https://realrawnews.com/2024/11/white-hats-arrest-pennsylvania-newsmen-for-electoral-crimes/

White Hats last week arrested a Democratic operative and television executive who created a “test graphic” proclaiming Harris the victor of the 2024 presidential election during a live airing of a Formula 1 race on WNEP-TV Pennsylvania, an ABC affiliate, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News.

The graphic, which for three seconds appeared beneath the race, projected that Harris had won 52% of the state’s votes to Trump’s 47%.

A U.S. Marine Corps officer and member of the white-hat community had been watching the car race as the curious prediction showed on his television. Like many online pundits, he suspected the ABC affiliate had accidentally broadcast fraudulent results intended for after the election. He immediately informed his superior, who informed General Smith.

By then, WNEP had come under fire and issued a statement claiming, “Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did.”

“The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night."

White hats, though, believed WNEP was practicing electoral malfeasance and launched an investigation to discover who at the station had produced the overlay and whether the station planned to declare Harris the winner on election night before votes had been officially tallied. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt, a Republican, has already predicted the commonwealth won’t know who won until November 6 or later—because the Keystone State prohibits election officials from beginning to open and count absentee ballots until 7 a.m. election day, when they must also deal with in-person voting.

“Here’s the thing: we didn’t think for one second it was a test. Somone there f**** up, posted that shit early by slip-up, showing what they meant to show on election night. That the station was associated with ABC heightened our suspicion. ABC is pure propaganda and hates President Trump vehemently. Our goal was figuring out who created that crap and if it went all the way to the top of ABC,” our source said.

The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) is owned by The Walt Disney Company, having been acquired in 1996. Walt Disney was a Freemason who held after-hours pedophile parties at his Anaheim, California, theme park, and worked with Nazi elements in the U.S. government such as NASA’s Wernher Von Braun and the CIA. - Editor

White hats, he added, quickly acquired the names of current employees at WNEP and probed their backgrounds for ties to either Kamala Harris or other Democratic candidates. A cursory investigation didn’t thin the herd, for all of WNEP’s on-air personalities and production team had contributed money to the campaigns of Harris and Senator Bob Cassey (D-PA). The newsroom was clearly biased; it was one hundred percent Team Harris and suffering from that incurable ailment known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The white hats then targeted what they believed to be the “weakest link” in WNEP’s hierarchical structure: a lowly production assistant named Stephen Stimesworth. Although he was absent from work the day the graphic aired, he had contributed several thousand dollars to Democrats. He also kept 31 “sock puppet” social media accounts, which he used to besmirch Trump and shill for Harris.

“This guy was terminally online posting. It’s amazing he had time to do any real work. We didn’t think he pushed the graphic live—he didn’t have that kind of authority. But we figured he might know the person who did or was complicit,” our source said.

On Thursday, Halloween night, Stimesworth was home alone handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and unaware that U.S. Marines parked in a civilian van across the street from his Moosic, PA, home were surveilling him and awaiting a chance to pounce. At 9:30 p.m. Stimesworth hung a sign on door that read “no more candy.” He couldn’t have known that the next visitors had no sweet tooth for chocolate, Skittles, Sweet Tarts, or candy corn. They craved something else: the truth.

And they did not knock politely. Rather, they stormed the house, smashing the door from its hinges with a battering ram and charging inside with weapons drawn. Our source said they wanted to impress upon Stimesworth the severity of the situation, of his situation.

Our source added that Stimesworth folded like a lawn chair under interrogation, denying involvement but claiming to know who at the station created the graphic. He implicated WNEP technology director Mike Morkavage, a relatively obscure 20-year-long employee at WNEP. Stimesworth claimed that Morkavage manufactured the faux Harris victory but was not responsible for shoving it live into the faces of thousands of viewers during the F1 race.

As time was of the essence, the Marines decided to visit Morkavage immediately instead of waiting for Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command to review his background, which would have taken considerable time. Since they couldn’t risk Stimesworth alerting Morkavage or other WNEP employees to their presence, they arrested him as a potential accomplice.

The Marines arrived outside Morkavage’s Wilks-Barre domicile at 1:00 a.m. After disabling a home security system, they entered the residence and found Morkavage in bed sleeping beside an unidentified 20-something male.

“Our guys injected the unknown with a fast active sedative then woke up Morkavage. He screamed ‘holy shit’ seeing a dozen Marines hovering over the bed he shared with his gay lover. The Marines questioned him, but he denied everything. In fact, he said he supported Trump, but evidence around and outside the home told a different story. He had a dozen Harris-Walz lawn flags, and bumper stickers for them on both his cars. Also an LGBQT+ pride flag. More than that, there were anti-Trump news clippings all over his house. We felt we had one of the responsible parties, even if he himself didn’t show the visual on air,” our source said.

The Marines, he said in closing, arrested Morkavage on charges of treason, election interference, and intent to willfully disseminate enemy propaganda.

“We’ll find out who else is behind it, even though the election is tomorrow,” he said.