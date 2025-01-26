Recently, my Substack account was suspended for sending traffic to the web site, Real Raw News. In order to restore my account privileges, I removed all RRN articles.

I then changed the name of my publication from Real Raw News (which, after all, was impersonation) to News About Our Neighbors, and then to Good News.

I’m honestly suprised that so few people have unsubscribed. In the first place, the subscription bait was arrests, tribunals and hangings at GITMO. In the second place, I’m the only supporter of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. who is a communist—although communists in other countries love Trump.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and his dear friend, Donald J. Trump

But as long as you’re willing to get emails from me, I’ll send ‘em. On the other hand, if my posts don’t get read, I can read the Bible or learn a skill, like knitting or sewing. I’m fine either way.

Enjoy year one of the Golden Age.

Diana Barahona