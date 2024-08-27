Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson at Mar-a-Lago Club in 2006. https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/picture-gallery/news/2024/08/23/see-photos-marylou-whitney-and-john-hendrickson/74907952007/

John Hendrickson was a well-known figure in the world of horse racing, having been married to socialite and philanthropist Marylou Whitney.

Horseman and philanthropist John Hendrickson, a resident of Palm Beach, Saratoga Springs, New York, and Lexington, Kentucky, died suddenly Monday, Aug. 19 in Saratoga Springs.

Hendrickson was 59 years old and the widower of Marylou Whitney (1925-2019).

After graduating from West High School in Anchorage ― where he was class president, editor of the school newspaper, state tennis champ, prom king and commencement speaker ― he attended Chapman College in Orange, California before transferring to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he majored in psychology.

He was working as a special assistant to Alaska's then-governor Walter Hickel when he met Marylou Whitney, the widow of wealthy sportsman Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney.

Mr. Hendrickson was driving the car carrying the governor in the passenger seat with the governor's wife Ermalee and Marylou in the back seat.

"She was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen," Mr. Hendrickson would later tell a reporter. "I was driving the car and she was sitting in the back seat with Mrs. Hickel and I kept looking at her in the rear view mirror. I almost drove off the road a few times."

The couple married in 1997. He was 32; she was 71. At the time of her death at 93 in 2019, they had been married for 22 years.

Upon Marylou's death, Mr. Hendrickson inherited control of the $100 million estate.

The New York Times

By Joe Drape - July 28, 2003

Marylou Whitney's comings and goings are chronicled in high-end magazines like W. Nick Zito's paper of record is The Daily Racing Form. Her nights are filled with waltzes and Champagne; his end early because barns full of racehorses need to see him by 5 a.m.

She is a hostess and a philanthropist with a long list of honorary degrees and awards, among them being decorated by the Spanish government's Order of Isabel la Católica. He is a horse trainer and a New Yorker who often mangles the English language, but he has twice captured the Kentucky Derby.

Their lives intertwine on the racetrack, where each feels the other's influence. Whitney provided the impetus for Zito to transform his barn behind Saratoga's Oklahoma training track into a slice of European sidewalk café society, complete with flowers, a cozy round table and a matching umbrella.

''When you train for a queen, you've got to spruce up a little; you never know with Marylou, I might have to serve some guests a bagel one day,'' Zito said. ''When you come from the streets of New York, it's all about elevating yourself. Am I right?''

Zito, in turn, has helped return Whitney's racing operation to prominence. Working with her husband, John Hendrickson, Zito has researched pedigrees and matched stallions to the Whitneys' 14 broodmares, and then turned the offspring into runners when they reached racing age. This collaboration produced Bird Town, the 3-year-old filly who won the Kentucky Oaks and the Acorn, both Grade I races. Bird Town returned from a seven-week layoff to run second in the Grade I Test Stakes on Saturday.

''John and Nick deserve all the credit; they've made coming to the racetrack a thrill again,'' said Whitney, who has about 70 horses, 30 of them in training.

Whitney knows horses as well as she knows which menu and wine befit an intimate dinner party for the Count and Countess of Chandon. She grew up showing horses in Kansas City, Missouri, her hometown, and was a mainstay in the foaling barn of her husband of 35 years, Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, who died in 1992. Whitney, known as Sonny, was an heir to oil and railway fortunes, the founder of Pan American Airways and a Truman administration official.

About 450 stakes winners were bred or raised on the 1,000 acres of the Whitney farm in Lexington, Kentucky. In 1984, as his health began to fail, Sonny Whitney decided to retire from the thoroughbred industry and began dispersing his horses.

''He didn't believe the horse business was a place for a woman,'' Whitney said.

But even before his death, Marylou Whitney decided that horses suited her sporting and competitive nature. She began reassembling a breeding and racing stable by purchasing mares that were descendants of Sonny Whitney's best horses.

''The funny thing is that Sonny did not want to burden her with the horses, but after he died she has spent half of his fortune trying to get them all back,'' said Hendrickson, whom Whitney married in 1997.

Bird Town is the granddaughter of Hush Dear, a stakes-winning mare bred by Sonny Whitney whose name reflects a term of endearment he often used on Marylou. Nearly a decade ago, Whitney decided she wanted to find Hush Dear's daughter, Dear Birdie, to add to her broodmare barn.

''Someone tipped me that she was at a small farm just down the road from mine,'' Whitney said. ''I offered them $50,000 and said I wanted to pick her up today.''

It was Hendrickson, however, who determined that a mating between Dear Birdie and Cape Town, the 1998 Florida Derby winner, might produce a runner. Hendrickson considers himself a quick study after years in politics, most recently as the chief aide to the former governor of Alaska Walter J. Hickel.

''He's really taken a scientific approach to learning the game,'' Zito said. ''He's a bright guy. He always wants to know more and he wants to win.''

Zito is a perennial top-10 trainer on the New York circuit, but has struggled to duplicate the national success he enjoyed in the early 1990's, when he won the 1991 Kentucky Derby with Strike the Gold and the 1994 Derby with Go for Gin.

''I needed to get back on the map with some big horses and win the important races,'' Zito said. ''Marylou and John have helped me do that.''

He has had high-profile clients before, including the Yankees' principal owner, George Steinbrenner, and the Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino, but never one as, well, stylish as Marylou Whitney.

Whitney likes to tell the story of how she arrived home to her farm in Kentucky one night after a party, resplendent in a white ball gown and the Whitney family emeralds. The night watchman told her that three mares were in foal and her farm manager and the veterinarian had their hands full.

''They all said, 'You know how to do it,''' Whitney said. ''So, off with my shoes and emeralds, and I foaled.''