Is Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson under arrest or on the run?

Before the November 2024 election, Jocelyn Benson, the Soros-funded secretary of state, lost ten election-related lawsuits. She continues to fight to keep hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters on Michigan’s voter rolls until 2027, well after Michigan’s mid-term elections.

It’s rumored Benson plans to run for governor in 2026. Moving Luciferian assets from the office of the attorney general or secretary of state to to the governor’s mansion is an established pattern: e.g., Georgia’s Brian Kemp, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Arizona’s Katie Hobbs. - Editor

Now, at the head seat of the Satanic council, who is going to oversee all of the council meetings and oversee those who are making decisions about the quadrants, that position is called the phoenix of the council. Now, up until May of 2021 you had George Soros sitting as the phoenix of the council. - Jessie Czebotar The Luciferian Brotherhood

Yesterday, Rep. Josh Shriver visited the offices of the secretary of state in Lansing, which is only a few blocks away from the capitol building. Rep. Shriver wanted to request the most recent November 2024 Michigan qualified voter files (QVF). To his amazement, he learned that the offices had been vacant since the day before the elections.

Rep. Josh Shriver and the letter he posted on the door of the empty SOS office

Shriver posted a video of himself on X recording his visit to the secretary of state’s office, where the Bureau of Elections is located. A security guard tells him nobody has been in the offices since November 4. (Link to video below)

“I was told that the Elections Bureau has not been in since the 4th of November.”

