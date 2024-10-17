https://realrawnews.com/2024/10/white-hats-arrest-us-army-general-h-r-mcmaster-retd-for-aiding-fema-in-deep-states-eminant-domain-takeover-of-north-carolina/

U.S. Army Lt. General (Retired) H.R. McMaster

White Hats this week arrested U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, Retd., on charges of aiding and abetting the enemy and treason, alleging he had been advising the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on how to defeat the Union forces (White and Red Hats) who’ve been struggling to expel FEMA from storm-ravaged North Carolina and Florida.

McMaster had a brilliant, decorated career. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1984 and earned a Ph.D. in American history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996. A master tactician, his leadership led to military successes in the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He would later become President Donald J. Trump’s National Security Advisor, a position he held from February 20, 2017, to April 9, 2018. At times he had spoken highly of Trump, crediting him with the destruction of ISIS and his tough public stance on China. More recently, however, McMaster had spoken negatively about his brief tenure in the Trump administration and President Trump specifically.

In his most recent book, At War with Ourselves, published on August 27, 2024, McMaster parroted a Democratic talking point, calling President Trump a slave to President Vladimir Putin. He wrote that Putin had a stranglehold on Trump, and that Trump’s ego and self-love led to his abandoning the Constitution. “The attack on the U.S. Capitol stained our image, and it will take a long-term effort to restore what Donald Trump, his enablers, and those they encouraged took from us that day,” McMaster opined.

White Hats, however, didn’t care about McMaster’s opinions; a plethora of Trump’s so-called allies wound up being traitors in disguise; deep-staters pursued and prosecuted not for their views, but for aligning themselves with the deep state and actively subverting the Constitution.

McMaster, a source in Gen. Smith’s office told Real Raw News, became one of those culprits—for reasons not entirely clear. His true allegiance, though, became clear on October 10, when Union forces were engaged in a gunfight with FEMA/ATF agents at Downtown Greenville Airport in South Carolina, which FEMA had seized to stop the flow of relief supplies being flown by citizen pilots to neighboring North Carolina.

Union troops spotted 62-year-old McMaster on the battlefield. He had been coaching FEMA on small-unit military tactics and combat deployment of platoons and smaller units in a particular strategic and logistic environment. As Union forces opened fire on FEMA invaders, McMaster was overheard telling FEMA how to advance under the cover of suppressive fire and stealthily leap-frog forward. He taught FEMA the “buddy rush” tactic, a military doctrine that ensures that one soldier always fires while the other maneuvers.

McMaster, our source said, fled the airport in an armored vehicle after FEMA sustained heavy casualties. He was accompanied, our source added, by FEMA’s Director for the OCSP in Resilience Jeffrey Afman, who reportedly said, “Oh, shit, time for us to go,” as Union forces advanced on them.

Union troops informed Gen. Smith that they had seen McMaster at the airport, and the general sent the disquieting news to President Trump. President Trump, our source said, told Gen. Smith that if McMaster was aiding the deep state’s “eminent domain” takeover of parts of North Carolina, he must be arrested for treason, irrespective of his earlier service to the country.

McMaster was easy to find. When not aiding FEMA, he was still signing copies of his book at Barnes & Noble and appearing at military history clubs from coast to coast. On October 10, White Hats learned that McMaster was scheduled to appear at a San Antonio Military History Book Club meeting on October 15.

“McMaster knew we were on his trail but was showing up in public. The hubris is astonishing. He could’ve gone underground, vanished, but nope, he goes from teaching FEMA to a damn book club. And that didn’t work too well for him,” our source said.

A U.S. Marine squad, he told RRN, had been waiting for McMaster. One Marine asked McMaster to sign his copy of At War with Ourselves and if he would ever consider serving Donald Trump again. McMaster scribbled his signature on the cover and told the Marine, “Hell, no; he’s an insurrectionist.”

An hour later, as McMaster left the building, three Marines grabbed his “treasonous ass,” hurled him into the rear of an unmarked van, and showed him a military arrest warrant signed by Vice Admiral Darse E. Crandall.

McMaster reportedly laughed uproariously, saying that Crandall and the Marines were traitors and that they’d pay with their lives for supporting Trump.

McMaster, our source said, is currently being held at a JAG detainment facility pending a trip to Guantanamo Bay.

See also:

Svali : Ex-illuminati - Part 1 - Greg Szymanski : Interview Radio Exclusive

48:00 GREG SYZMANSKI: “Give me an example of someone that you were [programming]. How would they be introduced? What would be the reason? Are they in the military? What if someone gets sent to you?”

SVALI: “No, these were all members of the group. In fact, I can tell you that in San Diego, 20 percent of the active members of the [Jesuit mind-controlled] group were active military. And think of military intelligence. Think high-ranking officials, colonels, commanders. My ex-husband was a lieutenant commander in the Navy, getting ready to become a commander. These are not stupid people. We didn’t program people that weren’t members of the [Jesuit] group. You cannot install significantly traumatic mind-control programming in a person who is not a member of the group.” - Svali Jan 17, 2006

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x20rze7