Good News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joseph orban,jr's avatar
joseph orban,jr
11h

This is very disturbing. Why can’t they train them at the base in Qatari?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
marlene's avatar
marlene
2d

If true, this is disgusting & dangerous! I'm ready for the NEXT president!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture