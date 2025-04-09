As reported in numerous articles in the past few years, White Hats have vigilantly pursued Antony Blinken, the Biden regime’s secretary of state, but, at every turn, fell short of capturing him, foiled by red herrings, misdirection, clones and body doubles.

In June 2023, Chinese police in Beiging executed a carbon copy of Blinken after suspecting he was a clone, and, in August 2024, a Bliken body double was shot dead in Ukraine, ostensibly by the Russian FSB.

So, when Gen. Smith received an anonymous phone call on Monday claiming that Blinken was in Washington D.C. [now named Washington] meeting with Dems to strategize manifesting a “blue wave” in the 2026 midterms, he was naturally wary of being led on another wild goose chase.

To the best of the general’s knowledge, Blinken had fled the US to avoid a military tribunal and was hiding in either Warsaw or Kyiv. The deceptive deep-stater had expertly obscured his travels, using forged documents and disguises while traveling—befuddling White Hats monitoring facial recognition databases for clues to his whereabouts. A source in the general’s office told Real Raw News that for nearly three years, White Hats had expended considerable resources surveilling Blinken’s domestic properties and family and acquaintances, hoping he might blunder back home. But as Trump ascended to the Oval Office in January and the Biden regime’s influence waned, White Hats tapered surveillance in favor of hunting deep-staters closer to home.

Our source admitted White Hats had considered the possibility that Blinken was unreachable and untouchable, that he might never resurface on U.S. soil.

“I can’t even begin to explain the amount of manpower we spent looking for the bastard. One lead after another a dead end, an effort of futility, chasing shadows and guys wearing prosthetic Antony Blinken face masks. I’ll be the first to say we got toyed with, and, yeah, it pissed us off the trail went cold, until Monday,” our source said.

He added that the caller told Gen. Smith that Blinken arrived in D.C. [Washington] on April 3 and had already met with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Cory Booker. The tipster said Blinken was plotting not only to defeat Republicans in the midterms but also to encourage Barack Hussein Obama to run for president in 2028 if Trump amends the Constitution to do the same. The tipster also said Blinken was staying at the Four Seasons Hotel and would be in D.C. [Washington] through April 15.

“The guy wouldn’t identify himself or give proof,” our source said, “but we had forces nearby and wasn’t an inconvenience to check it out.”

General Smith, he said, ordered Marines stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico to stake out the hotel and surrounding area in case anyone resembling Blinken was in the vicinity. He added that Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command accessed the hotel’s registry, but no Antony Blinken had checked in or made reservations. Nonetheless, on Monday afternoon, a man starkly looking like Blinken was spotted leisurely strolling from the hotel to a parking garage. The Marine encircled him, informing him he was being placed under arrest for treason, and poked his face to see whether he was a masked imposter.

“Do you know who I am and what shit you’re in for, for bothering me? I’m the former secretary of State of the United States, and you’re just some pissant Marines. You don’t even know how fucked you are for bothering me, and you’ll be rotting in jail for life eating slop of prison food trays while I’m eating—”

“Shut the hell up, you spineless airbag,” the Marine lieutenant told Blinken. “You’re going to GITMO.”

Our source said: “They roughed him up a bit, but nothing too bad, nothing less than he deserved.”

Blinken was reportedly taken to a military internment facility where medical staff pulled his blood and checked for signs of cloning: missing molars, missing genitals, or fallen arches. They determined the Blinken in custody was, in fact, human and unvaccinated.

“It’s a huge win. We don’t know why he put himself at risk returning home, but now he’ll answer to a military tribunal. We got him, and that’s what matters,” our source said.