone protesting against the New World Order of George H.W. Bush and the Luciferian Brotherhood.