https://realrawnews.com/2024/07/white-hats-intercept-shipment-of-potentially-fraudulant-voting-machines-headed-for-michigan/

White hats intercepted and later destroyed a shipment of “Made in China” optical-scanner voting machines that had allegedly been pre-programmed to overcount votes for Democrat candidates by a ratio of 1.4:1 and discard fractional remainders. If the machines worked as advertised, Biden, or whoever replaces him, would have received one fraudulent vote for every three legitimate votes, a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office told Real Raw News. [14 for every 10, so, 4 fraudulent votes for every 10 votes.]

The seizure took place on July 2 when U.S. Marines stopped an 18-wheeler on Interstate 69, halfway between Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the truck’s destination, Lansing, Michigan, according to an after-action report reviewed by Real Raw News. The report said the “solid black” tractor-trailer was registered to a family-owned transportation company headquartered in Houston, Texas, but sources had redacted the company’s name, citing pending investigations.

Per the report, General Smith, on June 27, received from an unimpeachable source an electronic voting machine produced by a phantom Chinese electronics manufacturer calling itself, loosely translated to English, “Most Reliable Consistent Engineering.” White hats could not verify the company’s existence, nor could Real Raw News find that or a similar name on a Chinese-language search website for company registration details.

Aside from the dubious branding, the voting machine’s exterior was visually identical to Dominion machines, which generated controversy and lawsuits in the aftermath of the stolen 2020 presidential election. Even its internals were remarkably like Dominion’s, except for the chipset produced by Melexis-Ukraine, a supplier of micro-electronic semiconductor solutions.

General Smith thought it improbable that the ballot scanner, if made in China, would contain a relatively obscure foreign manufacturer’s hardware, not its own proprietary chips or ones sourced from China’s rapidly expanding technology sector. He wanted proof the device functioned per his source’s claims.

“A test was impossible because the paper ballots the machine scans aren’t printed until after the DNC’s and RNC’s nomination conventions, and it’s done by a handful of printers certified by the secretary of state in each state. Creating one using presumptive candidates’ names would’ve taken time we didn’t have if we were to stop the shipment from reaching its target. The general trusts his source, and he wanted to be proactive not reactive,” our source said.

He added that the general’s informant had essential details at his fingertips, such as the truck’s route from a warehouse in Indiana to a self-storage facility in Lansing and its approximate arrival time. Gen. Smith decided his Marines would waylay the trailer and detain the driver for interrogation.

The plan went down as orchestrated in the early morning hours of July 2. The Marines pulled a ballsy maneuver, placing their Hummers in the path of a 50,000-pound behemoth traveling 65mph that could’ve plowed through them. But the driver had hit the brakes, and the truck screeched to a stop five yards short of the Marines’ position. He emerged from the cab, arms held high above his head, as the Marines charged the vehicle with weapons pointed at it and the startled driver. The Marines searched and subdued him prior to snapping the lock on the trailer doors with a pair of bolt cutters. Inside, they found 250 optical voting machines identical to the copy given to Gen. Smith.

“The driver told our guys he was just a driver and had no idea what cargo he was carrying, but his log and the manifest told a different story. He had to have seen it, and the manifest clearly said the cargo was 250 vote machines. He was taken into custody, and the truck and contents seized,” our source said.

On General Smith’s orders, the Marines drove the 18-wheeler to an undisclosed location, where all but two of the machines were destroyed. Our source said in closing that the general will test them once white hats either produce their own paper ballot to be scanned or obtain an official Michigan state ballot.

“A lot doesn’t add up, and we’ll be investigating the driver, the company the truck’s registered to, and, if possible, the Ukrainian company that made the chipset. We’ll share more after we find out if these are really rigged voting machines.”