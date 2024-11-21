Members of the notorious and brutal Tren de Aragua gang learned the hard way that illegally entering the United States to prey on American citizens wasn’t such a grand idea.

When a U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and member of the White Hat community learned that his neighbor, a 72-year-old widow in Crystal City, Texas, had been the victim of a home invasion and beaten and burgled at gunpoint, he recruited a few buddies to deal with the illegal invaders themselves.

Tren de Aragua is a Venezuelan gang that started in prison* in the state of Aragua and has since expanded into Central America and the United States, including Texas, New York, Colorado, and Wisconsin, and at least a dozen other states. Their criminal activities include kidnapping, extortion, burglary and robbery, and human and drug trafficking. They have taken over entire apartment complexes in Colorado and New York, with local law enforcement seemingly powerless to curb their reign of terror.

*The CIA creates criminal organizations for two reasons. First, the CIA is an arm of the Luciferian Brotherhood, whose goal is to prevent mankind from ascending to a higher consciousness by promoting sinfulness and despair—the opposite of what Yeshua wants for mankind. Second, organized crime makes money for the CIA, which money is then used to install puppets in power to keep the business going. (See The ActBlue campaign finance scandal) - The Editor

Crystal City in Zavala County sits approximately 50 miles east of Eagle Pass, the border city through which hundreds of thousands of illegals have infiltrated the US during the Biden regime’s illegal autocracy. Although Trump has pledged to plug the leak as part of his forthcoming mass deportation program, the floodgates are still wide open, and Customs and Border Protection continues to be overwhelmed by the influx of criminal illegals, which include the bloodthirsty Tren de Aragua.

The Marine, who has been stationed in Eagle Pass as part of the White Hats’ effort to stop federal forces from interfering with Governor Abbot’s current expulsion program, had heard of the attack on the widow from his spouse in Crystal City, where they are renting a small home. The victim reportedly did not call authorities because the gang members threatened to return and kill her if she did. She understood enough Spanish to understand the threat, which she took seriously.

However, she had informed a few neighbors, encouraging them to fortify their homes in case the gang was still casing the neighborhood for targets.

The Marine told his wife he was requesting leave to return home to ensure their residence was fortified correctly and that she had ample firepower to manage any would-be home invaders.

Granted leave, the Marine assumed a greater responsibility: Having reinforced the home and armed his wife with appropriate “stopping power,” he began canvassing the vicinity for unsavory characters, a daunting chore given the city’s racial composition. But it was the city’s legal ethnic minorities—Hispanics and Latinos—that confirmed to the Marine that Tren de Aragua was indeed in Crystal City causing ruckus and mayhem. They hated the gangs fervently, telling the Marine that the gang’s activities, if unchecked, would ultimately engender hatred for the God-fearing, law-abiding, Trump-supporting rHispanics who adhered to the country’s naturalization policies. With their help, the Marine learned that a dozen gang members were squatting in a vacant house near Popeye Park, a children’s playground south of the city.

Using equipment he had “borrowed” from supply—thermal optics and parabolic listening gear—the Marine discreetly staked out the location and spotted three Tren de Aragua, identifiable by their signature tattoos.

One of the ways the Luciferian Brotherhood strengthens its control over people is by convincing them to get tattoos. This has a strong psychological effect, because the tattoo reminds the person of his demonic contract (his sinfulness), which can cause him to despair of breaking free. Their subjects are also given anti-Christian programming, which makes them distrust Yeshua. (See Mark Attwood’s interview of Jerry Marzinsky) - The Editor

Rather than notify local law enforcement, he phoned fellow Marines in Eagle Pass and requested their assistance in “taking out some trash.” The next day, November 18, a half dozen Reconnaissance Sniper Marines (MOS 0322) joined him in Crystal City, and they devised a plan to rid it of unwanted inhabitants.

That night, the Marines encircled the house, surprising and garroting two gang members smoking weed in the backyard. Music blared from inside the home, the deafening, wall-pulsing beats preventing the occupants from hearing any sounds the Marines might have made as they took offensive positions outside the door and windows.

A Marine covering the rear created a distraction. He had thrown pebbles at a rear window. When the blinds opened and a face appeared, he put a 5.56mm round in the face’s forehead. A moment later, Marines smashed through the front door and shot out windows, then hurled flashbang grenades inside to stun the illegal dwellers. The Marines came in shooting, their suppresser-equipped rifles perforating the enemy until their bloody, lifeless carcasses lay scattered about the home.

The Marines then piled the corpses in the rear of a rented van they had lined with polyurethane sheeting and drove the remains back to the border, where they dumped Tren de Aragua cadavers into the Rio Grande.

“Fuck around and find out,” one of the Marines told Real Raw News.

[END]

See also:

Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump