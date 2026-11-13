November 13, 2026 - A White House source has proffered a seemingly incredible theory: President Trump knowingly and deliberately let Democrats cheat their way to victory so he could later expose the cheating and prevent congressmembers from being seated on January 3.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to the highly sensitive nature of the issue, the source claims Trump and his trusted advisors mapped out the idea months ago, after POTUS learned through alphabet agencies that Democratic candidates in several states were overheard discussing a way of rigging votes. Our source wouldn’t, or couldn’t, name specific candidates, but said the FBI had surreptitiously embedded undercover agents within the campaigns of Democratic candidates in hotly contested states. Those agents, he added, had unearthed undeniable proof that Democrats had devised a plan to disadvantage Republican voters systematically.

“He [Trump] knew they were going to do it. He saw the same playbook from 2020. This time he decided not to stop them—he decided to let them hang themselves,” the source said. “To catch them cheating, they had to cheat. And now that they have, and once investigations finish, Vice President Vance won’t have to swear them into office, and they can be arrested. Three states had more people listed on voter rolls than there are eligible voters in the states, and two states swapped out voting machines at early voting.”

Admittedly, his tale seems far-fetched, and if he didn’t work in the White House, we wouldn’t have published this piece, even though DHS sources have told us that President Trump assembled an anti-election fraud task force.

According to the White House source, Trump, a master strategist, calculated that securing election integrity in every contested district was unfeasible and, therefore, stayed silent on election day as state after state turned blue. Texas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, and, yesterday, of all places, Mississippi. Only Florida survived the blue tsunami.

“Unprecedented election fraud,” our source said. “President Trump knows what’s up.”

He averred that on election day, the White House coordinated with state-level allies, instructing them to document suspected fraud, rather than act on it immediately.

Teams of lawyers, forensic auditors, and intelligence analysts have already collected evidence of late-night voter dumps, ballot stuffing, statistically impossible turnout spikes in precincts across seven states, chain-of-custody violations, and same-day voter registration surges in states inundated with illegal aliens.

“The goal was never to win every House seat on election night,” the source explained. “The goal was to create an irrefutable paper trail that could be dropped after the certifications but before the new members are sworn in.”

Moreover, the source said the Trump administration now possesses a “January package” that includes affidavits from poll workers, video evidence of ballot harvesting operations, and internal communications obtained via the undercover FBI agents.

“Democrats think they can pull off another 2020. They’re wrong. The POTUS believes the public will side with the evidence once it’s laid out in full. He’s willing to take the political hit now to make sure the next Congress is legitimate. He’s not interested in governing with a stolen majority.”

After speaking with our source, RRN attempted to verify his story with other White House officials. We contacted the offices of Stephen Cheung and Dan Scavino but received no replies.