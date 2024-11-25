https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/white-hat-council-member-resigns-over-trump-nominee/

Scott Bessent

A White Hat council member has resigned his commission in protest of President Donald J. Trump nominating a “Soros stooge” to lead the United States Treasury Department, Real Raw News has learned.

White Hats had been silent on Trump’s picks until the officer, an Army lieutenant colonel deep in General Smith’s council the last few years, erupted with pent-up rage at a council meeting at Camp Pendleton Friday evening. He opined that Trump was once again shooting himself in the foot by nominating deep-staters who would “play nice” until the time came to betray him, at which point they would try to usurp his power and usher in a new era of deep-state rule. He claimed the deep state was now using artificial intelligence to manifest methods of conquering Trump, though he didn’t expound on the subject and Gen. Smith didn’t press him for details.

The target of his vehemence was hedge-fund guru Scott Bessent, a former financial benefactor to Democrats who had given heaping piles of cash to people like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and the Dark Lord himself, Barack Hussein Obama, and had hosted fundraisers for them in a palatial home in the Hamptons. At the time, Bessent worked for the Soros empire and was considered a personal protégée of George Soros himself. In 2011, Bessent became Soros’ chief investment officer, while also donating to more Republican than Democratic politicians—seemingly due to an awakening. By 2016, Bessent had abandoned Soros and become a MAGA adherent, throwing his support behind Trump’s campaign that year. Although Bessent had no visible role in Trump’s first term, he has known the Trump family for decades and was a close friend of Trump’s late brother, Robert.

See “The Sting: Patriot Robert Trump Went Undercover for the FBI to Stop BCCI, Hillary Clinton’s BNL Fraud in Iraqgate” (Original article archived HERE)

Last year, as inflation continued spiraling out of control and more Americans filed for personal bankruptcy than at any point in history, Bessent met with Trump to exchange economic policy ideas, ultimately earning the president’s trust. Trump tapped Bessent for the job Friday morning after a last-minute tussle among aides who questioned Bessent’s ties to Soros and wanted transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick to fill the role.

The White-Hat officer’s opinion on Bessent paralleled that of Trump’s aides. He argued, without evidence, that Soros must have groomed Bessent to be a Trojan Horse, a deep-state mole embedded within and with enormous influence over Trump’s policies—a man who had insidiously ingratiated himself into Trump’s political orbit.

“Never trust a Soros or a former Soros employee,” the officer told the council. “If that guy’s MAGA, I’m Barack Obama. Don’t we have enough outstanding indictments? What happens when he turns on Trump and we get orders to arrest him? We saw this happen more than enough times with his first cabinet, and we damned sure don’t need to go through it again. President Trump’s letting history repeat itself, and it’s unacceptable.”

“What happens when he turns on Trump and we get orders to arrest him? We saw this happen more than enough times with his first cabinet . . .”

General Smith said he understood the officer’s concern, adding that the council had to accept that President Trump knew more than they did and that their mandate precluded challenging or interfering with the president’s nomination processes.

“President Trump has his job, and we have ours,” Gen. Smith said. “He makes decisions; we follow orders—that’s the hierarchy. We’ve all taken an oath to defend the Constitution, to drain the swap. And if the day comes when the President or JAG says ‘arrest that guy,’ well, then, we arrest him. Let’s not forget that the president keeps his friends close and his enemies closer.”

His appeasements didn’t assuage the officer’s anger.

“Men under my command have died in this deep-state war. A lot of men. And more will die so long as deep-staters get nominated to positions of immense power. We, all of us, were led to believe that wouldn’t happen anymore, and that Trump would abolish FEMA, the IRS, and the FBI, and now it looks like that ain’t happening. What the hell is going on here?” the officer barked.

“Control your emotions, colonel; this isn’t the venue to vent frustrations,” the general said.

But the officer’s rage continued: “I’m sorry, general, but I can’t do this anymore. I just can’t be a party to it—the president’s capricious, iniquitous thought process. Effective immediately, I’m not only stepping down from the council but also resigning from the Armed Forces. I wish you the best of luck. I can’t support a Soros stooge.”

A source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News that the officer removed his rank insignia and laid it on the conference table before exiting the room.

“General Smith will try to replace him ASAP,” the source said.