Good News

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Marilyn Emerson's avatar
Marilyn Emerson
3h

Perfect!! While it was difficult to watch, if Trump did this , which I so hoped & prayed he would, the proof is definitely known! We anticipate the long-needed outcome & its subsequent massive FBI arrests & verdicts!

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Marie's avatar
Marie
1h

I thought right away that Trump let this happen.

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