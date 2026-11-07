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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1d

Geez people really? Give credit to the President you act like he is so easy to be lead by anyone, PTrump sees them coming before they leave.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
1d

The divisive egomaniacs want all the credit never the blame which only alienates them from reality where the rest of us shake our heads UNITY

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