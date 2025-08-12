Good News

quidestruetmundum
1d

Fake.

fight the corruption
1d

That headline — “White Hats Kill Ukrainian Assassin in Alaska Days Ahead of Trump‑Putin Meeting” — is almost certainly not real. It comes exclusively from fringe or conspiracy-oriented websites, specifically Real Raw News and a blog called Rose Rambles .

These sites are known for publishing sensational, unverified, and often false stories. Notably, no reputable mainstream media outlet or recognized news organization is reporting this incident. Additionally, the story contains dramatic, textbook “deep‑state” tropes like mysterious assassins, “White Hats,” secret military raids, and details that align with conspiracy fiction rather than verifiable fact.

Meanwhile, the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is clearly documented — it's indeed scheduled for August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska — but there's zero credible source connecting that to any assassination attempt or raid in Wasilla.

---

TL;DR

Headline originates from unreliable fringe sites (Real Raw News, Rose Rambles) .

No coverage from credible media — mainstream outlets do not report any such event.

Officially, Trump–Putin summit is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska .

Conclusion: This is almost certainly fake news, and highly unlikely to be true.

