The voice on the phone spoke in hushed, conspiratorial tones about operation “New Dawn,” a scheme hatched by four recently fired Central Intelligence Agency operatives to abduct the President of the United States, seize the nuclear football, and hallucinogenically manipulate Trump to order a massive strike against Russia in hopes of precipitating global Armageddon. The person on the other side of the call used a voice changer to disguise his voice. He said the plan was in motion and would require alacrity and intrepidity to be successful. Although they conversed in code, neither knew that eavesdropping White Hats at US Army Cyber Command had cracked the cipher a week earlier and had overheard four incriminating conversations.

The President’s travel itinerary includes forthcoming trips to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Tawain, specifics of which, for obvious reasons, the White House does not release until a day or two ahead of time; often, a president is already airborne when details become a matter of public record.

The disgruntled CIA agents, terminated as part of DOGE’s cost-cutting initiative, had intended to hire mercenaries to abduct Trump and his military aide, who carries the nuclear football in one of those countries, and, after eliminating Secret Service and foreign protection details, bring them to a prearranged safehouse. There, they would inject into Trump’s veins a halogenic drug, a CIA invention tailored to make him highly susceptible to suggestion. Holding and reading from the “nuclear biscuit,” a laminated card holding the launch codes to the United States’ nuclear arsenal—Trump could unleash total devastation, assuming his generals at STRATCOM obeyed his orders.

This ill-conceived and unlikely-to-succeed plan was the brainchild of four intelligence operatives who felt betrayed by Trump and had access to a slush fund of CIA “black project” cash. All four lost their jobs on February 4 due to “poor performance” and sought revenge against their perceived enemy. Together, they worked as intelligence analysts at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

An ARCYBER source told Real Raw News that President Trump ordered them to perform routine surveillance on fired or furloughed intelligence agents, fearing some might sell US secrets to foreign powers. What ARCYBER unearthed was far more sinister.

On February 18, as part of routine reconnaissance on a score of fired CIA agents, ARCYBER parked a surveillance truck across the street from the home of William Jackon, one of the aforementioned four; an outspoken critic of President Trump and a 12-year veteran at the CIA, Jackson had on several occasions, following J6, called Trump an insurrectionist and advocated for his imprisonment. His disparaging comments put him at the top of ARCYBER’s watchlist.

ARCYBER used parabolic microphones and an arsenal of surveillance equipment that exceeds our ability to technically articulate, but they heard a telephone conversation between Jackson and a then-unknown party in which Jackson seemed to be speaking in unintelligible gibberish. ARCYBER intuited the pair were speaking in code.

While our source wouldn’t say how ARCYBER deciphered the code, as doing so could imperil their efforts, he did say Jackson was too unintelligent for an intelligence agent and hadn’t bothered to use a burner phone.

“Through that conversation and others, we figured out a rouge band of ex-agents devised a ludicrous plan to drug the President and make him launch nukes on Moscow. Honestly, it’s some pretty absurd shit, and some of the most outlandish conversations we’ve heard. But one thing we verified—these evil bastards had access to several million dollars they wanted to use to hire foreign mercenaries to carry out the plot. There are safeguards to prevent the unauthorized launch of nuclear weapons, so, even if they, sometime in the future, kidnapped Trump, there’s zero chance…no possibility it could’ve happened. But if they had hired a hundred mercenaries and got them to where Trump might be, they sure could’ve caused havoc,” our source said.

By March 5, ARCYBER had identified Jackson’s accomplices and forwarded intel to General Smith, whose Marines apprehended the four delusional agents on March 7 and 8. Details on the arrests have not yet been supplied to RRN, but we were told they occurred without loss of life or drama.

“The Marines recovered undeniable evidence at the agent’s homes, and they’ve all been taken in for interrogation,” our source said.

