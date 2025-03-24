Recently fired IRS and USAID employees, and FBI and Secret Service agents, have also been incarcerated at the camps.

White Hats have started housing deep-state detainees closer to home; rather than ship or fly them to overcrowded detention centers like GITMO and Camp Blaz, the Hats are availing themselves of a long-ignored resource: FEMA Camps. Source

While FEMA was formed under Jimmy Carter’s presidency in 1979, it was William Jefferson Clinton (Jan. 1993 - Jan. 2001)—and his wife—who misappropriated a few hundred million Treasury Department dollars to fund the construction of detainment centers to house his political adversaries and subversive civilians. He and the FEMA director at the time, James Lee Witt, approved a dozen camps, which were built in secrecy in various parts of the country.

Construction stalled for a while, but in 2002, a genuinely villainous man, George W. Bush, authorized the unconstrained building of the camps. He accomplished this through executive orders (NSPD 51/ HSPD-20) and, following 9/11, the ironically named Patriot Act. His successor, the criminal Barack Hussein Obama, exploited the Pandora’s Box Bush had opened. By the time Obama left office in 2016, FEMA had limitless power, and 794 camps of varying sizes and degrees of fortification had sprung up across the United States.

By the time Obama left office in 2016, FEMA had limitless power, and 794 camps of varying sizes had sprung up across the United States.

Chronicling the hidden history of FEMA camps is beyond the scope of this article, but many of them have fallen into disrepair over the years or sat unused. Fortunately, FEMA’s agenda to subjugate humanity hasn’t reached fruition, and although its employees have committed uncountable atrocities, most camps have lain dormant.

However, six camps in California and Colorado had been fully staffed until President Trump began purging the federal government in January. Half of the employees received walking papers; the rest were told to continue showing up for work. The camp’s remaining agents got a rude surprise on March 14. When they tried to leave the compounds, they found themselves locked inside, their fobs and key cards had been deactivated, and the doors leading in and out of facilities were magnetically sealed. A few tried shooting their way out, but their rounds were powerless to shatter the bulletproof glass FEMA had installed.

Then came the Marines, who encircled the complexes and threatened to pump cyanide gas into the buildings if the agents didn’t field-strip every rifle and pistol and pile the disassembled parts near the front doors. At each location, FEMA reluctantly acquiesced, only to learn they, the potential jailers, would be imprisoned indefinitely in their own jails, held for suspicion of inciting insurrection and treason.

Per a source in General Eric M. Smith’s office, the Marines locked up 261 FEMA that day.

“It’s a beautiful irony that we can use their instruments of destruction against them,” the source said. “Many, many, many more will join them.”

Recently fired IRS and USAID employees and FBI and Secret Service agents have also been incarcerated at the camps.

“I don’t have biographies, but it’s safe to assume they’re all guilty. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be there. Wouldn’t surprise me if they all deserve to hang,” our source said.