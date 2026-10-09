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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
Oct 9

I've always thought that someone could Manipulate the Weather!! Finally someone is checking it Out!!!

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Elsie Morris's avatar
Elsie Morris
Oct 9

They have been doing it for years!

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