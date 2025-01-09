https://realrawnews.com/2025/01/white-hats-arrest-christopher-wray/

A U.S. Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray Monday evening following a gunfight with his bodyguards at a ranch house in Georgia, sources in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

As reported previously, White Hats last encountered Wray in mid-November at a home he had rented in the Georgetown suburb of D.C. Despite rigorous surveillance, Wray eluded capture, magically vanishing from the residence moments before JAG officers stormed inside. How Wray extricated himself that day remains a mystery, as no tunnels were found in the home, and White Hats, possibly embarrassed by Wray’s vanishing act, have been reluctant to discuss his escape.

Sources told RRN that Wray had been “off the grid” until January 5, when Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command intercepted a telephone call between FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate and House Rep. Jack Reed (D-RI) on which Reed asked Abbate if Wray had fled the United States to escape political persecution from “Trump’s forces.” In hushed, conspiratorial whispers, Abbate replied, “Who are you working for? Why would you even ask me that?” Reed said, “I didn’t mean anything by it. I’m just concerned for Chris.”

“I don’t know whose side you’re on,” Abbate said. “Don’t fucking call me again.”

Our source said the pair had spoken long enough for Cyberspace Command to trace both Reed’s and Abbate’s locations; Reed was at his Cranston, Rhode Island, Office, and Abbate was far from home, in Conyers, Georgia, thirty miles from Wray’s $2.7 million estate in Atlanta.

“We’ve had the Wray family mansion under surveillance for months, and know Wray hasn’t been there, but Abbate’s proximity to it was a red flag. And, no, Reed isn’t an informant, just a ditzy Dem who doesn’t understand discretion. Gen. Smith thought that if Abatte was in Georgia, Wray would be too. And within eight hours, we had a SpecOps team in Conyers looking for Abbate, figuring he’d lead them to Wray,” our source said.

Our source said Abbate was still at a motel in Conyers when the White Hat task force arrived in town. While Abbate slept, White Hats planted a GPS tracking device on his car. The following day, Abbate drove from Conyers to an isolated farmhouse in Worthville. Abbate’s car remained motionless for 90 minutes, then returned to Conyers.

At that point, our source said, the task force ambushed Abbate and said they would execute him on the spot unless he admitted he had visited Wray and shared with them details on Wray’s security. The cowardly Abbate fessed up, saying that Wray and loyal FBI agents were holed up on a 5-acre parcel of land and prepared to deal with any threats that came their way.

The task force, our source added, subdued Abbate before heading for Wray’s alleged whereabouts.

There, they encountered a large formation of FBI agents patrolling the perimeter, whom they engaged in both long-distance and close-quarters combat. Our source said the task force neutralized 17 feds ahead of penetrating the house in which they found Wray cowering behind a table.

Wray tossed his pistol on the floor and begged for mercy, saying he had only ever followed orders as dictated to him by President Biden.

Our source said Wray was taken into custody without further incident and will be flown to GITMO as soon as possible.

“Wray and Abbate will face tribunals,” he said.

