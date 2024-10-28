Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground

White Hats serving as poll watchers have observed various types of election fraud since early in-person voting began two weeks ago. From kiosks flipping votes to election officials stuffing ballots in boxes and disappearing to places unknown, instances of fraudulent activity are occurring ubiquitously—and not just in swing states.

Last week White Hats responded to allegations of vote flipping in Tarrant County, Texas, a deeply Republican stronghold that politicians consider a bellwether county; as goes Tarrant County, as goes Texas, many Republican lawmakers, including Ted Cruz, have said. After several Tarrant County residents posted their experiences to social media, Gen. Smith asked allies at the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to thoroughly probe the matter, even though county election supervisors attributed discrepancies to “voter error,” claiming that 1 out of every 58,000 voters didn’t understand how voting kiosks work.

When CID discreetly visited the Benbrook Public Library in Benbrook, Texas, they quickly uncovered the truth: Democratic operatives posing as impartial election workers were indeed engaging in election fraud, hoping, ostensibly, to turn Texas Blue.

Not everyone who votes in person must stand in long lines in the Texas heat. Voting precincts have made provisions for the elderly and the handicapped. If a voter, for whatever reason, is unable to walk, he/she can make a phone call and have an election worker bring a wheeled, portable kiosk to one of the handicap parking spots. At that point, the worker checks the voter’s ID and hands them a ballot, which is inserted into the machine. Once the voter inputs his picks, the machine spits out the completed ballot, and then, presumably, the poll worker carries the paper ballot inside and scans it into a Dominion optical scanner, finalizing the vote.

Our source said two election officials at the abovenamed location targeted people who “looked like definite Trump voters” by tossing their ballots in a nearby dumpster instead of scanning them inside the library.

“They were preying on elderly Republicans,” our source said. “If they saw a Trump bumper sticker on the car or someone wearing a MAGA hat or anything like that, they snuck off with ballot to the garbage and tossed it out like trash.”

In one case, CID saw a “20-something male hippie with hair cascading to his back” sporting an election official lanyard wheel a kiosk to the car of an elderly man whose car was adorned with MAGA paraphernalia. Our source said the guy got visibly frustrated at the voter because he had trouble navigating the maze of touchscreen pages. Afterward, the angry “hippie” hand-shredded the man’s ballot and threw the confetti in a dumpster behind the library.

CID watched him trash four other people’s ballots before confronting him at the dumpster, where he was destroying another paper ballot. The man tried to flee when confronted, but CID tackled him and demanded and explanation. He proudly proclaimed his allegiance to Kamala Harris and said he would do anything to stop Trump’s ascendency. Our source said CID found over 500 shredded ballots in the garbage and arrested the man on charges of seditious conspiracy and election fraud.

Hours later, they apprehended a second person, a 24-year-old Black woman, shredding ballots for Trump at the same location.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome is in full effect,” our source said. “The Deep State knows they’re losing by a landslide and is trying to stop it. But it’s useless—right now, Trump is ahead everywhere. Just look at all the New Yorkers that were at his MSG (Madison Square Gardens) event last night. Harris is done, finished, yesterday’s news. Trump is winning. We’re winning. Yeah, purging the Deep State is far from done, but a storm is coming, as Trump would say, like no one’s ever seen.”

