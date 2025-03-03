Peace talks between President Donald J. Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy screeched to a halt last week after the argumentative Ukrainian president disrespected the United States and desecrated the Oval Office. Ahead of Zelenskyy’s unceremonious ejection from the White House, he had received from President Trump an ultimatum: surrender the Deep State pedophiles and child traffickers still hiding in Ukraine and the American children held prisoner in underground child-sex dungeons in Kyiv, or face Putin’s wrath.

Trump had invited Zelenskyy to the White House in good faith, hoping to secure mineral rights for a protection deal as recompense for the Biden regime having unconstitutionally funded Zelenskyy’s war of terror, but the negotiations quickly devolved into a shouting match, with the Ukrainian president overtalking Trump and Vance and suggesting a mere “thank you” was adequate compensation. As is his style, Zelenskyy showed up at the White House unkempt and lacking decorum. President Trump kicked Zelenskyy—who tucked his tail and went running toward France’s Emmanual Macron and Britain’s Keir Starmer to lick his wounds—to the curb, ordering US Marines to remove him from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Behind the scenes, however, an issue unrelated to mineral rights unfolded. Upon arriving at the White House, Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles passed Zelenskyy a “for your eyes only” note President Trump had written preceding the meeting. In short, the note said Ukraine would not know the meaning of peace unless, in addition to signing the mineral rights agreement, Zelenskyy surrendered Deep State-adjacent pedophiles to the United States and guaranteed the safe return of children held hostage in Ukraine.

A pedophile himself, Zelenskyy is known to keep a harem of underage boys and girls in his bedchamber at the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv. Between 2021 and 2024, RRN published numerous articles describing his pedophilic tendencies. In August 2023, a joint US Special Forces-Russian Spetsnaz rescued 73 Russian and American children from a child sex den in Nahachiv, Ukraine, five miles north of Poland; in April 2024, Putin ordered the destruction of Ukrainian telecommunications network Zelenskyy had used to broadcast child pornography to child traffickers interested in buying children; and, that month launched a cruise missile strike against a pedophile compound in Chernigi.

It’s unclear why Trump would negotiate at all with a proven pedophile, but his note stipulated that failure to hand over the pedos and kids would be a non-starter regardless of whatever precious metals Ukraine could supply.

Zelenskyy, West Wing sources told RRN, read the note before appearing alongside Trump and Vance and had vehemently denied being a pedophile and said Ukraine harbored no child traffickers. He claimed any stories to the contrary were Russian propaganda. However, President Trump had the truth in his hands. He had reviewed the report on the joint Special Forces-Spetsnaz mission and had seen photographs of Zelenskyy walking blindfolded minors into his presidential palace. Both the Russian FSB and White Hats had supplied President Trump with incontrovertible proof that Zelenskyy’s people were not only selling kids but also siphoning adrenal fluid from them as part of their Adrenochrome industry.

Per our sources, Trump and Vance confronted Zelenskyy prior to their televised conference and showed him their evidence. Zelenskyy reportedly responded by saying Trump was the victim of Russian propaganda—that Putin had manufactured Deep Fake/CGI/AI imagery of Adrenochrome processing facilities and of Zelenskyy cavorting with prepubescent boys.

“President Trump didn’t buy his bullshit,” our source said. “And he told Zelenskyy if he didn’t agree to his demands, there’d be no deal and that we’d enter Ukraine and take out the pedophiles and bring our children home.”

When Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy appeared on television together, the latter appeared disconcerted; he was visibly agitated, repugnant, and churlish, and later lambasted the Marines who tossed his vile ass out of the White House.

“I can tell you this,” our source said, “any done deal must include the return of our children, God’s children, still in Ukraine.”

https://realrawnews.com/2025/03/zelenskyy-tossed-out-of-white-house-after-refusing-trumps-ultimatum-to-surrender-child-traffickers-and-return-kidnapped-children-home/