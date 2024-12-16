https://realrawnews.com/2024/12/white-hats-suspect-drone-swarms-are-darpa-activity/

White Hats have reason to believe the packs of mysterious, SUV-size drones buzzing the skies of New Jersey may be deep-state “holo-drones” that DARPA created for its sinister Project Bluebeam, which projects sophisticated holographic images in the air.

As reported last month, White Hats found and demolished “space planes” and holographic projectors that DARPA had kept at a covert base near Sacramento, California, and they killed nine deep-state paramilitary contractors and five of six aerospace engineers guarding and working at the facility, respectively.

The surviving engineer was taken prisoner after demonstrating the technology; he projected a billboard-size hologram of Jesus Christ on a hanger wall, with the savior, in a thunderous voice, imploring his believers to forsake false prophet Donald Trump or face the consequences—eternal damnation.

That technologist—we will call him “Donaldson” to protect his anonymity—was later interrogated at the White Hat detention center in Florida. He spun a compelling but unverified story, claiming DARPA expanded massively under the Biden regime and had advanced-technology bases scattered throughout the United States and Western and Eastern Europe, including in Ukraine. However, he could not provide precise locations.

What he knew purportedly stems from a meeting he and other scientists had with DARPA program manager Michael Mulqueen, the Agency’s Tactical Technology Office boss, in July. Donaldson, who joined DARPA in 2020 and holds degrees in both optical and electrical engineering, told investigators that Mulqueen was obsessed with developing asymmetrical airborne weapon platforms capable of influencing impressionable minds.

Dr. Michael Mulqueen joined DARPA in July of 2024 as a program manager in the Tactical Technology Office.

“What Donaldson told us, and we did polygraph him, for whatever little that’s worth—he said when Michael Mulqueen took over the department, he assigned Donaldson to the fixed-wing hologram project and others to mounting holographic generators on drones at other DARPA locations. Both projects were ready for testing, supposedly, and Donaldson thinks what’s floating in the skies right now are those drones, at least some of the sightings are,” our source said.

Our source said that computer-drawn sketches of such a drone, which, in theory, could not only project holograms but also, via holographic emitters, render itself invisible or alter its appearance, were the foundation of Donaldson’s assumption.

“We’re talking Star Trek stuff. We might not have transporters yet, but complex holography is a reality, it seems. As Donaldson tells it, the drone, for example, can project something as large as a 747 or even the moon or hide itself inside a wisp of holographic clouds. What Donaldson says, and he’s had no access to current events, does somewhat match up with the sightings,” our source said.

Mass sightings of swarms of drones have occurred above the skies of New Jersey and other Northeast states over the last month. Skygazers have observed said drones performing non-ballistic aerial acrobatics—rapid ascents and descents and instantaneous 90-degree turns. Often, the drones have FAA-compliant lights, but spectators—including chase planes and helicopters—have seen the lights wink out and the drones vanish without a trace when approached or lengthily observed.

Donaldson’s explanation: only a handful of drones are actually in the sky, and their holographic emitters are creating the illusion that dozens, hundreds, and thousands of drones are hovering above homes, Trump’s Bedminster estate, and military installations.

“Donaldson says maybe ten or 12 drones are out there, and holography is the reason so many just vanish all of a sudden. Is it possible? We think so, but we can’t know for sure unless we get our hands on one,” our source said.

Asked whether White Hats had considered other possibilities, such as New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s claim that an Iranian “mothership” anchored off the Eastern seaboard was launching drones to gather intelligence on U.S. defenses, our source said, “It’s laughable. Just using the word “mothership” to describe a boat is incongruous and misinformative. If there was an Iranian boat there, we could easily see it and sink it. Now we must investigate Van Drew, because if he’s intentionally spreading disinformation, propaganda, that’s a treasonable offense.”

