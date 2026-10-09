October 9, 2026 - Hurricane Isaias morphed into a major hurricane this morning, defying forecasters’ predictions that wind shear—which hampers strengthening—would weaken the storm before its expected landfall sometime tonight. The currently-category-3 storm, the first of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, is targeting the Gulf Coast and could make landfall between the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.

On September 12, the White House’s X account, Rapid Response 47, posted “Thank you, President Trump!” in response to a meteorologist’s update noting that no hurricanes had formed in the North Atlantic Ocean by September 12, 2026. The comment was an ostensible nod to news Real Raw News broke on July 7, 2025—that the patriotic president had secretly created a weather warfare committee tasked with devising ways of stopping the Deep State from using HAARP technology to manifest or strengthen landfalling hurricanes. Purportedly, the United States Space Force and SpaceX jointly operate orbital satellites equipped with technology that can counteract HAARP and disrupt the formation of tropical depressions.

Recently, U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink admitted the U.S. had “on-orbit space-control weapons” in Earth’s orbit, without elucidating. Meink stated that the U.S. has active, space-based weapons designed to defend the Joint Force against hostile adversary actions, but he had not qualified his remarks by saying “foreign adversary,” a tacit admission, perhaps, that the orbital weapons are meteorological and meant to defend the nation against both foreign and domestic weather warfare attacks.

The last hurricane to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Milton in October 2024. In 2025, all tropical depressions that might’ve threatened the U.S. mainland mysteriously dissipated at sea, a statistical aberration. Before 2025, roughly three hurricanes made landfall in the United States every year.

“President Trump and Elon Musk ended that,” a White House source told RRN. “I don’t understand the science behind it, but they got shit in space that ablates storms, natural and artificial. To save life and property. It seems the Deep State’s found a way to nullify Trump’s efforts, because I’ve heard his weather warfare specialists have tried to collapse Isaias. Each time, it got stronger. A tug—of—war’s going on here.”

He added that President Trump doesn’t know what opposing force is powering and steering the storm. The only known HAARP facility in the United States, in Gakona, Alaska, was destroyed by White Hats in July 2025.

“I know President Trump’s still trying to kill this hurricane, but something unnatural is going on,” our source said.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey has issued mandatory evacuation orders for people living in coastal, flood-prone regions, but in Baldwin County, south of the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway, residents are not heeding the warning. A family of six in Daphne, Alabama, is staying put, though they nailed plywood over windows. The father spray-painted on a sheet of plywood: “We trust in God and Daddy Trump.”